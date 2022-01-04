Connect with us

Top 10 paid Massachusetts public employees and overtime high earners

Top 10 paid Massachusetts public employees and overtime high earners
The state payroll jumped by $19 million last calendar year as the pandemic dug in deep, forcing many to work from home. Beginning today, the Herald will post and report every public payroll for the state at bostonherald.com’s “Your Tax Dollars at Work” section.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the top earners of 2021. All data from the state comptroller:

TOP 10 

  1. $1.34M UMass Medical Chancellor Dr. Michael Collins
  2. $1.11M UMass Medical Deputy Chancellor Dr. Terence Flotte
  3. $1.03M UMass head men’s basketball coach Matthew McCall
  4. $729,032 UMass President Martin Meehan
  5. $721,419 UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacqueline Moloney
  6. $652,865 UMass head football coach Walter Bell
  7. $618,246 UMass Lowell men’s hockey coach Norman Bazin
  8. $599,923 UMass Amherst men’s hockey coach Gregory Carvel
  9. $598,666 UMass Pathology Chairman Dr. Kenneth Rock
  10. $594,067 UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy

MISCELLANEOUS

  1. $420,028 Chief Medial Examiner Mindy Hull
  2. $377,276 UMass nurse Denise Ferdinand ($231,000 in overtime)
  3. $372,530 MBTA foreperson Perry Yee ($249,185 in overtime)
  4. $346,136 MBTA inspector John Keady ($226,932 in overtime)
  5. $343,934 MBTA foreperson Harry Lee ($228,848 in overtime)
  6. $342,688 State Police Sgt. Michael Fiore ($186,319 in overtime)
  7. $340,087 DMH nurse Gregory Shuler ($202,214 in overtime)
  8. $323,220 Suffolk jail officer Richard Bloom ($147,471 in overtime)
  9. $304,745 MBTA foreperson Stephen Mitchell ($191,281 in overtime)
  10. $184,999 Gov. Charlie Baker ($0 overtime)
Trending