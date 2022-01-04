Celebrities
Tristan Thompson Picks Up True, 3, From Dance Class Hours Before Confirming He Fathered 3rd Child
The NBA star was spotted in a low-key outfit while getting his daughter in Los Angeles, shortly before revealing the results of his paternity test.
Tristan Thompson was in full-on dad mode, while picking up his 3-year-old daughter True from dance class in Los Angeles on Monday January 3. The Sacramento Kings center rocked an all-black outfit as he walked from the limo to meet his little girl, shortly before he’d confirmed that the results of a paternity test that showed that he had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, after Tristan’s relationship with her stirred up a large amount of drama.
The 30-year-old basketball player sported a black hoodie and sweatpants, as he walked from his limo to the class. He also sported a pair of lavender Crocs and a face mask, while he headed to meet True. The photos were taken the same day that the NBA player took to his Instagram to confirm that Maralee’s son was his. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote in a story.
Besides announcing that he was the father, Tristan also apologized to Khloe Kardashian, his off-and-on girlfriend and True’s mother. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Maralee had opened up about her relationship with Tristan in a December 17 statement to E! News. Tristan had admitted to having a sexual relationship with Maralee in court documents, but denied that their relationship was serious. In her statement, Maralee said she planned on focusing on raising their son. “I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” she said. “My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”
Megan Thee Stallion is Back On the Market
Rumors are swirling that Megan Thee Stallion left her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, in 2021. Megan’s Instagram followers say the Grammy-winning rapper scrubbed her timeline of his photos — an indication that she has cleaned house and moved on.
According to HNHH, Megan, 26, didn’t post birthday wishes for Pardi, who turned 32 on December 29. Pardi, real name Jorden Thorpe, is best known for his 2018 single “Backin’ It Up” featuring Cardi B, which peaked at number 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
He also co-wrote hits, most notably “Bodak Yellow” for Cardi B, and songs for Kanye West, and Megan Thee Stallion (“Savage Remix” and “WAP”).
And he won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song for his contribution on “Savage Remix”.
Pardi should do fine as he makes his way through the music industry without Megan.
Twitter users were saddened at the news that their favorite hip-hop couple had apparently split up.
so megan posted on IG for the first time in forever so i click on her page and there was a pic of her and pardi on the top row but then it like updated while i was on her page and the pic disappeared.. which tempted me to scroll and i see all the pardi pics are gone ?
— ? briancée ? (@yungchipotle) January 1, 2022
Ok WAIT is @theestallion and @pardi over???? pls tell me no I can’t deal with this ???
— tori rae ? (@thatbitchtoriii) January 4, 2022
HOTTIES MEGAN DELETED ALL THE POSTS WITH PARDI FROM HER INSTAGRAM, AND SHE DIDNT WISH HIM A HAPPY BIRHTDAY- what the hellllll
— Hot boy Matt? (@Mattthell) January 1, 2022
Pardi found out about @theestallion linking up with @MoneyBaggYo & ended it ???? he missed 4 ???
— AreYouDumb (@AreYouDumbToo) January 4, 2022
Plp kills me they say @theestallion and pardi broke up cuz she ain’t shout him out for his bday MAYB THEY WANTED TO BE PRIVATE DAMN IT IS A NEW YEAR MAYB THEY WANTED TO DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY PLP ALWAYS EXPECTING THE WORST
— 2 KE’S (@2Kes6) January 3, 2022
@theestallion and Pardi broke up.. no wonder she looked soo distant and uninterested lately either that or her found out the truth
— Cinnamon Cece? (@90sbabyceecee) January 2, 2022
Oh I know Megan Thee Stallion gonna write some real hot shit right now and I’m ready for it I missed the single Meg
— Shae good (@shaegood_) January 1, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly Wraps An Arm Around Megan Fox As They Leave Travis Barker’s Studio — Photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed leaving Travis Barker’s studio on Jan. 3, and they indulged in some sweet PDA as he protectively wrapped an arm around her.
Machine Gun Kelly got right to work in the recording studio at the beginning of 2022, and Megan Fox was by his side. The lovebirds were photographed exiting Travis Barker’s studio in Calabasas on Jan. 3 after what appeared to be a late night recording session. MGK wrapped his arm protectively around Megan and she snuggled in close to him as they headed away from the building.
Both stars dressed in all black outfits for the evening, with MGK rocking sweats and Megan in a long coat. The actress also rocked a grey beanie and went makeup-free for the casual night with her man. It’s been nearly two years since Megan and MGK first got together after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and they look like they’re as in love as ever.
As Megan and MGK’s romance has gotten serious throughout the past two years, their kids have been spending time together, too. Megan has three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, as well. In November, the couple took their kids to Greece and they were all photographed on a shopping trip together.
While things are definitely serious between Megan and MGK, her ex, Brian, has also moved on. The actor has been dating Sharna Burgess for more than one year now. In the fall of 2021, they even competed on Dancing with the Stars together, with Sharna serving as Brian’s instructor. Unfortunately, the two didn’t make it very far in the competition, but their relationship was strengthened from the experience. In addition to his three kids with Megan, Brian also has a son, Kassius, with his ex, Vanessa Marcil.
J $tash: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper, 28, Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Here’s everything to know about rapper J $tash, who reportedly shot and killed a woman in front of her 3 kids, before turning the gun onto himself.
Rapper J $tash died in a murder-suicide shooting incident in California on January 1. The 28-year-old (real name Justin Joseph) allegedly shot and killed a woman, 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos, and then fatally shot himself inside a Temple City home, according to People. Jeanette’s three children, ranging in ages from 5 to 11, reportedly witnessed the incident and called authorities. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and removed the kids, who were unharmed, from the residence, per People.
J $tash appeared to have been dating the woman he killed, though this hasn’t been confirmed. Learn more about the late rapper below.
J $tash was from Florida.
J $tash was originally from South Florida, but moved to New York to pursue his rap career. In a 2017 interview with Crack magazine, J $tash reflected on his early life in the Sunshine State. “Growing up in South Florida was cool, good weather, amazing food, a lot of Caribbean culture, I wouldn’t prefer any other place,” he told the publication. “Right now looking at South Florida we are on top of the music game, but growing up I wouldn’t have expected to see this at all. For most people South Florida is a vacation place. That’s somewhere you go for two weeks then you leave, but it’s left a huge mark on me. The style there is very trippy, there are a lot of trippy people down there. There are people from all over, from Cuba to the Bahamas. I guess I would say I got a lot of my sense of style from that mixture of cultures.” J $tash went on to say that while he loved Florida, he left for New York because “the right opportunity for me was never going to be there so I had to get out.”
He released several albums and singles.
J $tash had a pretty impressive discography before his passing. His debut mixtape, Hood Rich, was released in April 2016. He released two more albums, Relax with Me and No More Distractions. Some of his hit singles included “Guerrillas,” “Guap,” “Puma,” and “Nuthin.” The last song he released before his death was “Ninja Mask,” which also featured Fly Boy Ash. It came out on October 15, 2021.
He dabbled in modeling.
In addition to music, J $tash also worked in modeling a bit in his career. In fact, he got modeling co-signs from Kanye West, according to his interview with Crack magazine. He also reportedly held the professional titles designer and businessman. But overall, J $tash was know best for his rap work.
He was on Instagram.
J $tash had an Instagram account that he’d post on before his death. He had 168,000 followers on his account, which is now on private. His account has 34 posts, and is following 5 other pages on the social media platform. In his Crack magazine interview, J $tash called Instagram “the most successful platform in my career.” He added, “Instagram is pretty much just branding yourself, unfiltered and untouched. You can represent yourself in anyway you want, and say much more through an image than you can with words.”
He considered himself a ‘hustler’.
J $tash referred to himself as a “hustler,” when the Crack magazine interviewer asked J $tash how he’d define himself as an artist. He told the publication, “Growing up I never had a job but I always managed to get by on my own terms. For me educating myself was the most important thing, and turning the skills I learnt on the streets into more legitimate avenues. Growing up I used to sell drugs and things like that, but that taught me how to earn a living. That background and hustle is still in me to this day, it motivates me now to never stop working.”
