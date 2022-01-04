News
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony in connection with a civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing made public Monday.
The subpoenas, stemming from Attorney General Letitia James’ yearslong investigation into matters including “the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, came to light after James went to court last month seeking to force the Trumps to comply.
The attorney general’s attempt to get testimony from the former president was reported in December, but the court filing Monday was the first public disclosure that investigators were also seeking information from Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years looking at whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets — inflating them to gain favorable loan terms or minimizing them to reap tax savings.
The Trumps have indicated they will fight the subpoenas and are expected to file court papers through their lawyers seeking to have them thrown out. A similar legal fight played out last year after James’ office subpoenaed the testimony of another Trump son, Eric Trump.
Messages seeking comment were left Monday with lawyers for the Trumps and with the attorney general’s office.
It was reported last month that James had requested that Donald Trump sit for a deposition, but Monday’s court filing was the first public acknowledgement by her office that it had subpoenaed him.
A state court judge who handled past disputes arising from the probe agreed Monday to entertain arguments over the subpoenas, which also seek documents from the Trumps in addition to their testimony.
As the legal fight over the subpoenas was heating up behind the scenes, Trump sued James in federal court last month, seeking to put an end to her investigation. Trump, in the lawsuit, claimed that James had violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”
In the past, the Republican ex-president has decried James’ investigation as part of a “witch hunt” along with a parallel criminal probe being run by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
James’ investigators last year interviewed Eric Trump, a Trump Organization executive, as part of the probe. James’ office went to court to enforce a subpoena on the younger Trump and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled deposition.
Although the civil investigation is separate from the district attorney’s criminal investigation, James’ office has been involved in both.
Last year, then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records after a multiyear fight that twice went to the U.S. Supreme Court. He also brought tax fraud charges in July against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Before he left office last week, Vance convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in the investigation, but left the decision on additional charges to his successor, Alvin Bragg. The new district attorney has said he’ll be directly involved in the Trump matter while also retaining the two veteran prosecutors who led the case under Vance.
Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative fringe benefits paid to executives.
Both investigations are at least partly related to allegations made in news reports and by Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets.
James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments as part of the civil probe for records pertaining to Trump’s estate north of Manhattan, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land into a conservation trust. Vance later issued subpoenas seeking many of the same records.
James’ office has also been looking at similar issues relating to a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office also won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over troves of records.
Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Were the Broncos correct to draft Pat Surtain II over Justin Fields?
Kiz: While fingers of blame have been pointed at everyone from coach Vic Fangio to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in another lost season for the Broncos, general manager George Paton has not only escaped criticism but generally been applauded for a strong draft class. But this team is still looking for a quarterback. After further review and nearly a full NFL season, do you wish Paton had taken quarterback Justin Fields instead of cornerback Pat Surtain II in the first round?
O’Halloran: Even after acquiring Teddy Bridgewater earlier in Draft Week, the board had fallen perfectly for Paton at No. 9. Fields was there. Mac Jones was there. Trade down with a team who wanted one of them? Stay put and draft Fields? Or take Surtain? By all accounts, Paton’s decision was easy — swing for a stand-up double by taking Surtain instead of swinging for the fences (higher risk/higher potential reward) and take Fields. The Broncos remain stuck in the mud and this year’s draft isn’t eye-popping for quarterbacks.
Kiz: Don’t get it twisted. I like Surtain. He has stepped in as a rookie and more than held his own at one of the tougher positions in football. He might even develop into a Pro Bowl cornerback. But I don’t see Hall of Fame potential in him. And here’s where I think Paton seriously miscalculated. By investing big in the secondary and acquiring Bridgewater to manage a boring offense, the new G.M. obviously tried to sneak this team in the playoffs with a 10-7 record. That plan proved to be an absolute failure.
O’Halloran: That’s where people get our opinions misinterpreted. Saying the Broncos should have drafted Fields isn’t an indictment on Surtain. He leads the team in pass break-ups (14), is second in interceptions (four) and third in tackles (58). At a position that has been hit by injuries and ineffectiveness this year, Surtain has been the constant. But if the Broncos can find a way to score more points, his impact is diminished. As for going for 10-7, totally agree. Saying the Broncos’ intent was to win games 17-13 is an exaggeration … but only slightly.
Kiz: With the Bears, Fields has shown flashes of brilliance, but has often appeared dazed and confused, as is often the case with inexperienced NFL quarterbacks. Will he ever lead Chicago to the Super Bowl? Maybe not. Probably not. But I guarantee you this: Broncos Country would be far happier with this team if Fields gave fans reason for hope in the future rather than being stuck where we all are now, hoping and praying Aaron Rodgers forces a trade and lands in this dusty old cowtown.
O’Halloran: Fields’ numbers are rookie-like (seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 rating) and he’s been sacked 36 times. All of those hits have contributed to him missing four of the last five games. Look, had the Broncos drafted Fields and started him at some point this year, the results would have been inconsistent. But his ups would have provided entertainment value and optimism to a fan base that craves both. A way — maybe the only way — passing on Fields will make sense is if the Broncos trade for Rodgers or Russell Wilson.
Washington University researchers use teen’s blood to develop gene therapies for autism
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Litvag leaned in for a closer look as a lab mouse scurried around an enclosure, stopping to sniff a large block.
“Hi, Jakob 1. I’m Jake,” the 16-year-old said, naming the little furry creature engineered to have the same genetic abnormality he has.
That mouse and its lab-grown relatives are the first in the world to mirror the missing gene that causes Jake’s autism. Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis bred the mice, and grew stem cells derived from Jake’s blood, to study and find ways to treat his rare disorder – and look for answers to the larger puzzle of autism.
Jake’s family raised money for the early research, which scientists then parlayed into a $4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to delve more deeply into Jake’s gene, one of more than 100 implicated in autism. They hope to find “points of convergence” that could someday help people with all forms of the neurodevelopmental condition affecting one in 44 U.S. children.
Jake knows he inspired their work. And that’s helped him see autism as something to be proud of rather than something that makes him different from other kids. His parents, Joe and Lisa Litvag, figured meeting the scientists – and the mice – would show him firsthand what he had brought into being.
“Oh wow. Cool!” Jake said as he watched a mouse climb down a pole while others scampered in a bin.
Walking out of the lab, tears welled up in Lisa Litvag’s eyes as she thought about the language within her son’s cells helping other kids.
“We’re deeply proud and humbled to be part of this,” said Joe Litvag. “What do we live this life for? It’s ultimately to try to, in one way, shape, or form, be of service to others.”
JAKE’S GIFT
The Litvags realized early on that Jake wasn’t reaching childhood milestones. He couldn’t walk without assistance until he was 4. He struggled to string sentences together in first grade.
At first, no one could pin down why. Jake had a mix of different traits. He was hyperactive and impulsive but also social, warm, and funny. It took until he was 5 to get a firm diagnosis of autism.
Around that time, the Litvags heard that child psychiatrist Dr. John Constantino, an expert on the genetic underpinnings of autism, was giving a talk at the Saint Louis Science Center. They decided to go in the hopes of meeting him. They did, and he began seeing Jake as a patient.
About five years later, Constantino proposed genetic testing. It revealed the missing copy of the MYT1L gene believed to cause one out of every 10,000 to 50,000 autism cases. Having an extra copy can cause schizophrenia.
The finding brought the family peace. They’d heard lots of people say autism was mostly caused by external factors, like birth trauma. “For a long time,” Lisa Litvag said, “I thought it was something that I did.”
Actually, a large multinational study suggests that up to 80% of the risk for autism can be traced to inherited genes.
“One of the big things it did for us as a family is it made us realize that it’s nothing that we did wrong,” Joe Litvag said. “It’s just that people are born all the time” with genetic differences.
The couple, whose younger son Jordan doesn’t have the condition, talked openly with Jake about his autism and tried to bolster his self-esteem when he worried about being seen as different. They sent him to a small private school that tailors its curriculum to each child’s learning abilities. And they encouraged his social tendencies, cheering him on when he and some classmates formed a band, the Snakes.
“We never wanted him to feel there was shame around his diagnosis,” Lisa Litvag said. “We continued to kind of reinforce that this is a superpower, you are special, you are awesome … and because you have autism, there are gifts you have to give other people.”
GIFTS BLOSSOM
When Constantino suggested studying the little-understood MYT1L gene, the Litvags enthusiastically agreed to help. Constantino – who is on the local board of a group they’ve long been active in called Autism Speaks – asked if they’d be interested in raising money for early research.
Joe Litvag, an executive in the live music industry, and Lisa Litvag, a partner in a marketing firm, reached out to family and friends and raised the $70,000 needed in about six months.
With half the money, researcher Kristen Kroll and her team reprogrammed cells from Jake’s blood into “induced pluripotent stem cells,” which can be prodded into becoming various cell types. With the other half, scientist Joseph Dougherty and his team followed the blueprint of Jake’s genome and induced his mutation in mice using the gene-editing tool CRISPR.
Like the people they’re meant to model, mice with the mutation tended to be more hyperactive than siblings without it, running around their cages much more. They were nonetheless generally heavier, especially the first generation of mice. They had slightly smaller brains and a little less of white matter that speeds communication between different brain regions.
Since starting the research about three years ago, scientists have bred around 100 mice with Jake’s mutation and are now using the great-great-grandchildren of the first one they engineered. They recently published about the mice in the journal Neuron.
While scientists can’t go back and see how Jake’s brain developed, Dougherty said, mice allow them to watch the mutation play out through generations.
A GIFT IN RETURN
Dougherty and his colleagues hope what they learn about how MYT1L functions ultimately leads to medicines or gene therapies that improve or even correct the problems the mutation causes.
They are sharing their findings with scientists studying other autism-causing genes or trying to figure out how various genes work together to cause the condition. According to the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative, more than 100 genes have strong evidence linking them to autism and a growing list contains several hundred more genes thought to be linked to the condition.
In cases where autism is caused by a single gene, Dougherty said that gene probably does many things to brain development. A key to understanding autism overall is to find one or two things shared across different forms of autism -– which could then be targets for treatment. Though not everyone with autism wants treatment, Dougherty said it could help those who do.
Since the research began, Dougherty has been writing notes to the Litvags explaining the latest discoveries. But as a lab scientist, he’s mostly removed from the people sparking the research and first met the family when they were invited by the school to visit in December.
After meeting the mice, they stopped into another lab, where Jake peered through a microscope at his blue-stained stem cells.
“That’s me! That’s cool stuff. I never saw anything like that in my life,” he said, stepping back to lean into his dad, who pulled him close.
Dougherty used the visit as an opportunity to share some news, a gift of sorts that he wanted to tell the family in person.
The missing gene doesn’t seem to shorten life. The mice live 2 to 3 years, the same as their siblings.
“So, a normal life span?” Joe Litvag asked hopefully.
“Yes,” Dougherty answered. “As far as we can tell, identical. I know that’s a big relief, too.”
Joe Litvag turned to his son. “So Jake, maybe you will live to be 100.”
“I will be 112!” Jake replied with a grin.
By LAURA UNGAR, AP Science Writer
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Denver-area King Soopers union members vote to authorize strike
Denver-area union members have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against supermarket chain King Soopers, which is in the middle of contract negotiations with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.
Union members at 88 stores voted Sunday for a strike on claims of unfair labor practices. King Soopers employees in Colorado Springs were voting Monday on whether to authorize a strike. The earliest employees would walk off their jobs is Sunday, a day after the union’s contracts with King Soopers expire.
King Soopers and City Market, both owned by Cincinati-based Kroger Co., and Albertsons, which owns Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, are negotiating new contracts with the UFCW Local 7.
Kim Cordova, union president, has said both grocery chains have proposed unacceptable concessions, especially at a time when employees have put their health at risk as they continue working through the coronavirus pandemic. The union filed a lawsuit against King Soopers last week, accusing the company of unfair labor practices, such as using third-party staffing agencies for union-covered work.
The UFCW Local 7 said 98% of the Denver-area retail employees voted to authorize a strike; 97% of the Denver-area meat workers backed a strike; and 100% of the retail and meat workers in Parker and Boulder voted for a strike.
The union represents about 17,000 grocery employees in Colorado and Wyoming. It is negotiating separately with Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the state and the U.S., and Albertsons Cos., which acquired Safeway in 2015.
The last strike by grocery workers in Colorado was in 1996. Union members at King Soopers walked off the job and Safeway and Albertsons eventually locked out union members. The strike lasted 42 days.
Today is Colorado Springs Turn To VOTE! #ULPStrikeVote pic.twitter.com/6Y6tlwsmEC
— UFCW Local 7 (@UFCW_7) January 3, 2022
