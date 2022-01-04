News
Week 18 Talking Points: Broncos’ remaining motivation — ending 12-game losing streak to Kansas City
The Broncos’ remaining motivation: Finish the season Saturday by snapping a 12-game losing streak to Kansas City. The Chiefs (11-5) travel to Denver for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff playing for postseason seeding. The Broncos (7-9) will try to avoid double-digit defeats. Here are three Week 18 storylines:
1. Slowing down Chiefs
During Kansas City’s 9-1 stretch (its eight-game winning streak ended Sunday at Cincinnati), the Broncos have been the only team to slow the Chiefs down. In the last nine games, the Chiefs rank first in the NFL in wins, takeaways (21) and turnover differential (plus-13), tied for first in first-half scoring (18.4-point average), third in points per game (29.3) and fourth in yards (380.1). In their 22-9 win over the Broncos in Week 13, the Chiefs’ offense was held to one touchdown and 267 yards.
2. KC’s playoff stakes
The Chiefs (11-5) blew a 28-14 lead to Cincinnati and lost 34-31 as time expired, costing them a chance to simply win Saturday to clinch AFC home-field advantage for the third time in four years and get the lone first-round bye for the second consecutive season. If Kansas City beats the Broncos and Houston upsets Tennessee, the Chiefs will get the top seed. A Kansas City win will at least secure the No. 2 seed, which means first- and second-round home games, and a first-round match-up against a team likely from the group of Indianapolis, Las Vegas and the Chargers.
3. So long top scoring defense
The Broncos (7-9) entered Week 17 tied for the league lead in scoring defense with New England, allowing 17.3 points per game. They are now third (18.4) after losing 34-13 to the Chargers’ sixth-ranked scoring offense. The Patriots are first (16.9) after a 50-10 win over Jacksonville’s last-ranked scoring offense and Buffalo (17.4) is second after a 29-15 win over Atlanta’s 27th-ranked scoring offense. The Broncos remain on track for their best scoring defense finish since 2005 (third).
Opinion: Want to make colleges affordable? Double the Pell Grant
“College affordability” might sound like an oxymoron, considering that college tuition has outpaced inflation for decades, and the $1.73 trillion in U.S. student debt is a staggering figure.
So how can a college president even dare to talk about making the cost of higher education accessible?
It’s a complex problem — and I will not shy away from a challenge. Plus, making college affordable for all students, regardless of their background, is critical to building a more just and equitable society.
I won’t pretend that there is a single answer to making college affordable for American families, but there is a successful, bipartisan federal program that already pays for itself.
The federal Pell Grant program provides between $672 and $6,495 per year for students to pursue higher education. How much a student receives depends on their financial need.
Approximately 90% of Pell Grant recipients come from households earning less than $50,000 per year, with the majority coming from households earning less than $20,000 per year.
Since 1972, Pell Grants have allowed lower-income Americans to attend college. And while college isn’t for everyone, those who complete their degree go on to earn an average of $1 million more over their lifetimes than those without degrees. The additional taxes they pay more than cover the aid they receive during their college years.
But today’s maximum Pell Grant is not enough. It hasn’t kept up with the cost of education, and the program doesn’t currently serve enough of the middle-class families who are increasingly struggling to pay for college.
In the mid-1970s, the maximum Pell Grant covered the full cost of attendance of an average public two-year education; today the maximum award covers just half. Similarly, a student receiving the full amount in the program’s early days could expect Pell to cover more than three-quarters of a public four-year education; today, it covers less than a third of the cost.
Doubling the Pell Grant maximum amount to nearly $13,000, as many are now calling on Congress to do, would dramatically increase the reach of this effective and popular program.
Nearly 118,000 Colorado students receive more than $453 million in Pell Grants today. By doubling the grant’s maximum award, the lowest-income families would see Pell cover significantly more of the cost of their education, and the program would be extended to help more middle-class families not currently covered by Pell.
Doubling the Pell Grant maximum won’t significantly help students at Colorado College, where I recently became president, because we are fortunate to have the resources to meet 100% of a family’s need-based aid. Even so, the number of students receiving Pell Grants at Colorado College increased from 201 students in Fall 2012 (10.01% of the student population) to 320 students in Fall 2021 (14.27%). The number in Fall 2019, before COVID hit, was 245 students, or 11.62%, perhaps a more sustainable number once COVID subsides.
However, doubling the Pell Grant maximum will help those students who don’t attend the limited number of schools that meet full need, which is the vast majority of colleges and universities in the United States.
And virtually all colleges and universities would be able to attract and retain a more diverse student body if the Pell Grant program were expanded, including colleges such as mine. That is a goal worthy of us all.
America is a nation built on the premise that everyone deserves a fair shot to work hard and succeed. But we know that socioeconomic factors, as well as racial and gender inequities, persist.
Higher education can be an equalizing force, and Pell Grants have a successful track record in leveling the playing field because they are based on demonstrated financial need.
Approximately 58% of Black students, 39% of student veterans, and nearly half of the nation’s first-generation students receive Pell Grants.
Certainly, there is more work to do. Many states are underfunding their public institutions of higher education. All higher education institutions need to be stewarding resources carefully and investing in student success.
But with a program as successful as Pell has been, the common-sense solution of increasing our investment in Pell will be a powerful starting point.
L. Song Richardson is the president of Colorado College.
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
WASHINGTON — A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession.
The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards.
Employers hired 6.7 million people in November, up from 6.5 million in October, the Labor Department reported Tuesday in its monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.
Nick Bunker, research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab, noted that quits were high in the low-wage hotel and restaurant industries. “Lots of quits means stronger worker bargaining power which will likely feed into strong wage gains,” he said. “Wage growth was very strong in 2021, and … we might see more of the same in 2022.”
Still, the Labor Department collected the numbers before COVID-19’s omicron variant had spread widely in the United States. “While each successive wave of the pandemic caused less economic damage, there is still a risk to the labor market from the current surge of cases,” Bunker said.
The job market is rebounding from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers stayed home and many businesses closed or cut hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.
But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. The December jobs report, out Friday, is expected to show that the economy generated almost 393,000 more jobs this month, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.
The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.
In must-win finale, Ravens are slight home favorites over Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
The Ravens are slight favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (8-8), who opened as touchdown favorites, are now favored by four points in a matchup that both teams need to win to keep their faint postseason hopes alive. The game is also expected to be the last of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career. Early in pregame warmups of the team’s win Monday night over the Cleveland Browns, Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II thanked Roethlisberger for a “great 18 years” on Heinz Field’s video board.
The Ravens, whose five-game losing streak started with a Week 13 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh, have the worst playoff odds of any team still eligible for a berth (2%), according to FiveThirtyEight. The Steelers’ odds aren’t much better, at 5%. Both teams need at least a victory Sunday and a win by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Indianapolis Colts.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game remains uncertain. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that there’s “a chance” that Jackson, who’s practiced just once since injuring his ankle in Week 14, can play Sunday. The Ravens are 3-1 against the spread in games Jackson’s missed this season, while Pittsburgh (8-7-1) is 3-4 against the spread in road games.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 42 points.
