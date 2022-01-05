News
1,200 Boston teachers, staff and bus drivers out sick, but the state won’t give in on in-person learning
State officials continue to expect all schools to provide students with 180 days of in-person learning, even after about 1,200 Boston Public Schools teachers, staff and bus drivers called out sick.
“In-person learning is critical, as noted in our guidance, and districts cannot have remote learning count toward minimum school day requirements without permission from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” said Jacqueline Reis, a department spokeswoman.
Her comments Tuesday echoed Gov. Charlie Baker’s on Monday, when he said, “In Massachusetts, under state law, you’re required to provide 180 in-person days of school each year, and we expect every school and every school district in Massachusetts to deliver on that 180 days.”
Travis Marshall, a parent of two children at the Phineas Bates Elementary School in Roslindale, called that “wildly out of touch” with what’s happening in schools.
“They’re not public health officials, and they don’t see the reality of what’s happening on the ground,” Marshall said. “If a significant portion of a school staff is out with COVID, I don’t know how you teach and keep kids safe with a skeleton staff. …They should allow kids to learn remotely until they have enough teachers.”
On Tuesday, 1,200 staff members, including 450 teachers, as well as 52 bus drivers, were out, according to Boston Public Schools spokesman Jonathan Palumbo.
“About 42 schools have about 20% of their staff out,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.
“We were in touch with school leaders all day yesterday and into the night and this morning to attend to their staffing shortages,” Palumbo said. “We deployed 60 central office staff to schools to cover roles and will continue to do so for the remainder of this week.” Cassellius said she would fill in for teachers, as needed.
“We want to continue with in-person learning and are doing all that we can to cover staff absences,” Palumbo said. “We will stay in close contact with our schools and families and continue to assess the needs on a classroom-by-classroom and school-by-school basis.”
Erik Berg, vice president of the Boston Teachers Union, said: “The state’s positivity rate is currently 20% and climbing, so to still have more than 5,000 out of 5,500 teachers on the job Tuesday means we are seeing approximately 8% unable to safely work due to what we understand in a majority of cases is direct COVID-19 infection.”
Spiking rates of the virus’s omicron variant add even more urgency to the need for the state to address why it gave the school district COVID tests that appear to have expired, and to get personal protective equipment, or PPE, into the hands of students, their families and teachers as quickly as possible, Berg said.
“Boston educators continue to affirm and believe in the importance of in-person learning,” he said, “and we want to see the state deploy more testing and PPE as soon as possible, not just to Boston but all districts in order to keep our classrooms safe, open and staffed.”
Michael Maguire, a Boston Latin Academy teacher and the father of two BPS students, said the district badly needs substitute teachers.
“The normal pool of substitutes are retirees,” he said, “but they’re concerned about getting COVID.”
Maguire called on teacher-training schools to allow advanced students to earn credits by substituting in schools.
News
MBTA double-dipper paid $75,000 here last year
An MBTA double-dipper who worked at both the T and Denver’s transit agency ended up collecting $75,000 here, records show.
John Hersey, overseeing transit-oriented development in both cities, was allowed to work remotely for the MBTA from Colorado, as the Herald reported last year. But RTD Denver said he also worked for them, without their knowledge of his other job, simultaneously for nine months until being laid off in March.
He was paid $93,097 annually in Denver and $75,000 in 2021 from the MBTA.
T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said Tuesday Hersey never collected the full $130,000 salary for his post. “The vacant position will be filled,” Pesaturo said, adding “a candidate has been identified, and that person is going through the pre-employment screening process.”
News
Prince Andrew effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock
A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win fast rejection of a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was sexually trafficked to the royal by the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.
U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference, but he made clear that he was not leaning Andrew’s way as he rejected much of the reasoning offered by the prince’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, who said the case “should absolutely be dismissed.”
Kaplan repeatedly shot down Brettler’s arguments or disputed them with other reasoning.
“So what?” Kaplan responded to one argument.
To another, he said: “I understand you are asserting that, but it doesn’t mean it’s correct.”
And to another: “Mr. Brettler, I understand your point. It just isn’t the law.”
When the hearing concluded, Kaplan promised a ruling soon and said he appreciated the “arguments and the passion.” The judge directed that the exchange of potential evidence in the case was to proceed as scheduled.
Virginia Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with the prince in 2001 by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Attorney David Boies, representing Giuffre, argued against dismissal of the lawsuit.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial, while Maxwell, 60, was convicted last week of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in federal court in New York. Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew were not a part of either criminal case.
The prince has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations.
During Tuesday’s arguments, Kaplan rejected Brettler’s assertion that Giuffre’s claims were too vague and that she failed to “articulate what happened to her at the hands of Prince Andrew.”
In the lawsuit and in interviews, Giuffre has said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The judge read aloud a portion of the lawsuit in which Giuffre alleged “involuntary sexual intercourse.”
“There isn’t any doubt what that means,” Kaplan said.
News
Boston Children’s Hospital reporting jump in coronavirus patients, creating more isolation rooms amid omicron wave
A rising number of children are ending up in the hospital for COVID as the extremely contagious omicron variant rips across the Bay State.
Boston Children’s Hospital is reporting a nearly fivefold increase in coronavirus patients since Thanksgiving — from six COVID patients on Nov. 23 to now 28 patients. Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows a daily average of 672 pediatric COVID hospitalizations, the country’s highest level of the pandemic.
The Boston hospital has been taking steps to prepare for more patients amid the omicron surge.
“In preparation for a possible influx of Covid-19 patients, Boston Children’s Hospital has been working to create more isolation rooms throughout the hospital,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.
“We currently have converted 13 standard patient rooms to isolation rooms and are prepared to convert more if necessary,” the spokesperson added.
COVID hospitalizations overall in Massachusetts have been spiking, and children hospitalizations are following that upward trend.
The hospitalization rate nearly tripled in the 0 to 11 age group from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The rate has gone from 1.9 admissions per 100,000 children to now 5.4 admissions per 100,000 — a 184% increase.
For comparison, the 80-plus age group has experienced a 36% rise in hospitalizations. The rate has increased from 117.6 admissions per 100,000 residents to now 159.5 admissions per 100,000. That age group has the highest rate for COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
The jump in pediatric hospitalizations is “a little surprising” because omicron tends to cause milder cases and children have had “pretty mild” cases since March 2020, said Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases.
“But when there’s so many more cases with omicron, you’ll see more hospitalizations,” Hamer added. “If a lot more children are getting infected, that very small proportion becomes a bigger number.”
Kids under 5 years old are still not eligible for the vax.
“Get vaccinated and boosted to try to prevent them from becoming infected,” Hamer advised parents. “And make sure your child is vaccinated if they’re old enough to receive it.”
It’s “extremely rare” for vaxxed children to get sick enough to require hospitalization, said Lloyd Fisher, president of the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He, like Hamer, urged vaccinations and for family members to get vaxxed.
This is the time of year when hospitals see a higher number of children with respiratory illnesses, such as flu and RSV, Fisher said.
“It’s pretty common in the winter months to see more children going into pediatric emergency departments, and it’s no different this year, with a decent proportion having COVID-19,” he said.
Some kids are being admitted to the hospital for something other than COVID and happen to test positive for the virus, Fisher noted, adding that health officials are trying to “get a better picture of that.”
1,200 Boston teachers, staff and bus drivers out sick, but the state won’t give in on in-person learning
BabyDoge Crosses 200K on Telegram Followed by 5 Quadrillion Coin Burn
MBTA double-dipper paid $75,000 here last year
Infinite Launch Kickstarts 2022 With 5 Promising IDO Events
Prince Andrew effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock
U.S. Mining Company Marathon Now Holds 8,133 BTC. And They’re Not Selling It
Boston Children’s Hospital reporting jump in coronavirus patients, creating more isolation rooms amid omicron wave
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity
Hayes sparks Brookline past Newton North in BSC boys hoop showdown
Saitama Crosses 300K Holders and Gains 50% in 24 Hours!
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week