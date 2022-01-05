Connect with us

News

1,200 Boston teachers, staff and bus drivers out sick, but the state won’t give in on in-person learning

Published

17 seconds ago

on

1,200 Boston teachers, staff and bus drivers out sick, but the state won’t give in on in-person learning
State officials continue to expect all schools to provide students with 180 days of in-person learning, even after about 1,200 Boston Public Schools teachers, staff and bus drivers called out sick.

“In-person learning is critical, as noted in our guidance, and districts cannot have remote learning count toward minimum school day requirements without permission from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” said Jacqueline Reis, a department spokeswoman.

Her comments Tuesday echoed Gov. Charlie Baker’s on Monday, when he said, “In Massachusetts, under state law, you’re required to provide 180 in-person days of school each year, and we expect every school and every school district in Massachusetts to deliver on that 180 days.”

Travis Marshall, a parent of two children at the Phineas Bates Elementary School in Roslindale, called that “wildly out of touch” with what’s happening in schools.

“They’re not public health officials, and they don’t see the reality of what’s happening on the ground,” Marshall said. “If a significant portion of a school staff is out with COVID, I don’t know how you teach and keep kids safe with a skeleton staff. …They should allow kids to learn remotely until they have enough teachers.”

On Tuesday, 1,200 staff members, including 450 teachers, as well as 52 bus drivers, were out, according to Boston Public Schools spokesman Jonathan Palumbo.

“About 42 schools have about 20% of their staff out,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.

“We were in touch with school leaders all day yesterday and into the night and this morning to attend to their staffing shortages,” Palumbo said. “We deployed 60 central office staff to schools to cover roles and will continue to do so for the remainder of this week.” Cassellius said she would fill in for teachers, as needed.

“We want to continue with in-person learning and are doing all that we can to cover staff absences,” Palumbo said. “We will stay in close contact with our schools and families and continue to assess the needs on a classroom-by-classroom and school-by-school basis.”

Erik Berg, vice president of the Boston Teachers Union, said: “The state’s positivity rate is currently 20% and climbing, so to still have more than 5,000 out of 5,500 teachers on the job Tuesday means we are seeing approximately 8% unable to safely work due to what we understand in a majority of cases is direct COVID-19 infection.”

Spiking rates of the virus’s omicron variant add even more urgency to the need for the state to address why it gave the school district COVID tests that appear to have expired, and to get personal protective equipment, or PPE, into the hands of students, their families and teachers as quickly as possible, Berg said.

“Boston educators continue to affirm and believe in the importance of in-person learning,” he said, “and we want to see the state deploy more testing and PPE as soon as possible, not just to Boston but all districts in order to keep our classrooms safe, open and staffed.”

Michael Maguire, a Boston Latin Academy teacher and the father of two BPS students, said the district badly needs substitute teachers.

“The normal pool of substitutes are retirees,” he said, “but they’re concerned about getting COVID.”

Maguire called on teacher-training schools to allow advanced students to earn credits by substituting in schools.

Trending