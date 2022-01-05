A Lil’ Positivity: Shaq Blesses Georgia Elementary School With 1,000 PS5s, Bikes & More Generous Gifts

Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaq-A-Claus” and Pepsi’s “Stronger Together ” campaign surprised McDonough Elementary students with game consoles, toys, treats, and more.

Shaq has always been a man of the people, and in more recent years, his post-NBA life has been purely based on blessing others and having fun while doing so.

In his early days, we all heard the story about the baller’s Walmart shoe deal to make affordable footwear for those who don’t have hundreds of dollars to spend on brands like Nike or Adidas. There are also dozens of viral videos of Shaq randomly paying people’s tabs at various jewelry stores and local Targets.

When you talk about amazing people, especially celebrities, Shaq has to come up in the conversation. This past Christmas, the Lakers legend was back at it through his Shaq-A-Claus foundation alongside Pepsi’s “Stronger Together” campaign. During his stop on the GaryVee Audio Experience podcast, Shaq revealed that he blessed Georgia’s McDonough Elementary in a huge way this holiday season.

“As long as I’m on this Earth, I’m going to try to do what I can to make sure kids get good toys,” O’Neal told the podcast. “Good toys. I called you know, my friends from Nintendo Switch. Got about 1000 Switches sent out and 1000 PS5s. I went to Walmart and got bikes. So you know yesterday, at this little elementary school in McDonough Georgia, kids were crying, kids were happy. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Imagine sending your kid to school and they come home with that PS5 you’ve been having trouble getting because they sell out so fast. Hats off to Shaq and all the kids he blessed.

You can view pictures from the magical day below.