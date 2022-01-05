Celebrities
A Lil’ Positivity: Shaq Blesses Georgia Elementary School With 1,000 PS5s, Bikes & More Generous Gifts
Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaq-A-Claus” and Pepsi’s “Stronger Together ” campaign surprised McDonough Elementary students with game consoles, toys, treats, and more.
Shaq has always been a man of the people, and in more recent years, his post-NBA life has been purely based on blessing others and having fun while doing so.
In his early days, we all heard the story about the baller’s Walmart shoe deal to make affordable footwear for those who don’t have hundreds of dollars to spend on brands like Nike or Adidas. There are also dozens of viral videos of Shaq randomly paying people’s tabs at various jewelry stores and local Targets.
When you talk about amazing people, especially celebrities, Shaq has to come up in the conversation. This past Christmas, the Lakers legend was back at it through his Shaq-A-Claus foundation alongside Pepsi’s “Stronger Together” campaign. During his stop on the GaryVee Audio Experience podcast, Shaq revealed that he blessed Georgia’s McDonough Elementary in a huge way this holiday season.
“As long as I’m on this Earth, I’m going to try to do what I can to make sure kids get good toys,” O’Neal told the podcast. “Good toys. I called you know, my friends from Nintendo Switch. Got about 1000 Switches sent out and 1000 PS5s. I went to Walmart and got bikes. So you know yesterday, at this little elementary school in McDonough Georgia, kids were crying, kids were happy. And that’s what it’s all about.”
Imagine sending your kid to school and they come home with that PS5 you’ve been having trouble getting because they sell out so fast. Hats off to Shaq and all the kids he blessed.
You can view pictures from the magical day below.
Is It Crack? Kodak Black Proclaims He Wants To Face Jay-Z In Verzuz, Offers Up 15% Of His Catalog If He Loses
Kodak Black says he wants to face JAY-Z in a VERZUZ and says if he loses, he will give up 15% of his catalog. If he wins, he wants to be the Vice President of Roc Nation.
Ever since JAY-Z hopped into Genius’ Rob Markman’s Twitter Space featuring Alicia Keys, we have been hearing the most insane VERZUZ takes ever.
In the Twitter Space, JAY-Z made it known that no one can stand on that stage with him. Despite what Hov says, please believe there are few that can stand on that stage beside him and put on a good show, but outside of Kanye West, social media can’t agree on anyone else.
One person who hopped on Twitter to offer their take on the situation was Kodak Black, who absolutely nobody thought would (or should) go up against Jay. Kodak revealed he would love to battle JAY-Z and has some interesting terms for the match-up. The rapper is willing to put 15% of his catalog up in the battle in the event he loses, but if he wins, he wants to become the Vice President of Hov’s Roc Nation.
In reality, we know Hov will never do this or even reply to the idea, but the fact Kodak Black even said this is wild on it’s own, no matter how used to him saying wild statements we are. We love the confidence, but it will never happen.
Charlize Theron Snuggles 1 Of her Daughters In Rare Photo As She Gears Up For 2022
Charlize Theron posted the sweetest photo of herself cuddling one of her daughters and showing off the ‘energy’ she’s bringing into 2022.
In the sweetest mother/daughter moment of the week, Charlize Theron and one of her daughters looked beyond adorable snuggling on the couch together. Charlize took to Instagram on Jan. 4 to post a photo of herself lounging in the nook of her couch, with one daughter under her arm. There’s a colorful blanket draped over their legs, and a dog also snuggled into the other side of the actress. The peaceful moment had both ladies snoozing, as well.
“New year, same energy,” Charlize captioned the photo. “C’mon 2022, don’t be a b****!” She also posted a second image, which featured four dogs lounging in front of the fireplace with the same lazy energy. Charlize didn’t identify which of her daughters joined her in the photo, but she is the proud mom of 10-year-old Jackson and seven-year-old August.
Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012, followed by August in 2015. While Charlize is extremely private about her life with her daughters, she did publicly open up about Jackson coming out as a transgender girl in 2019. Charlize revealed that Jackson was just three-years-old when she declared, “I am not a boy!”
“My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story,” Charlize explained. “I feel like, as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her. I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom.”
Charlize has been in a number of high-profile relationships throughout her career, but she has never married. Her last public relationship was with Sean Penn, who she dated from the end of 2013 until June 2015.
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Public Apology: ‘She Deserves Better’
A source close to the Kardashians is EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Khloe Kardashian feels about her ex Tristan Thompson’s public apology.
Tristan Thompson, 30, just confirmed that he is indeed the father of his former lover Maralee Nicols‘ newborn baby, and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, has some feelings about it. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
The insider went on, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”
In addition, another source shared that Khloe is “making every effort” to put the focus on herself and True. “She’s been hurt enough by Tristan, and she knows she deserves better than this. Khloe is, and always has been, about family. She would never keep True away from her dad because she knows how important that relationship is to a child.”
Our insider’s details on Khloe’s reaction comes after Tristan confirmed that Maralee’s newborn baby boy is his son. The NBA star took to his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 to reveal that “paternity test results reveal” he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols“. In his lengthy message, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
Tristan immediately followed his Monday evening message with a direct apology to the Good American entrepreneur. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
