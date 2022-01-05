A New Target of $1 for Shiba Inu (SHIB) To Achieve in 2022

SHIB token value has increased by more than 44,600,000 percent.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a high-risk, high-reward cryptocurrency for investors.
Since last year, the token’s value has increased by more than 44,600,000 percent and thus has a fair possibility that it can reach new highs. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a high-risk, high-reward cryptocurrency for investors. The SHIBA INU website encourages dog-inspired artists from across the globe to join their SHIBA INU community in the NFT market as well. SHIBA INU has also set up an Amazon Smile campaign to collect money for the Shiba Inu Rescue Association, which rescues actual, live Shiba Inu dogs.
Even though SHIB has proved critics wrong several times, it is unlikely for the currency to ever hit $1 with its present coin count. It’s not hard to see why speculation about the SHIB token reaching the $1 mark keeps popping up. A market valuation of around $19 billion can be estimated for Shiba Inu at its present pricing.
Key Points To Achieve the Target
The key price drivers for the token are simple adoption and price speculation. The token is also gaining popularity as a cryptocurrency for use in metaverse virtual-world applications, such as buying and selling. SHIB’s value is anticipated to rise if the cryptocurrency market experiences a new bullish phase. If a high number of SHIB tokens are burned. The total amount of coins in circulation will be reduced, which might increase the token’s value.
According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu price today is USD 0.000033 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 810,128,060. Shiba Inu has been down 2.38% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin started 2022 on a different trajectory than the one expected by most traders. Moving sideways for the majority of Q4 last year, the first crypto by market cap seems proposed to more volatility in either direction.
As of press time, Bitcoin trades at $46,803 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours. BTC’s price returned to its current levels after a rejection around the $50,000 area as 2021 came to an end.
Data from Material Indicators shows strong support below Bitcoin’s current price as $10 million in bids order sit around $45,000 with an additional $36 million distribute between $44,000, $43,000, and $42,000. These levels could become the bulls’ final line of defense in case of further downside.
Above Bitcoin’s current price there is no significant resistance until $59,000 which records $13 million in ask orders. This doesn’t imply BTC will move straight in that direction as buyers still need to display conviction and hold the aforementioned support levels.
According to data from Arcane Research, the Bitcoin market for the derivatives sector has been reset, as $5.8 billion in BTC options expired on December 31st. This represents one of the largest expiry events which led to a 47.8% decline in Open Interest (OI) for this sector. Arcane Research claimed the following:
This (decline in OI) could be circumstantial, but it could also be caused by the market structure with options expiries as well as futures expiry (…)
The research firm also claimed that most of the options with far out of the money bullish strikes ended 2021 “worthless”. The options market has been a great part of the dynamics for the BTC’s price action in the last 2 years and, if history repeats, could hint at what’s next for the cryptocurrency in Q1, 2022. Arcane Research said:
The options market could potentially contribute to anchoring the BTC price. In January, February, March, April, October, and November, bitcoin saw strong returns in the first half of the expiry period and negative returns in the second period.
New Year, New Market Dynamics For Bitcoin? The Price Of Adoption
Despite the support below, Bitcoin could attempt to fill the wicked at $42,000 printed on December 3rd. Analyst Justin Bennet claimed that BTC has historically dipped into similar downside movements before resuming its bullish momentum.
Bennet believes BTC’s price action can no longer be classified as only bull v. bear market. On the contrary, the analyst thinks there are more “gray areas” due to the participation of new players and institutions.
John Bollinger, the creator of the Bollinger Bands indicator, seems to share a similar position on the potential changes experienced by the BTC market. Via Twitter, Bollinger said:
Some thoughts on bitcoin. You have to be careful what you wish for: Everyone wanted wide adoption, listed futures, options, ETFs, etc. Well, you got all that and more including burgeoning regulation. The rub is that these things have totally changed the character of trading.
ATOM has been trading in an ascending channel for the previous week.
Finally, Cosmos had broken over the $36.94 barrier. ATOM and ALGO had a rather nice month at the end of the month. Algorand has also made significant progress in his rehabilitation during the previous week. It’s been a good week for ALGO, up 10.8% in the last week. The price of both cryptocurrencies has moved steadily upward, indicating a good technical outlook. About 9% is a reasonable growth objective for both Cosmos and Algorand.
ATOM has been trading in an ascending channel for the previous week, making new highs. The currency was trading outside the channel at the time of this writing. It had been more than two months since ATOM’s price had risen beyond $36,911. Coins have been trading above that price point recently, with ATOM gaining 46% in the last week.
Bullish Momentum Ahead
The currency met overhead resistance at $40.78 and found support at $25.45 and $20.93. In the short term, technical indicators showed a positive outlook, increasing market purchasing power.
As long as ALGO’s purchasing momentum continues, it might try to trade over its immediate resistance level, which would result in a 7% increase in its ROI during the future trading days. It was again approaching the overbought zone when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appeared. In the prior month, there were many instances when this indicator had over the threshold, suggesting an increase in purchasing activity.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Cosmos price today is $42.57 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,346,977,521 USD. Cosmos has been up 14.48% in the last 24 hours.
Decentralized cloud storage solutions were built to use the blockchain.
There is a lot of data kept in one place, making them an ideal target for hackers.
If everyone in the ecosystem contributes to developing the vital infrastructure, Web 3.0 can take off. That’s what Stoor co-founder Lucky Uwakwe says the company’s blockchain-based cloud storage solution is trying to do. Uwakwe from Nigeria explains the concept of decentralized cloud storage and how the blockchain enables this type of storage. As for Web3.0, he discusses how he sees it evolving and why he believes we’re now ready for it.
It is decentralized cloud storage that uses blockchains decentralized cloud storage, according to Uwakwe. Decentralized cloud storage solutions were built to use the blockchain, unlike centralized databases.
Welcomes Web 3.0
In addition, he noted that centralized databases have traditionally handled data storage. They all operate on the same server and are under the management of the same person. However, the data center business finds it more challenging to meet increasing consumer demand while maintaining high-security levels and keeping prices to a minimum. There is a lot of data kept in one place, making them an ideal target for hackers.
To put it another way: Unlike a decentralized blockchain system, this centralized cloud corporation only pays rewards to its owners or board members. Thanks to blockchain, there is no doubt that the web 3.0 age has arrived, and we are moving on from the web 2.0 era. Though web 3.0 was supposed to be autonomous and progressive, it is still relying on the centralized Amazon and Google cloud to store data raises red flags.