Connect with us

News

After activating TE Josh Oliver, Ravens have no players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published

16 seconds ago

on

After activating TE Josh Oliver, Ravens have no players on reserve/COVID-19 list
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Two Ravens were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving the team with no players sidelined by the NFL’s coronavirus policies.

Tight end Josh Oliver, who was placed on the list Dec. 23 and has missed the past two games, and practice squad defensive back Kevin Toliver, who was added Dec. 21, were cleared to return. The Ravens had five active-roster players miss their Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and 10 sat out their Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Under the league’s updated protocols, the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals has been reduced from 10 days to five days, regardless of vaccination status. Fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocols sooner if they return two negative tests within one day and are asymptomatic.

Oliver, also a special teams contributor, has eight catches for 65 yards in 13 games this season. Toliver, who joined the Ravens’ practice squad in late November, has yet to appear in a game this season.

In other moves, the Ravens signed running back Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Patrick, who has spent time on the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers, will take the spot of practice squad running back Nate McCrary, who was placed on the injured list last week.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Denver shuts down Beta owner’s adjacent bar, The Cabin Tap House, after fatal shooting

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Denver shuts down Beta owner’s adjacent bar, The Cabin Tap House, after fatal shooting
google news

A downtown Denver nightclub owner at risk of losing his licenses for one club has had them suspended for another he owns after a fatal New Year’s Day shooting.

Four people were shot early Saturday in The Cabin Tap House at 1919 Blake St., according to Denver police. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

In response, the city suspended The Cabin’s liquor and cabaret licenses the same day.

“The disruptive and illegal activities associated with the licensed establishment have created an unsafe and hazardous condition, and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare and safety of the community,” Molly Duplechain, deputy director of Denver Excise and Licenses, wrote in the order to suspend the club.

This is the first “summary suspension” of a liquor license in Denver since Cold Crush in RiNo had its license suspended in 2016, said Eric Escudero, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Excise and Licenses.

The Cabin is owned by Hussam Kayali, who also owns the business next door, Beta Nightclub, at 1909 Blake St.

The fate of Beta’s liquor and cabaret licenses has already been up in the air. The city has charged Kayali — who goes by the name Valentes Corleons — with improperly hiring security guards, creating an unsafe environment and other violations.

A hearing was held in November. In December, a moderator recommended the club’s licenses be revoked after the owner failed to meet certain safety standards, saying he had concluded that Kayali tried to bribe a police officer and failed to stop fights at the club.

Escudero told BusinessDen the final decision on Beta could come as early as this week. Beta has been able to operate throughout the hearing process.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Man accused of robbing St. Louis County QuikTrips after dating employee

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Webster Groves man not guilty by reason in insanity in stepfather’s death
google news

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after allegedly robbing multiple QuikTrips in St. Louis County in December.

Darnell Gleason, 51, was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

After being arrested, he admitted to the crimes, according to a press release.

Gleason targeted QuikTrips located at 9099 Natural Bridge Road Dec. 5, 6, and 11, 5090 Howershell Road Dec. 10, and 11150 St. Charles Rock Road Dec. 12.

He told police that he used to date a woman who worked for QuikTrip and was familiar with their security procedure and system, the press release states.

Gleason robbed two QuikTrips of several hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes and robbed one QuikTrip of $85 cash and two donuts. He also told police that he sells cigarettes to a local grocery store to pay for his drug habit and that his nickname is “Greedy.”

His bond was set at $1 million cash-only, no 10%.

In September 2021, Gleason was convicted of stealing $750.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Illinois troopers increase nighttime patrols for seatbelt infractions and DUIs

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Illinois troopers increase nighttime patrols for seatbelt infractions and DUIs
google news

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois State Police will be patrolling for unsafe drivers during the month of January.

Nighttime Enforcement Patrols (NITE) and Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) will be taking place. NITE focuses on motorists driving under the influence, while OREP focuses on traffic violations and seatbelt safety.

The patrols will take place during January, and officers will be watching for unsafe drivers, those driving with a suspended or revoked license, those transporting open alcoholic beverages, those not using a seatbelt, and those driving under the influence.

“Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in
Illinois,” ISP said. They said if a person drives drunk, they will be arrested.

Under OREP safety belt enforcement zones will be set up. “Safety belts are one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles today, estimated to save over 16,000 lives each year,” ISP said. “Over half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.”

NITE and OREP are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending