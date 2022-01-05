Connect with us

Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks A Bikini While Posing With Look-Alike Daughter, 13, On Vacation

Alessandra Ambrosio looked fabulous in a tiny bikini while posing alongside her 13-year-old look-alike daughter while on vacation

Good genes run in the family and Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, proved that when she posed alongside her gorgeous 13-year-old daughter, Anja Louise, while on vacation in Ilha Da Magia, Brazil on Jan. 5. Alessandra and Anja looked fabulous as they posed for the photo aboard a yacht. Both mother ad daughter showed off their incredible figures in tiny bikinis.

Alessandra posted the photo with the caption, “My little mermaid,” and they both really did look like mermaids. Alessandra rocked a burnt orange triangle bikini featuring a halterneck plunging top with a pair of matching, side-tie string bikini bottoms. Meanwhile, Anja rocked a purple floral two-piece featuring an underwire top with matching seamless bottoms.

Both ladies rocked silver chain necklaces and had their long brown, honey highlighted hair down in wet, beach waves. Alessandra chose to wear oversized sunglasses while Anja opted out, revealing her face, which looked identical to her mother’s.

Since their vacation started, the former Victoria’s Secret model has rocked a slew of sexy looks from swimsuits to dresses. Aside from her burnt orange set, she looked amazing as she strolled on the beach in a turquoise patterned bikini featuring a scrunched bandeau top that was cut out in the center of her chest revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching strappy bottoms and a pair of Vera Wang V491 Sunglasses.

Just a few days earlier, she rocked a bright orange midi dress that was skintight and had a keyhole cutout at her chest. The form-fitting dress had two slits on the sides of her legs and she accessorized with a Gas Bijoux Picot Bag, nude Tkees Gemma Sandals, and a Jacquie Aiche Pave Morganite Teardrop Center Ethiopian Opal Beaded Necklace.

Anja is one of two kids Alessandra shares with her ex-fiance, Jamie Mazur. The couple was engaged for 10 years before splitting up in 2018. They also share an adorable 9-year-old son together, Noah Phoenix.

Amazon’s gender recognition software identifies Michelle Obama and Serena Williams as men

By Sandra Rose 

Twitter

Amazon’s gender recognition system identified Black celebrities Michelle Obama and Serena Williams as male.

According to MIT researcher Joy Buolamwini, Amazon’s response was that the software is not “facial recognition, it’s gender recognition” — as if that makes it acceptable to identify women as male.

Both Michelle and Serena are genetically and biologically female, but they have been plagued by vicious rumors that they are men.

1641391941 824 Amazons gender recognition software identifies Michelle Obama and Serena Williams

Uri Schanker/Getty Images

It doesn’t help that Amazon’s gender recognition software also identifies them as the male gender.

While “gender” and “sex” are often substituted for the other, their meanings are different. According to Dictionary.com, sex is “a label assigned at birth based on the reproductive organs you’re born with.”

“Gender includes a person’s perception, understanding, and experience of themselves and roles in society… their inner sense about who they’re meant to be and how they want to interact with the world.”

However, both Michelle and Serena interact with the world as biological women.

Critics complain that Amazon’s system shows gender and racial bias, and recent studies have confirmed that bias.

Studies led by Buolamwini found huge racial and gender bias in the facial recognition software.

Protests across the United States prompted Amazon to suspend police use of its software in 2020.

After some tweaking, the ban was lifted by Amazon, saying it hoped Congress would pass a law to ensure ethical use of the gender recognition technology. However, no such law has been passed, according to Fox Business.

Trouble In Staten Island? Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus On Instagram After Pete Davidson NYE Special

While the internet had a field day with Miley Cyrus’ wardrobe malfunction and other antics during her New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson, it looks like Kim Kardashian wasn’t a fan.

Source: Taylor Jewell / Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram following the singer’s live New Year’s Eve special with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

According to a Miley Cyrus fan account dubbed @MileyEdition, as reported by Page Six, Kardashian was following the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s Instagram account on December 10, the same day it was reported that Cyrus went to Davidson’s condo after their joint Tonight Show appearance.

But, as of Tuesday, the Skims founder was no longer listed as one of her followers, leading fans to believe there’s been some drama among the threesome.

While everything seemed to go pretty smoothly throughout their night of live performances, before their special, Cyrus made headlines for (possibly jokingly) putting the moves on Davidson while promoting the event.

The former Disney Channel star serenaded the Saturday Night Live cast member on The Tonight Show by singing a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.” As she sang directly to Davidson, the lyrics were thought to be a shot at Kardashian, whom Pete has been dating since October 2021.

Not only that, following their flirty appearance, Page Six reported that following Cyrus was spotted heading to Davidson’s Staten Island condo, where Kardashian was also seen later in December sneaking out in the morning.

Maybe Kim was keeping things professional for their NYE gig before swiftly unfollowing Miley right after?

Whatever happened between Davidson and Cyrus, it looks like things are all good with him and Kim. Though he was in Miami for New Year’s Eve and Kardashian was home in Los Angeles with her kids, the couple reunited this week to travel to the Bahamas together on a private jet.

Singer Jason Derulo fights 2 fans who mistook him for Usher (video)

By Sandra Rose 

TMZ

It all started with a case of mistaken identity at a Las Vegas hotel. Singer Jason Derulo swung at two fans who mistook him for another R&B singer — Usher.

Police sources tell TMZ cops were called to the ARIA hotel early Tuesday morning after Derulo threw punches at the men.

Eyewitnesses say Jason and one of the men were passing each other on an escalator when the guy shouted, “Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!!!”

Jason apparently took offense to the disrespect and lunged at the guy. He punched the guy in the face, sending him sprawling to the floor.

Jason allegedly slapped the second man just for breathing. Security stepped in to break up the fracas. Video shows Jason pushed his burly bodyguard aside to get at the guys.

Apparently, Jason had gotten into it earlier with the same two guys for calling him “Usher.”

At press time, the 2 victims declined to press charges, but there’s always the possibility of a lawsuit, says TMZ. Jason was not arrested, but he did get a trespassing notice from ARIA Hotel, and was promptly thrown off the property.
 

