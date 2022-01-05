Amy Schneider: 5 Things To Know About Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Making History

Learn all about Amy Schneider, the history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant whose personal belongings were stolen during a robbery.
Amy Schneider is kicking butt on Jeopardy!. The 42-year-old quiz show contestant has won 24-straight games, as of the Monday, January 3 episode. Her winnings currently total an impressive $897,600. Amy won her first game on November 17, and since then, she’s been absolutely dominating. Amy has also made Jeopardy! history — and its in more ways than one. Below, everything you need to know about Amy Schneider.
Amy is from Ohio.
Amy is originally from Ohio, though she now resides in Oakland, California, according to her Jeopardy! profile. She lives in Oakland with her girlfriend, Genevieve, and their cat, Meep.
She’s an engineering manager.
Amy’s current occupation is an engineering manager. She’s been working at Fieldwire in the San Francisco Bay Area since May 2021, according to her LinkedIn page. Before that, Amy was employed as an engineering manager at SoftBank Robotics America from December 2019 to May 2021. She also previously worked as an engineering lead and a software developer. She attended University of Dayton for college and studied computer science, according to her LinkedIn.
She’s a trans woman.
Amy has been open about being a trans woman throughout her appearances on Jeopardy!. However, in a Twitter thread at the end of November 2021, Amy explained how she didn’t want her stint on the show to be “too much about being trans.” She added, “The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor. But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret. While it’s gratifying to know that people didn’t necessarily know I was trans until they read about it, I do want people to know that aspect of me. I think being trans is really cool!”
She was recently robbed.
Ahead of her 25th game on January 4, Amy revealed on Twitter that she was robbed. “Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine,” she tweeted, before adding, “But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.” Amy then said that because of the robbery, she likely wouldn’t be writing her game thread for the Jan. 4 episode. “And if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up,” Amy said. “Thanks for your patience!”
She’s made ‘Jeopardy!’ history.
There’s a few ways that Amy has made Jeopardy! history so far. For starters, she’s become the first transgender contestant to reach the next Tournament of Champions, which previous champs like Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, and Brian Chang are also eligible for. She’s also the first woman to break the top earnings spots and is the show’s top-earning trans contestant. Plus, Amy has broken former contestant Julia Collins‘ record of most consecutive wins for a woman, after winning her 21st match on December 28. (Julia had previously set the record with 20 wins in 2014.) “In my highest of high hopes, I never dreamed of matching Julia’s streak,” Amy wrote on Twitter, after her historic victory. “It’s hard to say how I felt: proud, dazed, happy, numb, all those things,” she added.
It all started with a case of mistaken identity at a Las Vegas hotel. Singer Jason Derulo swung at two fans who mistook him for another R&B singer — Usher.
Police sources tell TMZ cops were called to the ARIA hotel early Tuesday morning after Derulo threw punches at the men.
Eyewitnesses say Jason and one of the men were passing each other on an escalator when the guy shouted, “Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!!!”
Jason apparently took offense to the disrespect and lunged at the guy. He punched the guy in the face, sending him sprawling to the floor.
Jason allegedly slapped the second man just for breathing. Security stepped in to break up the fracas. Video shows Jason pushed his burly bodyguard aside to get at the guys.
Apparently, Jason had gotten into it earlier with the same two guys for calling him “Usher.”
At press time, the 2 victims declined to press charges, but there’s always the possibility of a lawsuit, says TMZ. Jason was not arrested, but he did get a trespassing notice from ARIA Hotel, and was promptly thrown off the property.
We all knew that the day was coming eventually but we hoped that it wasn’t any time before January 17, 2022. That was the day that Betty White would have turned 100-years-old. She would have spent an entire century on this Earth blessing people with her spirit. Unfortunately, news broke on New Year’s Eve that Betty White wouldn’t be bringing in the new year with us. As many times as her named trended on Twitter and millions around the world gasped in fear of what might be, that time has finally come to pass.
Betty White lived a remarkable life and after her passing stories about that life began to surface and resurface. One of which is about her bravery in the face of anti-Black racism in the 1950s.
According to an article in The Washington Post, White stood ten toes down against her fellow alabaster agency when they through a racist hissy fit when she “allowed” a Black man to grace their TV screens. See, back in 1954 Betty White served as the host and producer of The Betty White Show, a comedic variety show that was geared toward families and entertainment. Part of her show would feature a young Black entertainer by the name of Arthur Duncan. He we as a tap dancer and singer who White was quite fond of and wanted to help him get more exposure. It should come as no surprise that white folks in the south in 1954 weren’t really too fond of this negro commandeering their living rooms.
During the 2018 documentary Betty White: The First Lady of Television, the two recounted the controversy:
And all through the South, there was this whole ruckus,” White remembered in the doc. “They were going to take our show off the air if we didn’t get rid of Arthur, because he was Black.”
“People in the South resented me being on the show, and they wanted me thrown out,” Duncan agreed. “But there was never a question at all.”
“I said, ‘I’m sorry, but, you know, he stays,’ ” she said.“‘Live with it.’ ”
Live. With. It. To this day, Arthur Duncan still credits Betty White with giving him his first big break into the entertainment industry.
The Bush singer rang in the New Year with the help of his three sons Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, whom he shares with Gwen Stefani.
There’s no one better to celebrate New Year’s with than your family! Gavin Rossdale, 56, celebrated the start of 2022 with his three sons by his side. The Bush singer and guitarist took to his Instagram on Saturday January 1 to share a special New Year’s Day message, plus photos with his three boys Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. The rocker, who shares the boys with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, looked extra happy to be spending the holiday time with his kids.
The singer and his boys were all dressed pretty casually in t-shirts, as Gavin had his arms around Zuma and Apollo, while Kingston poked in the background. He also shared a photo of himself holding up Apollo, while the two had a big laugh. The sons have all really taken after their dad and definitely resemble the Bush frontman.
While wishing fans a happy New Year, Gavin also acknowledged how 2021 was yet another whirlwind of a year for so many, as he also instilled some hope for 2022. “It’s hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion-like what was that ?-it’s great we get to start again,” he wrote. “Here’s hoping it’s as fulfilling as possible -and we get some reprise from the madness.”
Other than the well-wishes for 2022, Gavin also mentioned how tough the holiday season can be for some, and he showed that he was super thankful for his mini-me’s. “These holiday times can be challenging to so many people -life is not easy for anyone – may this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve -empathy and kindness make the best gasoline – with love from mine to yours,” he wrote, followed by a heart emoji.
It seemed like Gavin and his sons had a great New Year’s celebration together. The singer has reunited with his ex-wife (and her new husband Blake Shelton) on a few occasions to cheer on their kids in their various sporting events, and it seems like Gwen and Gavin have a solid co-parenting relationship.