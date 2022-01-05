Connect with us

Bitcoin

Are Investors Done With Dog-Based Meme Coins? Find out!

Published

1 min ago

on

Are Investors Done With Dog-Based Meme Coins? Find out!
  • Dogecoin totaling more than 15 million was transferred.
  • Although Floki Inu has a striking resemblance to Elon Musk’s dog.

According to Dogecoin Whale Alert’s Twitter statistics, whales have sent over $15.5 million in Dogecoin to an anonymous wallet in the previous 24 hours. Dogecoin totaling more than 15 million were transferred in 14 separate transactions, with the biggest sum being more than 15 million Dogecoin at once.

It has been reported that the Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization that manages the Mozilla Corporation, which is behind several internet-related apps, including the popular Firefox web browser, would accept cryptocurrency contributions, including Dogecoin ($DOGE).

Through cooperation with BitPay, the top cryptocurrency payment processor, Mozilla announced its acceptance of cryptocurrency contributions on social media. Due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrency, donations are converted into US dollars.

Explosive 2022

Others feel that the days of dog-themed meme coins are numbered. At one point, Shiba Inu’s little investments grew into millions of dollars, but they point out that big gains tend to be greeted by corresponding reversals. As soon as Dogelon Mars is brought into the picture, the mood immediately changes. Although Floki Inu has a striking resemblance to Elon Musk’s dog, the initiative is unaffiliated with the Tesla CEO. In addition, as a payment token, it has had little influence.

As one of the three cryptocurrencies he confesses to owning along with Bitcoin and Ether, Dogecoin is more closely associated with Musk than Floki Inu.

On the other hand, Dogecoin’s payment token use case is seen as a failure. According to many, transaction costs for $DOGE are more expensive than those for XRP, the network isn’t very scalable, and retailers aren’t accepting it very broadly. Whatever people think, it seems that 2022 will be an explosive year for all cryptocurrencies, including dog-based meme coins, and they are here to stay.

Bitcoin

Amid Electricity Shortages, Kosovo Government Places Ban On Crypto Mining

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Kosovo has banned crypto mining on Tuesday in an effort to reduce electricity use as the country grapples with its worst energy crisis in a decade as a result of electricity disruptions.

Kosovo Bans Crypto Mining Operations

Due to electricity shortages during the winter season, the government of Kosovo has decided to stop crypto mining in the country.

According to a report by local newspaper Gazeta Express, Kosovo’s Minister of Economy, Artane Rizvanolli, has decided to ban crypto mining following a recommendation from the Technical Committee on Emergency Measures for Energy Supply.

The government made the decision after Kosovo’s energy supply fell below the required level, and it began imposing electric power cutbacks during high usage hours, according to the article.

Law enforcement authorities are expected to intervene to block the manufacture of crypto currencies, and try to locate places where such operations take place.

Economy and Energy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said in a statement:

“All law enforcement agencies will stop the production of this activity in cooperation with other relevant institutions that will identify the locations where there is cryptocurrency production.”

In reaction to the problem, the administration has decided to form a technical committee to evaluate emergency energy supply strategies, according to Rizvanolli. Last week, the government decided to take immediate actions in response to the committee’s recommendations, including prohibiting crypto mining over Kosovo’s borders.

BTC/USD still below $50k. Source: TradingView

Related article | Could The New “China Model” Be The Reason The Country Banned Bitcoin Mining?

Winter Is Coming

According to Gazeta Express, the government declared a state of emergency in December for 60 days, allowing it to allocate more money for energy imports and implement power cutbacks.

Low supplies from Russia revived fears of an energy shortage as the colder winter approaches, sending European gas prices soaring by more than 30% on Tuesday.

One miner, who requested anonymity and owns 40 GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), told Reuters that he spends roughly 170 euros per month on power and makes around 2,400 euros per month from mining.

Cryptocurrency mining has become more popular in northercrypto kosovo, which is primarily populated by Serbs who refuse to pay power bills because they do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

The 1.8 million population-strong country now imports more than 40% of its energy, with significant demand in the winter when inhabitants mostly use power for heating.

The energy emergency measures may look draconian, but they are the result of years of energy problems in Kosovo, which have manifested themselves in blackouts across the country and have been aggravated by a severe lack of control and a slumping economy. While crypto miners have been able to take advantage of the low-cost energy, crypto mining’s high electricity usage is incompatible with a country that is experiencing widespread power outages and a sector of the country that has only recently began to pay for its electricity.

Related article | Why Did China Ban Bitcoin Mining? Here Are The Seven Leading Theories

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Open Interest Reaches Dangerously High Values, Leverage Flush Coming?

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

On-chain data shows Bitcoin open interest has reached dangerously high values, a sign that a leverage flush may be coming soon.

Bitcoin Open Interest Rises To High Values

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC open interest has now reached values where mass liquidations have taken place in the past.

The “open interest” is an indicator that measures the total amount of BTC futures positions currently open on derivatives exchanges. The metric accounts for both long and short positions.

When the value of the metric is low, it means investors aren’t using much leverage right now. Such values usually result in low volatility in the price of Bitcoin.

On the other hand, high values of the indicator suggest that futures contract users are currently using a high amount of leverage. This situation can lead to high volatility in the market as big price swings can result in a liquidation squeeze.

Related Reading | Exchange Whale Ratio Suggests Bitcoin Dump Incoming

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC open interest over the past year:

The indicator's value seems to be on the rise recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, value of the Bitcoin open interest looks to be climbing up in the last few weeks.

The quant has marked in the chart the previous times the indicator showed similarly high values. It’s clear that at some point after reaching these values, the metric has had a sharp decline.

The sudden decrease in the open interest implies that a leverage flush took place at those times. Such a squeeze happens when liquidations cascade together in response to a swing in the price of Bitcoin.

During such leverage flush incidents in the period of the chart, the price of the crypto also seems to have crashed alongside it. This means that those previous liquidations mostly involved long positions.

Related Reading | Why Did China Ban Bitcoin Mining? Here Are The Seven Leading Theories

Since the market seems to be overleveraged right now as hinted by the open interest values, it’s possible a similar liquidation event could take place in the near future.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $46.7k, down 5% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the coin has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC's price seems to have struggled in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

In the past week, Bitcoin seems to have again started consolidating in the $45k to $50k range. It’s unclear at the moment when the coin may escape this sideways movement, but if the open interest is anything to go by, a liquidation event may happen soon.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin

A New Target of $1 for Shiba Inu (SHIB) To Achieve in 2022

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Altcoin News
  • SHIB token value has increased by more than 44,600,000 percent.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a high-risk, high-reward cryptocurrency for investors.

Since last year, the token’s value has increased by more than 44,600,000 percent and thus has a fair possibility that it can reach new highs. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a high-risk, high-reward cryptocurrency for investors. The SHIBA INU website encourages dog-inspired artists from across the globe to join their SHIBA INU community in the NFT market as well. SHIBA INU has also set up an Amazon Smile campaign to collect money for the Shiba Inu Rescue Association, which rescues actual, live Shiba Inu dogs.

Even though SHIB has proved critics wrong several times, it is unlikely for the currency to ever hit $1 with its present coin count. It’s not hard to see why speculation about the SHIB token reaching the $1 mark keeps popping up. A market valuation of around $19 billion can be estimated for Shiba Inu at its present pricing. 

Key Points To Achieve the Target

The key price drivers for the token are simple adoption and price speculation. The token is also gaining popularity as a cryptocurrency for use in metaverse virtual-world applications, such as buying and selling. SHIB’s value is anticipated to rise if the cryptocurrency market experiences a new bullish phase. If a high number of SHIB tokens are burned. The total amount of coins in circulation will be reduced, which might increase the token’s value.

A New Target of 1 for Shiba Inu SHIB To
SHIB/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu price today is USD 0.000033 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 810,128,060. Shiba Inu has been down 2.38% in the last 24 hours. 

