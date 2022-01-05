Celebrities
Ariana Madix on Claims of Fake Storyline on Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix found herself in a back-and-forth exchange with a Twitter user, who accused the show of being overproduced, scripted, and themed.
Obviously, this did not sit well with the Pump Rules star, and she made sure to let everyone know that the show is truly authentic.
It all started when one Twitter user accused the show of being “too contrived” with the girls teaming up and the season feeling like it was being “force fed with a spoon.”
Ariana popped right back, tweeting, “nope. I came up with the idea to team up on the spot. Neither production or Katie [Maloney] had any clue and tbh neither did I before it came out of my mouth.”
Another user then chimed in and said they stopped watching after the Toms made taking acid a theme for their bar, adding, “Why is everything themed for no reason?”
Ariana had a very simple explanation involving COVID-19 production measures, and she wondered why a theme should be an issue in the first place as a theme would likely keep the show entertaining due to said COVID-19 measures.
“Filming during covid is no joke. We had breaks of 10 days at times bc of exposure. Why do you think we are always at someone’s house? Why it’s ONLY us at a bar or restaurant? After a while it’s like, ok should we at least have a theme? Also—its mushrooms, ok?” Ariana responded.
The same fan who tweeted Ariana about the show being contrived had more to say on the matter.
“Your life is still very much happening, yet the storylines seem prewritten with an end goal in mind. Other shows revolve around parties, dining, and trips, which are also restricted. Reality TV shouldn’t revolve around the setting but your life; it’s contrived and lackluster.”
Not letting it slide, Ariana with restrain and tact responded by saying that their lives are completely authentic and honest, saying the fan can “either take it or leave it.”
“Don’t know what to tell you, but nothing you’ve said is true. You can take it or leave it from someone who actually lives it. What happens with the footage after it’s filmed is out of our hands, but we consistently give them 100% real and honest life.”
Well, that’s that, I suppose. In the words of Ariana: “Take it or leave it.”
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights on Bravo at 9/8c.
Photo Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages
Celebrities
Cardi B Says A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve: ‘This S**t Look Like A F***ing Helmet’
Cardi B is calling out a hairstylist that messed up her hair for New Year’s Eve, thinking the professional did it poorly on purpose.
In a video the rapper posted to her Instagram stories, Cardi B expressed her disdain for her latest wig, which was done by an unnamed stylist. In the clip, Cardi is clearly pissed off, saying that the professional had to intentionally mess up her hair.
“I be feeling like they be on some, ‘I don’t like this b***h so imma do some funny s**t,’” she said in the video. “Look at my f***ing hair, bro. This s**t look like a f***ing helmet… Ain’t no f***ing way a hairstylist doing hair like this.”
She continued, trying to improve her mood: “If the New Year start bad, that means good s**t gonna happen. I’m gonna enjoy myself though because on my mother, I could’ve really killed that n**** today. Deada**.”
Still unhappy about her hair on January 2, Cardi took to Twitter to ask if she can repurpose her outfit since she didn’t take any good pictures of herself.
“Soo ain’t take no good pics of me on New Years and I ain’t like my hair sooo can I wear the outfit again even tho Is posted on the innanet?” she asked her millions of followers. “The dress deserve Justice.”
Poor Bardi. There’s nothing worse than a bad hair day ruining a great outfit.
Celebrities
Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence After Tristan Thompson Confirms He’s the Father Of Her Baby
A representative for Maralee Nichols said that she was always sure that the NBA player was her son’s father.
Maralee Nichols spoke out shortly after Tristan Thompson admitted that a paternity test showed that he was the father of her newborn son on Tuesday January 4. A spokesperson for Maralee said in a statement received by HollywoodLife that she would keep his past statements about their relationship in mind, following his admission in an Instagram Story.
The representative noted the very public legal battle that both Tristan and Maralee were engaged in after she filed a paternity lawsuit against him. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.
Tristan had taken to his Instagram Stories on Monday January 3, when he shared that the paternity test had shown that he was the father of Maralee’s son, and he shared that he planned to be a part of the child’s life. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he said.
Besides sharing the results, Tristan also offered an apology to Khloe Kardashian, his on-and-off girlfriend and mother to his daughter True, 3. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” the NBA star wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Prior to the results, Maralee and Tristan had both taken legal action, with Maralee looking to prove paternity. Tristan had admitted to having a sexual relationship with the new mom in the filings, but denied that the two had a “serious ongoing relationship.”
Celebrities
YG Cleared In 2020 Robbery Case Two Years After Being Arrested
YG has been cleared in the 2020 robbery case that resulted in his house being raided.
YG is starting the New Year with some weight off his shoulders.
To kick off 2020, LAPD raided YG’s house in full armor before the sun came up with search warrants in hand. YG has publicly bashed the police for pointing guns at his family when they barged in, including his young children. The rapper was eventually booked and his bail was set at $250,000. The arrest caught him off guard as he has maintained he has zero to do with whatever case the police were investigating or trying to attach his name to.
Fast forward to 2022 and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has decided to not charge YG due to insufficient evidence of what he did to “aid and abet the crime.” YG’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said the timing of the raid and arrest was suspect as it came when he was set to honor Nipsey Hussle during his Grammy performance. Tacopina and YG are unhappy with how long the case took to be dismissed just like anyone would be. Tacopina still thinks the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department should pay for wasting his client’s time and hasn’t closed the door on the possibility of legal action at this time.
