Ariana Madix on Claims of Fake Storyline on Vanderpump Rules

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Ariana Madix Addresses Claims of "Contrived” Storylines on Vanderpump Rules Over Sandwich Shack With Katie, Defends Show Against Criticism of Being “Force-Fed”
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix found herself in a back-and-forth exchange with a Twitter user, who accused the show of being overproduced, scripted, and themed.

Obviously, this did not sit well with the Pump Rules star, and she made sure to let everyone know that the show is truly authentic.

It all started when one Twitter user accused the show of being “too contrived” with the girls teaming up and the season feeling like it was being “force fed with a spoon.”

Ariana popped right back, tweeting, “nope. I came up with the idea to team up on the spot. Neither production or Katie [Maloney] had any clue and tbh neither did I before it came out of my mouth.”

Another user then chimed in and said they stopped watching after the Toms made taking acid a theme for their bar, adding, “Why is everything themed for no reason?”

Ariana had a very simple explanation involving COVID-19 production measures, and she wondered why a theme should be an issue in the first place as a theme would likely keep the show entertaining due to said COVID-19 measures.

“Filming during covid is no joke. We had breaks of 10 days at times bc of exposure. Why do you think we are always at someone’s house? Why it’s ONLY us at a bar or restaurant? After a while it’s like, ok should we at least have a theme? Also—its mushrooms, ok?” Ariana responded.

The same fan who tweeted Ariana about the show being contrived had more to say on the matter.

“Your life is still very much happening, yet the storylines seem prewritten with an end goal in mind. Other shows revolve around parties, dining, and trips, which are also restricted. Reality TV shouldn’t revolve around the setting but your life; it’s contrived and lackluster.”

Not letting it slide, Ariana with restrain and tact responded by saying that their lives are completely authentic and honest, saying the fan can “either take it or leave it.”

“Don’t know what to tell you, but nothing you’ve said is true. You can take it or leave it from someone who actually lives it. What happens with the footage after it’s filmed is out of our hands, but we consistently give them 100% real and honest life.”

Well, that’s that, I suppose. In the words of Ariana: “Take it or leave it.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights on Bravo at 9/8c.

Photo Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages

