BabyDoge Crosses 200K on Telegram Followed by 5 Quadrillion Coin Burn

Despite having just broken into the Crypto market for 1 month, Infinite Launch has 5 up & coming blockchain-game, metaverse projects in the pipeline for their community of investors.

Bullieverse – A fantasy metaverse island for extraordinary gaming experiences

Bullieverse is building an open Metaverse world on Unreal Engine where our community can create, play games and earn rewards or NFTs in a fair and transparent way. Play-Earn-Own-Experience is all Bullieverse wishes to bring to its users.

Within just 8 months, the project has successfully grown its team to 27 members and a community of 40,000 on Discord and Twitter. In August, Bullieverse sold its first NFT collection and successfully raised $2 million. Bullieverse’s first game, Bear Hunt, will launch at the end of this year and will be one of the first “play to earn” 3D games. The project possesses outstanding backers such as Sfermion, Good Games Guild, EXT Network, Krypital, 6thMan Ventures, Infinite Launchpad, LD Capital, ZBS Capital, Maven Capital, Lithium, IBA, and Shima capital.

Bullieverse was created on Web 3.0 by a platform that enables ownership of digital assets on the internet with NFT, allowing users to collaborate on a large scale with the DAO. Web 3.0 is how Metaverse 2.0 became open, controllable and truly empowered for all.

Battle of Guardians – The next-gen blockchain multiplayer game NFT

Battle of Guardians (BOG), as the pioneer of NFT fighting games, will come up with three game modes for players to take part in. The modes include Story (PvE), Arena (PvP) and Bout (PvP). Players engage in fierce multi-realm battles in an expansive game world to defeat other players to earn rewards. Additionally, the Solana network supports this new title, which is brought to life with Unreal Engine. Battle of Guardians (BOG) has just declared a cooperation partnership with Good Games Guild, Miracle Gates Entertainment và Big Fire Studios.

Founders of this game aim to develop a dedicated NTF Marketplace where players can easily trade with various NFT assets earned in the game and create a thriving economy.

Arenum

Arenum is the next step in the evolution of commercial and technological infrastructure of web3 gaming, and it is also the first platform for Mobile Esports Tournaments. Arenum is the evolution of Solanaverse and Web3 gaming infrastructure, which provides rewarding incentives for developers and gamers alike. Leveraging it’s powerful SDKs, Arenum aims to become the Epic Store of Solanaverse that brings together game devs, gamers and influencers.

Arenum promotes Player-versus-Player tournaments and additionally provides an eSports layer to every game that it is supporting in order to empower developers, gamers and all influencers. The Arenum platform is an encrypted ecosystem where all participants can experience on-chain interoperability in a censorship-resistant environment.

Modern connection with tournament tools will be supplied by the Arenum platform that fully deploys both synchronized and unsynchronized PvP bouts just by a click. Accompanied by NTF-enabled Metaverse, Arenum encourages players to compete against each other in the games they favor to unlock brand new, unique NFTs within their own game.

GalaxyBlitzGame

In recent times, the game blockchain space has been motivated considerably by the advent of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) model. GalaxyBlitzGame is a combat strategy NTF game where players can combine the use of real-world, usable tokens with high-octane gameplay and extensive history and lore for a unique player experience.

Galaxy Blitz is a Play-To-Earn combat strategy NFT game. The game is set in the future, as four unique highly evolved descendants of humanity fight for dominance in battles on both land and in space. With Galaxy Glitz you will be able to build a powerful interstellar army, conquer other players’ bases and resources, sell your produced minerals, build a strong troop complex with other players and begin the majestic battle of combined fleets.

The team is dedicated to providing players with cutting-edge experience and they see great potential in utilizing Augmented Reality (AR) to further improve the immersion and the overall experience for their players. Players will use MIT tokens to purchase tokens and NFTs in game. Rewards, such as MIT or NFT tokens, can be exchanged or sold for crypto or fiat money.

Colizeum

Colizeum SDK is a frictionless shortcut for mobile game developers to implement tokenised game modes and Play-To-Earn economy without prior knowledge in blockchain development. Game developers will be able to add tokenized game mode monetization on top of their existing (traditional) monetization or build blockchain native games.

Colizeum provides cloud-based tokenized tournaments, prediction markets, and a global attention marketplace for blockchain-games — all brought together on the Cardano blockchain. Colizeum is the latest project to be built by Beetroot Lab, the team behind the “Dystopia: Contest of Heroes” mobile strategy game. We are planning to add this mobile title to be the first game on Colizeum ecosystem in order to test all SDK features and economy before we offer this solution to 3rd-party developers.

Infinite Launch: A novel and straightforward method to participate in your favorite projects’ IDOs

You do not have to struggle for FCFS or conduct any tasks to get whitelisted. Now when owning a $ILA (Infinite Launch) token at a certain Tier level or purchasing Bony Bastards NFT on Infinite Launch, investors will immediately have a slot to attend IDO at the best price from extremely hot projects. To participate, investors can refer to the following instructions:

Step 1: Register and complete KYC at https://infinitelaunch.io/

Step 2: Buy $ILA or Bony Bastards NFT. You will earn $5 for each IDO project on Infinite Launch for 01 Bony.

Step 3: Block $ILA to achieve the Tier target. When locking at least 4000 $ILA, you will be shared $20 for each IDO project on Infinite Launch.

Thus, it is believed that investors are assured to purchase IDO at the most attractive rate ever up to $1000 with an impressive APR by owning many $ILA tokens and achieving a higher Tier rank on Infinite Launch. Don’t miss out on this exciting investment opportunity.

Disclaimer: All information is provided with sharing purposes, not advice for investment.

About Infinite Launch

Infinite Launch is a cross-chain launchpad for hand-picked DeFi & NFT projects, with the first-ever mechanism where investors can lock away their tokens for guaranteed IDO allocations. Its mission is to create a decentralized and convenient platform for unique crypto projects to acquire the funding they deserve.

Through implementing its innovative allocation system, Infinite Launch established itself as one of the leading Launchpads.