Brielle Biermann Rocks Velvet Bikini On Winter Vacation — Photos

Brielle Biermann showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a navy blue velvet bikini while on vacation with her friend.

Another day, another bikini photo for Brielle Biermann, 24, who looked absolutely amazing in a tiny bikini while on vacation. Brielle put her toned figure on full display when she wore a blue velvet bikini from her mom, Kim Zolciak’s, bikini line, Salty K Swim. Brielle was on vacation with her friend Regina Carter when she posted photos of the two rocking velvet swimsuits from the swimwear line.

Brielle posted the slideshow with the caption, “island girls in @saltykswim,” as she posed against a large painted duck statue. Her bikini featured a strapless bandeau bikini top that was cut high underneath her chest, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms and a pair of oversized black sunglasses. As for her friend Regina, she rocked the same suit in a bright coral hue.

Brielle has been on a roll with her bikini photos lately and just the other day she posted a picture of herself wearing a tiny black strapless bikini with a low-cut top and super cheeky bottoms. posted two photos to her page – a before and after photo, showing off the self-tanner she used and her toned abs were on full display.

The tiny scrunched top revealed ample cleavage while the string bottoms were super high-rise and small in the front, showing off her toned legs and tiny waist.

In the first photo, Brielle pulled back her long brown hair in two french braid pigtails, and in the second photo, she let her hair down, flowing in beach waves. She captioned the post, “AFTER->BEFORE! Always festive season ready with my @lovingtanofficial Deluxe Bronzing Mousse in Dark. I’ve been using their products for 4+ years and they are still my fav go-to self-tan for dark, natural-looking results. Use my code BRIELLEB to get a free Deluxe Applicator Mitt with your purchase from their website.”