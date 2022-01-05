Celebrities
Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested For Stalking – See Mug Shot Photo
Jason Alexander — ex-husband of Britney Spears — has been arrested for aggravated stalking.
Britney Spears‘ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has been put behind bars for stalking, in a mug shot you can see here. According to a police report obtained by HollywoodLife, the 40-year-old was arrested for the third time in the year on Dec. 30 and charged with “Violation of an Order of Protection” and “Aggravated Stalking,” booked into the Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. The officers did not disclose the victim of Jason’s alleged stalking.
The arrest is unfortunately one of many over the past year for Jason, as he was first arrested in Nashville in Jan. 2021 on three misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance. He was again arrested for a misdemeanor in the Tennessee capital on August 29 for an “air security violation” after reportedly trying to cut the security line at the airport and go into an off-limits area. After the incident, he was freed on $2,500 bail and went on a lengthy Instagram Live rant about the arrest being an “inconvenience,” per Page Six.
Britney was married to childhood friend Jason in 2004 for 55 infamous hours, tying the knot at a Las Vegas chapel while intoxicated by alcohol. Although the pair didn’t work out on the marriage front, Jason still seems to care about his ex-wife, revealing during an Inside Edition interview in Sept. 2021 that he thought her engagement to Sam Asghari is fake. “If it’s real, it’s awesome,” he said in a clip of the interview. When journalist Jim Moret asks Jason, “You don’t think it’s real?”, he simply stated, “No.”
Jason, who regularly spoke out about Brit’s conservatorship, further claimed that he keeps in touch with the pop star. “She’s great,” he said when asked how she was doing. “She’s good, she’s mentally stable, she’s fine.”
He went on about her fiancé, “I’m trying to be as nice as I can. He’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him she would’ve been alone. I’ve always loved her. I’m always going to love her. If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
Celebrities
Tristan Thompson Likely To Pay Maralee Nichols $34K-$40K Per Month In Child Support, Lawyer Says
Tristan Thompson confirmed that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, putting an end to a long court battle over paternity.
Tristan Thompson, 30, confirmed on his Instagram story on Jan. 3 that he is, in fact, the father of Maralee Nichols’ one-month old son, who was born on December 2, 2020, at a hospital in California. In a statement, Tristan wrote, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
And now that it has been established that Tristan — who is also the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, 3, as well as ex Jordan Craig’s son, Prince Thompson, 5 –- is the baby’s daddy, the single NBA basketball star will have to cut another check in child support each month. Morghan Leia Richardson, Esq., the Matrimonial Partner with Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP in New York City, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Tristan’s custody case and how much money he will likely have to shell out to Maralee each month.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Is Tristan required to pay Maralee child support now until their son is 18?
Morghan Richardson: Yes, each state sets an age upon with child support will stop. In California, basic child support is owed until the child is 18, or 19 years old if still in high school.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Now that he is determined to be the father, what rights does this give him?
Morghan Richardson: He can seek custody rights and a relationship with the child.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Tristan earns millions of dollars a year. How much is the child entitled to?
Morghan Richardson: In looking at a support award, the court will review both parents’ monthly incomes, and the amount of time that the child spends with each parent. All income, including money/wages, tips, commissions, bonuses, unemployment benefits, interest income, dividend income, rental income, insurance payouts – all of it is fair game for calculating child support. For awards where the parties earn extremely high incomes, such as Tristian, the court will plug the numbers into the support calculator, but also consider several other factors. One argument for a larger award would be to ensure that the child has the same or similar lifestyle in both homes.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Does the fact that he has other children come into play?
Morghan Richardson: Because Tristan is paying support for other children, that will be a factor in calculating how much support he will pay for this child. Reports show that his income is about $10mil so based on that number, and the report that he’s paying $40k per month for his son, when I run the calculator, I get an estimate of $34k per month.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Does his child with her get the same child support as his children with Khloe and Jordan?
Morghan Richardson: Usually when a parent is already paying support for another child, that amount reduces the available income to pay support to later children. There is certainly an argument that he should pay less because he’s already supporting other children, but then again, why should this child be treated differently? It will largely depend on Tristan’s legal team and what they can present to a judge.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Is he required to pay her medical bills and lawyer fees as she was asking?
Morghan Richardson: This is a determination up to the court. In New York, a dad can be ordered to pay for necessary expenses, such as medical bills, as well as lawyer fees. Many times, that is a decision left to the discretion of the judge.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Does his denial and fighting her on this for so long have any impact on the outcome in terms of monetary loss by him?
Morghan Richardson: Usually support will run to the first request made in a court. So, he will likely owe some amount of arrears the longer he fights paying anything. But I think he was more likely fighting about it for so long because of how this impacts his life emotionally, and not financially. The child is reportedly the product of an affair and Tristan has hurt people he loved. It seems likely this fight was more about denial. Now he’s ready to accept his role in the situation, and hopefully be responsible so that everyone can move towards healing.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: What if Tristan refuses to pay?
Morghan Richardson: Courts can issue judgments whether we like it or not. If he doesn’t want to pay, support collection services can be used to collect the money straight from his employer. Violate a child support order and you can find yourself in federal court. Consequences can be severe, including the suspension of driver’s licenses, passports, and liens on bank accounts.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: What happens if Tristan stops playing basketball and has no income?
Morghan Richardson: Sports players have a limited career span, and he has 3 young children to support. I hope that everyone involved in this is setting money aside for the kids. If he is injured or can no longer play, he may at some point seek a support reduction.
Celebrities
Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Crazy Muscles While Running By Sydney Opera House
Australian native Rebel Wilson went for a jog in front of the Sydney Opera House and flexed for some pictures with her sister, Annachi Wilson.
Rebel Wilson, 41, proved that she is the definition of fitness goals with her most recent Instagram Stories upload. The Pitch Perfect star, who looked incredible in a pink Nike T-shirt and curve-hugging spandex shorts, shared some clips of her workout in front of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when she was joined by her sister Annachi Wilson for a run along the water.
Rebel had some fun on her run as she flexed her impressively toned arm for a photo in front of the Sydney Opera House. The Australian native also showed off her goofy side for a snap in front of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge as she jogged in place with a silly expression on her face, while her younger sis threw up a peace sign.
The Bridesmaids actress hasn’t been afraid to flaunt the progress she has made along the way on her fitness journey. She recently showed off her curves in an eye-catching, orange and black, one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline for a beach-themed photo shoot. These iconic snaps had fans demanding that she be cast as the next Bond girl. And for those wondering, Rebel doesn’t plan on stopping these fitness goals anytime soon. In a recent Instagram post, she vowed she’d be “starting off the New Year strong” as she showed off her stunning figure in a gold see-through dress.
Rebel embarked on her fitness journey in 2020, dubbing it her “Year of Health.” She was determined to continue the trend in 2021 and by November 2021, she lost an impressive 77 pounds. “This year has been about maintaining it,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my [healthy] habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year.”
Rebel has most recently been linked to professional tennis player Matt Reid, 31. The pair have been a rumored item since they were spotted together at the US Open in the summer of 2021. They still seem to be going strong, as Rebel brought Matt as her plus one to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Award in December 2021. Just like the years prior, 2022 seems to be Rebel’s year.
Celebrities
Jason Derulo Gets Into A Fight In Vegas After A Guy Calls Him Usher — Watch
Jason Derulo got upset in Las Vegas after an onlooker called him ‘Usher,’ triggering him into physical violence.
Personal attack! Things got heated recently between Jason Derulo, 32, and a bystander who yelled at him and called him “Usher” in a Las Vegas hotel. In a Jan. 4 video you can see here, the R&B singer was passing a man on the escalator and the man — in an ostensible effort to troll Jason — shouted, “Hey, Usher! F–k you, b–ch!” The “Jalebi Baby” singer then punched the man, sending him to the ground, and subsequently slapped the other man he was with. Security came to break up the fight, and the two men decided not to press charges, but Jason was removed from the property and received a trespassing notice from the hotel.
Although the moment wasn’t perhaps the best for the singer, he shared some better times earlier in 2021 with the birth of his son, Jason King Derulo, with ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes. The 28-year-old actress posted several photos to her Instagram sharing some heartwarming emotions about their little “king” and showing photographs of the sweet newborn and moments from the couple’s first moments with the baby together. “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king,” Jena captioned the May 18, 2021 post. “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed[.] 05/08/2021.”
The couple, however, decided to split in September 2021, with Jason announcing their decision on Twitter. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo tweeted, per PEOPLE. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time,” he ended the tweet.
The “Ridin Solo” singer shared with PEOPLE in November that although the couple had gone their separate ways, they still remained a strong co-parenting unit. “It’s a beautiful thing [that we can support each other], especially given our new relationship: co-parenting,” Derulo told the outlet. “We have an amazing relationship, and we don’t care if we’re confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation.”
“We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us,” he added. “I’m really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people’s beliefs.”
Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested For Stalking – See Mug Shot Photo
Omicron’s surge pushes Denver City Council back to all-online meetings
Second teenager dies after snowmobile collision in northern Minnesota
Tristan Thompson Likely To Pay Maralee Nichols $34K-$40K Per Month In Child Support, Lawyer Says
CU Buffs women cautious in return to court
Gophers add Vanderbilt defensive end transfer
Decentralized Application NEAR Protocol Reached its New ATH
Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Crazy Muscles While Running By Sydney Opera House
St. Louis County Council may discuss possible mask mandate tonight
Jason Derulo Gets Into A Fight In Vegas After A Guy Calls Him Usher — Watch
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week