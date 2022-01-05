News
Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 18
Since opening the season with a red-hot 3-0 start, the Broncos have since sank to the bottom of the AFC West with a 4-9 record and a sixth consecutive season missing the playoffs.
What’s gone wrong? Plenty — the latest being the run game where Denver has fallen from ninth to 14th in the NFL in rushing yards per game in the last two weeks.
“We’ve got to be better, hands down,” a frustrated Melvin Gordon said Tuesday of the team’s slumping offense. “We’re too talented.”
What’s next? Hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in a rare Saturday game at 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Then it’s to the offseason with plenty of questions.
Here’s a look at how various national experts rated the Broncos in their power rankings entering Week 18:
Bleacher Report (No. 24) | Last week: No. 24
“Given that long playoff drought, it’s likely that some big changes are coming in the offseason. Vic Fangio’s future as head coach is anything but certain, and neither Teddy Bridgewater nor Drew Lock has inspired any confidence as a long-term solution at quarterback.” See the full rankings.
CBS Sports (No. 19) | Last week: No. 19
“They are out of the playoffs, which means it could be the end for coach Vic Fangio. Three seasons without the playoffs usually means that’s the case,” Pete Prisco writes. See the full rankings.
ESPN (No. 21) | Last week: No. 21
“The Broncos have started 10 different quarterbacks, as well as running back Phillip Lindsay, behind center since 2016. But this team’s troubles with the ball go far deeper than its quarterback. The Broncos have refused over much of the past four seasons to match their offensive scheme to the personnel they have drafted or signed. They have broken two basic tenets of offense — they routinely call what they can’t block, and if their own defense was asked ‘is your offense difficult to defend,’ the answer would be ‘no.’ Yes, try with every resource they have to become one of the league’s most fortunate teams with a long-term answer at quarterback, but even the best option at quarterback will struggle if they can’t match a playbook to the team that is actually in the huddle,” Jeff Legwold writes. See the full rankings.
NFL.com (No. 25) | Last week: No. 23
“The Broncos were not set up well to compete on Sunday against the Chargers. Vic Fangio’s team was missing five defensive starters, as well as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The predictable 34-13 loss clinched a fifth consecutive losing season for the Broncos, who have not returned to the playoffs since their victory in Super Bowl 50. The team will enter the offseason with uncertainty at the most vital sectors of an organization: at head coach, at quarterback, in ownership,” Dan Hanzus writes. See the full rankings.
Sporting News (No. 23) | Last week: No. 23
“The Broncos wasted a hot start that was based on their strong defense and running game because of incompetent quarterback play squandering the potential of a promising passing game. Vic Fangio’s old-school approach just hasn’t worked,” Vinnie Iyer writes. See the full rankings.
Sports Illustrated (No. 21) | Last week: No. 22
“The Broncos played well considering they opted to pass on a firm quarterback decision this past offseason. While the plan was to hope Vic Fangio’s defense could catch fire and overcome replacement level play, Denver could not ultimately stand up to a hellish division. They will be viewed as a potential head coaching destination this offseason if they opt to make a change and a top landing spot for prospective quarterbacks hoping to land with a good offensive line and star studded defense,” Conor Orr writes. See the full rankings (subscription).
USA Today (No. 22) | Last week: No. 22
“Time to look to the future … and wonder how much longer QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock will be part of it,” Nate Davis writes. See the full rankings.
Yahoo Sports (No. 22) | Last week: No. 22
“I don’t see why the Broncos would bring back Vic Fangio after this poor finish to another losing season, but I’m also not sure the Broncos are going to do much better. This has become a low-key unattractive potential job opening due to ownership and quarterback issues,” Frank Schwab writes. See the full rankings.
Newspaper delivery delayed up to three hours Wednesday due to weather
Due to the overnight snow and icy roads, Wednesday’s paper may be delivered up to three hours late.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
- For free access to an online version of today’s paper, click here: Enewspaper.twincities.com.
- To register a complaint, email us at customerservice@pioneerpress.com.
- To use our automated voice response unit, please call: 651-717-7377.
Maureen Dowd: It’s my brother Kevin’s turn again
I have gotten emails asking me not to run my brother Kevin’s annual column this past year. And I have gotten emails asking me to please run Kevin’s column. I prefer to let people know what Republicans like Kevin are thinking. So here he is:
I begin with a personal note, a quick apology for missing the Thanksgiving column.
I was recovering from a heavyweight bout with COVID. Despite two vaccinations last spring, I got very ill at the end of October, including the dreaded COVID fog, where you cannot formulate your thoughts — putting me on par with a lot of politicians in D.C.
It took a full month, including physical therapy, to recover. Now I’m back.
The Republicans are watching the political scene these days with a mixture of glee and trepidation.
President Joe Biden is underwater in the polls, but Donald Trump is a potential problem. No one is sure of Trump’s intentions at this point.
There is no doubt that the Trump presidency ended on a sour note. His claims of a stolen election and his badgering of state officials to overturn the results probably cost the Republicans the Senate.
David Perdue led the first round of the Georgia Senate election by about 88,000 votes but lost the runoff due in part to the confusion Trump was causing in the state. The rally on the Mall and the subsequent attack on the Capitol are also on Trump’s tab.
That day was awful to watch because protecting the Capitol was our family business. My father was in charge of security for the U.S. Senate. He got summer jobs for me and all my four siblings at the Capitol when we were teenagers.
I worked for four years in the Senate and House, folding lawmakers’ newsletters. One of the perks was access to the dining room, where I ate side by side with congressmen and senators.
I hope Trump does not run. He can do a lot more for the party as an advocate than a candidate. Like him or not, some of his policies were working: accords between Arab countries and Israel; Iran on its heels; China chastened; the border fence going up; low unemployment; a strong economy; and, best of all, low energy prices and higher wages.
Biden swept into the presidency on a wave of hope, a friendly press and a highly disliked opponent. He had run as a moderate, a creature of the Senate and a unifier, promising a return to normalcy.
Trump’s bungled effort to overturn the election and the ill-advised rally that ended with an attack on the Capitol further raised Biden’s standing.
Once he became president, everything changed. Like one of the residents of Santa Mira, the fictional town in Don Siegel’s 1956 masterpiece, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” Biden looked the same, but his actions revealed a startling transformation.
The moderate Joe Biden was gone. The sweeping changes he proposed in the first few months sounded more like Bernie Sanders. Many of them backfired, severely damaging his early support.
The White House strategy should have been simple. Leave the policies that are working alone and take credit for them as yours (an old trick of Bill Clinton’s). Instead, Biden (or his handlers) seemed intent on more drastic action.
In the first hours, he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and the many jobs it would bring. He quickly recommitted to the Paris climate agreement and looked overeager trying to restart the failed Iran nuclear deal.
Biden proposed trillions of dollars in spending on new social programs, promising to outdo the New Deal and the Great Society and move the country more fully into a big government-dependent state. (Congratulations to Sen. Joe Manchin for putting country over party, and shame on the Democrats for not knowing the difference.)
The president may have mistimed his alliance with the far-left. The American people are growing tired of the role of government in their lives. They are sick of lockdowns and masks for COVID. They are sick of the government at every level interfering in our schools and telling us what our children are taught. And they are sick of government programs that have hobbled our country and increased our massive debt.
The Democrats have messaging problems as well. Nancy Pelosi’s unfortunate position that members of Congress should be able to continue owning individual stocks jars with the image the party is trying to project and is at odds with the forces that drove the country to elect Trump. (And many Republicans have been no better on this issue.)
Saying that members of Congress should be able to trade or hold individual stocks because the United States is “a free-market economy” blissfully ignores that all sorts of lower-level employees in the federal bureaucracy give up their right to buy individual stocks in certain companies when they take various jobs because of the appearance of conflicts of interest.
The president says he’s running again. But he would be 86 at the end of a second term. Kamala Harris has had a horrible first year as vice president. And the Democrats have no bench, unless you count Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Stacey Abrams, Bill de Blasio and Gavin Newsom.
The day the Capitol was under attack, I felt nostalgic for the days when things were a lot more collegial and when the two parties mixed and laughed together. Now we’re even further apart.
Maybe if we try to find a middle ground, collegiality doesn’t have to be a relic of the past. It does not hurt to think of it as we ring in a new year.
Maureen Dowd writes a column for the New York Times. Once a year she turns her column over to her brother, Kevin, who wrote this one.
Chicago Bears Q&A: What are the odds Ryan Pace sticks around? Which free agents will not be back next season? And will Devin Hester get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
One game remains in the Chicago Bears’ lackluster 2021 season — and big changes could be ahead for the organization. Brad Biggs answers readers’ questions about the team’s future and more in his weekly Bears mailbag.
What do you think the odds are of Ryan Pace staying in the Bears organization in some capacity? — @jasonkmcguire
I can tell you in talking to people around the league, there definitely is a portion of folks who believe he has a good chance of remaining with the Bears either in his current role as general manager or in some other capacity on the football side of things. Others believe the Bears will make more sweeping changes than just replacing coach Matt Nagy.
I can tell you once source I spoke to earlier this week said a little more than a month ago, he would have put the chance of Pace staying at slightly higher than 50%. Now his belief is Pace’s chances of remaining with the Bears is greater than that. We know Chairman George McCaskey has held Pace in high regard for some time. He’s not going to let him be a guiding voice in a more than $100 million upgrade at Halas Hall without having total trust in him. It’s possible McCaskey wants to allow Pace to see through the development of quarterback Justin Fields and maybe McCaskey likes some of the younger players on the roster.
Speculation regarding the futures of Pace and Nagy has been the driving story this season, especially when the team went in a five-game spiral beginning in mid-October. Fortunately, we’ll have some clarity by the time the next mailbag drops.
Any chance Teven Jenkins gets moved back to right tackle? — @mikestevlic
We can speculate about Jenkins’ future weekly between now and the start of the offseason program, but no one really knows. At this point it probably is best to sit back, see what moves the Bears make and then wait to hear how the people directing the offense feel about the makeup of linemen under contract. Obviously, the Bears could tell us a lot more about Jenkins’ role moving forward with their actions if they venture into free agency to sign a left tackle.
Based on what Matt Nagy said Monday about wanting to start rookie quarterback Justin Fields this Sunday at Minnesota if he’s healthy, my hunch is the team will want to have Jenkins back in the starting lineup too. He has played 125 snaps on offense this season and it has been a rough go with protection and penalties. He’s going to benefit tremendously from a full and healthy offseason, training camp and preseason. I could see Jenkins staying at left tackle, switching to right tackle or even moving inside to guard. I can tell you in the spring when he was drafted I had more people mention to me he could be a future guard than a left tackle but the Bears should evaluate him at left tackle to see if it’s a possibility.
Who finishes in second place if the Bears win Sunday? The third-place schedule looks easier with probably the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers vs. the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. — @jtbcubs
Good question. I was actually looking at this during the “Monday Night Football” game and wondering the same thing. The Bears have played a difficult schedule this season and that has something to do with the team’s 6-10 record, no question about it.
Based on my understanding, if the Bears defeat the Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium so both teams finish with 7-10 records, Minnesota will wind up second in the NFC North. You have to go to the fifth tiebreaker in order to determine the standings. Here’s the order of tiebreakers and how it would unfold in this scenario:
- Head-to-head (1-1)
- NFC North record (both 3-3)
- Record in common games (both 4-12)
- NFC record (both 5-7)
- Strength of victory (big edge for the Vikings)
Currently, Minnesota’s strength of victory is .446 to the Bears’ .354. There’s no way this will flip with one game remaining. The Vikings count wins over three teams that are currently over .500 — the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears have two wins over teams currently above — the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders.
Right now, it looks as if the third-place finisher in the NFC North will draw home games against Houston and San Francisco and a road game at Atlanta in 2022. I’d say that is a preferred draw over having to face New Orleans, Indianapolis and Arizona.
The NFC North will also play teams in the NFC East and AFC East in 2022.
What is the best way to get more draft picks? — @yeezus__24
The quickest and most efficient method would be to stop trading up in the draft so often. The Bears have done that many times under Pace, dealing up for quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, free safety Eddie Jackson, running back David Montgomery, wide receivers Anthony Miller and Darnell Mooney and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.
To paint an accurate picture, you have to consider Pace has also traded down several times over the years but it’s the expensive trades to move up in Rounds 1, 2 and even 3 that tilt the scales when you examine this.
Pace is aggressive by nature and likes to go and get a player that he and his staff have conviction for. In some cases, it worked out. In other cases, not so much. Being more patient and remaining true to his board would allow the Bears to retain more picks. They will be shorthanded again this year.
Beyond that, the Bears could try to flip some players currently under contract for draft picks. I don’t know exactly what they could get for players such as outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Keep in mind, they’re making a lot of money. Mack is on the books for more than $17 million in 2022 and Quinn is set to earn $12.9 million. We’ll see what shakes out as the draft approaches.
What free agents won’t be back next year besides Allen Robinson? — @footballnut20
There is a long list of players on the roster that are coming out of contract. The Bears have only 26 players under contract for 2022. That doesn’t include restricted free agents and exclusive-rights free agents that they can easily bring back, but it still is a very low number and that is why the available cap space can whittle away quickly. Believe it or not, the Bears could emerge at the start of the league year in the top-10 in available cap space but there are going to have a lot of spots to fill. Start signing some high-priced players and the cap space and cash budget can decrease quickly.
A partial list of pending unrestricted free agents, not including Robinson on offense: QB Andy Dalton; OL James Daniels, Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson; running back Damien Williams; wide receivers Marquise Goodwin, Jakeem Grant and Damiere Byrd; and tight ends Jimmy Graham and Jesse James.
On defense: DL Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols; LB Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones; and defensive backs Artie Burns, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson and Marqui Christian.
Special teams: P Pat O’Donnell and LS Patrick Scales.
The Bears could certainly bring back some of these players, but with an expected coaching change you can count on significant roster turnover.
What’s the plan for Tarik Cohen going into next year? — @t_rigs_23
That’s a question the Bears will have to answer as the offseason unfolds. Cohen wasn’t healthy enough to return from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 of the 2020 season and it’s fair to wonder what he will be like if and when he can get on the field in the spring and summer.
Cohen played in only two games after signing his contract extension, and he has a base salary of $3.9 million with a $100,000 workout bonus for 2022. Right now, $2.5 million of that base salary is guaranteed for injury. So if Cohen cannot return to health, he will collect that. The $2.5 million becomes fully guaranteed shortly after the start of the new league year in March, so that will loom as a deadline to keep an eye on. I kind of doubt the Bears will want to pay him $4 million next season, but you never know.
Does Devin Hester go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? I think so. — @brendon310
This is a mailbag first getting a question from former Bears player and special teams ace Brendon Ayanbadejo, a three-time Pro Bowl selection. I believe Hester has a very good chance of going in as a first-ballot selection. Even if Hester isn’t a first-ballot selection, he’s a near lock to reach Canton, Ohio, sooner rather than later.
One of the reasons I think Hester is in a good position this year is there doesn’t appear to be one or two slam-dunk choices. There isn’t a quarterback with huge statistics or multiple MVP awards or player of the year. That helps Hester along with all of the other 14 finalists:
- Jared Allen, defensive end
- Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
- Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety
- Tony Boselli, offensive tackle
- LeRoy Butler, safety
- Torry Holt, wide receiver
- Andre Johnson, wide receiver
- Sam Mills, linebacker
- Richard Seymour, defensive end/tackle
- Zach Thomas, linebacker
- DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end
- Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
- Patrick Willis, linebacker
- Bryant Young, defensive tackle/end
Obviously, Ayanbadejo’s blocking had a lot to do with Hester’s success during a brilliant career as a return man for the Bears.
The Cole Kmet breakout season hasn’t happened. How much of that do you put down to the offensive woes or do you think he’s probably going to be more of an in-line blocker for his career? — @dawestley
I don’t think Kmet has disappointed this season. If you were expecting him to rank among the top tight ends in the league in terms of receiving, you were being unrealistic. Kmet is a Y tight end and he’s a productive receiver for that position. I don’t think it’s a knock on Kmet to say he’s not going to be Travis Kelce or Darren Waller as a receiver. He’s got 56 receptions (double the number he had as a rookie) for 564 yards and he’s averaging 10.1 yards per catch, an improvement over 8.7 from 2020.
The struggles on offense have impacted all of the skill position players. With a more functional offense next season, it’s easy to envision him having 70-75 catches. He doesn’t have a touchdown this season but the Bears have prioritized trying to get the ball to Jimmy Graham in the red zone. I think Kmet’s development this season has been fine.
Does the potential move to Arlington Heights increase or decrease the chances of a large-scale organizational restructuring? — @mdourlain
That’s a good question. I believe the Bears have two totally separate projects. The plan for a move to Arlington Heights is a massive project and one that will dominate time and attention from the franchise’s leadership for the foreseeable future. It’s a project I would expect Ted Phillips to play a major role in.
But George McCaskey cannot be happy with the state of the football team and I believe he has been working for probably the last couple months examining what’s going on and what moves he will make.
No, I don’t think the stadium issue will prevent the team from making large-scale moves. McCaskey realizes the need to get things right on the football side and can multitask while giving attention to both priorities.
