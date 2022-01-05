News
Bruins outlast Devils for third straight win
David Pastrnak would not be stuck in the offensive doldrums forever. His resume is long enough now that we knew it was a matter of when and not if that happened.
And in the Bruins’ 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, Pastrnak did it in both dramatic and timely fashion.
Pastrnak, who had been fighting the puck all game and seemingly for the last month, scored his first goal in 10 games with 5:49 left in the third period to give the B’s a lead that, for once in this game, they would not relinquish.
And if that was the goal to unlock Pastrnak’s offensive gifts, he put the work in to get it. The sniper collected a puck along the left half board, beat Jersey’s Michael McLeod to the net, threw a fake at Ty Smith as if he was going behind the net and instead cut across the goal mouth. Devils’ goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made the initial stop but Pastrnak stuck with it, collecting the rebound and burying it for the 4-3 lead.
With the Devils trying to get Blackwood out of the net for the extra attacker, the B’s hemmed them in until Brandon Carlo’s seeing-eye shot (with a little help from Pastrnak’s net-front presence) beat Blackwood with 23 seconds left in the game to seal it. The victory was their third straight, matching their longest of the season.
While the much-needed renaissance of the Bruin bottom six continued (three more goals on Tuesday, two from the fourth line), getting Pastrnak going is every bit as important. It was his first goal in 10 games, dating back to Nov. 30. And while his new line with center Erik Haula and left wing Taylor Hall had yielded some tangible results for those two players, Pastrnak was still looking to find his groove. He’ll need to continue to build on it as he gets used to his new linemates, but Tuesday was a good start, especially with the grinding shift that produced the winner.
“There was a lot of good things for that line to be successful besides off the rush with just natural talent. It’s work ethic, second effort. And they’ve been doing a good job with it,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t think some of our top guys had their best tonight. It’s going to happen. Support people were excellent. Then one of your top guys comes through when you need him. That’s a good formula. You can’t always have your A game, but when you don’t, you damn well better have your B game to help the team win. I think Pasta recognized an opportunity and took the puck to the net. He’s been going to the net without it a lot lately, maybe not as much with it. He did with it and good for him. He got rewarded, hung in there and made a high end play.”
It was just Pastrnak’s ninth goal this season, the third season in which COVID has been a disruptive force. He said there’s nothing complicated to snap out of a slump.
“It’s just getting to the rink and putting the work in. Sometimes you’re going to work for every single bit of ice and then the other times it just bounces your way. It is what it. It’s just hockey,” said Pastrnak adding that chemistry on his new line still needs work. “For me, it’s just trying to enjoy it and have fun. As you guys know, that’s how I play my best hockey when I’m happy and enjoying it on the ice. Sometimes it’s harder to do that, especially with the things that are happening around, but it’s just the world we’re living in right now.”
The game looked like it was going to be a gimme for the Bruins. The Devils not only were without a handful of their top players because of injuries and COVID, but Blackwood allowed the type of soft goal he almost never gives up just 2:53 in.
Curtis Lazar had what looked like a promising 2-on-1 but appeared to take the puck too deep to make a good play. He wound up just throwing the puck on the net to produce a rebound. He got a goal instead, as Blackwood opened up his pads and let the puck just slide through for Lazar’s third of the year.
But their old bad habit of coughing up leads would rear its head over and over.
The Devils tied it up 57 seconds into the second period when Nathan Bastian picked off an ill-advised Carlo pass intended for Pastrnak along the Jersey blue line and took off on a clean breakaway, beating Linus Ullmark low to the glove side.
Oskar Steen reclaimed the lead for the B’s just 20 seconds later on his first NHL goal in a fashion the young Swede probably never envisioned. A Nick Foligno shot was deflected up over Blackwood and plopped down on top of the net. Steen, who has proven to be very much at home in the tough areas of the ice, was there in the crease and he smartly popped the puck off the mesh from inside the net with his stick blade. It dropped down on Blackwood, hitting him in the mask, then his back and it fell in behind the goal line.
The Devils kept coming, however. They tied it up again at 3:05 on some indifferent defensive zone coverage. Despite the B’s having five men in the defensive zone, Jack Hughes was able to toss a backhander on net that produced a rebound off Ullmark. Tomas Tatar was alone 10 feet in front of the net and his backhander found its way past Ullmark to make it 2-2.
That gave Jersey the momentum and Ullmark was called upon to make a couple of quality saves.
But the B’s were able to take their third lead of the game on yet another unconventional goal at 9.42. Lazar sent a soft shot that went wide and Trent Frederic fetched it. From behind the net, he quickly flipped a backhander that banked off Blackwood and inside the near post for Frederic’s second goal in as many games.
A third lead would be squandered in the third period, however, on a second Jersey breakaway. Just as an unsuccessful Bruins power play expired, the B’s lost control of the puck just as Damon Severson was leaving the box. Michael McLeod lifted a long pass that found Severson at center ice and the defenseman calmly beat Ullmark high to the glove side at 7:36.
But with the B’s grinders having done their work for the night, one of their brightest stars pulled this one out of the fire.
Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi dies after battle with cancer: ‘He brought so much to so many’
Jim Corsi, a native of Newton and former Red Sox pitcher who played parts of three seasons for his hometown team, died on Tuesday morning after a fight with liver and colon cancer. He was 60.
Corsi, who was born in Newton and graduated from Newton North High School in 1979, was drafted by the Yankees in 1982 before embarking on a 10-year big-league career that included becoming a World Series champion with the A’s in 1989 and eventually returning home in 1997 to play for the Red Sox. One of his best seasons came in 1998, when he compiled a 2.59 ERA over a career-high 59 outings out of the bullpen as he helped Boston reach the postseason.
Corsi, who died peacefully at his home in Bellingham, is survived by his four children, Julianne, Jenna, Mitch and Joey.
“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable. For me and so many others, he was the embodiment of that childhood dream to someday play for the hometown team. We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”
Corsi was remembered beyond his career as a major league pitcher. He was beloved by the Boston community and Red Sox family as one of their own.
“I could always count on Jim,” said Pam Kenn, the Red Sox’ senior vice president of community, alumni and player relations. “His love and passion for the Red Sox, as well as his easy manner, constant willingness to help, and gift of great storytelling made him such a perfect representative for our organization. He brought so much to so many, with an infectious love of baseball, humor, and boundless energy and heart. We lost a great player today, but more importantly, a great friend.”
Corsi’s death came two days after WBZ-TV aired an emotional interview — which was recorded in November — with the former pitcher in which he said he was “at peace” with his terminal cancer diagnosis. But he made it a point to tell viewers to get a colonoscopy before it’s too late.
“I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy,” Corsi said. “I should have done it. If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.
“That’s my message. Don’t wait. You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”
Corsi’s daughter Julianne was originally scheduled to get married in October 2022 but as shown in the WBZ interview, the family held a special ceremony a few months ago so that Corsi could watch his daughter walk down the aisle.
“It was the most important thing he could have done. It was just so meaningful and special. It was amazing,” Julianne said.
Michelle Wu likes Long Island for recovery campus — but when, how and for whom?
Mayor Michelle Wu wants to continue with plans to build out an addiction recovery campus on Boston’s Long Island — but the who, how and when still remain up in the air.
Wu and a crowd of administration officials toured the island Tuesday morning, checking out what Wu said was 400,000 square feet of “quite dilapidated” buildings on what for years has been a slow-moving city of Boston priority for recovery treatment.
“The island and its buildings will be a medium- to long-term push that we’re making,” Wu told reporters after returning to the Seaport from her voyage, which press was not allowed to attend. She described the island, which formerly housed recovery services, as having a “powerful potential” to get people help.
But quite who or when remains unclear. Wu would only say that any Long Island plans are in the “very early stages.” And she said that the city also would have to determine who the campus would be for — people just entering into recovery, or those a bit further who long who don’t have as deep medical needs.
What population is there will in some part depend on how people can get out to the island, which currently doesn’t have an access road or regular ferry service.
Wu said the city needs “to think about every mode of transportation being on the table,” from ferries to rebuilding a large bridge to helicopters.
The bridge came down in the early days of the administration of Mayor Martin Walsh after the city deemed that it was unsafe and falling apart. The demo of the bridge, effectively ending access to the campus out there, is seen as a major contributing factor in the worsening of the Mass and Cass part of the South End, where addiction services increasingly clustered and an open-air drug market and homeless encampment grew.
Walsh, seeing the worsening conditions in the area also known as Methadone Mile, suddenly announced in 2017 that he wanted to have the bridge rebuilt in order to fire the recovery campus back up.
But one end of the bridge is in neighboring Quincy, where elected officials strenuously opposed the move, citing traffic concerns. The two cities became enmeshed in dueling lawsuits.
During her campaign for mayor, Wu talked about using ferries, an idea the Walsh administration had said they studied and wouldn’t work. Others seized on the idea, including Boston’s then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who ordered up her own study. But that came back with a rehash of the Walsh administration’s numbers, suggesting a ferry is actually more expensive in the long term and wouldn’t work for transporting people in crisis.
The Janey administration then quietly shelved the ferry plan. Wu, asked about that sequence of events at the press conference, said, “I look forward to bringing a fresh set of eyes” to the ferry issue.
Wu said she hasn’t yet met with Quincy Mayor Tom Koch, who remains staunchly anti-bridge. Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, said Quincy has no problem with Boston using the island, just the “environmentally unsustainable bridge proposal.””
This comes as the problems at Mass and Cass remain acute. Wu has set a deadline to get everyone living on the street connected with services by next week, Jan. 12, and she said, “that continues to be the timeline that we’re working on.”
Charlie Baker administration increases staff, hours at state coronavirus test sites; no plans for new locations as demand surges
Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said it has increased staffing and the hours of operation at state-run coronavirus testing sites, but offered no information on plans for additional locations as demand spikes amid a holiday surge in cases.
“As has been the case historically, there is high demand for testing following holidays, and Stop the Spread testing providers have increased staffing and hours of operation to meet this demand where needed, and these sites serve as one of many options residents of the Commonwealth have to get tested,” a spokeswoman from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said.
The state has operated 38 free Stop the Spread testing sites throughout the pandemic and officials maintain that “COVID-19 testing remains a key tool to prevent transmission of the virus.”
But thousands of Bay Staters have found themselves left out in the cold for hours as they wait in massive lines to get tested for COVID amid the omicron surge.
State health officials on Tuesday reported 16,621 new coronavirus cases, a continuing spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a staggering surge in breakthrough infections.
Public health experts and lawmakers alike have called on the Baker administration to expand testing as hospitals fill up and cases surge.
State Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, testified before the Legislature on Tuesday criticized “testing shortages” fueling cancelations and disruptions at schools and day cares. She was speaking in favor of mandating masks in schools.
But the Baker administration said the state-run sites are “one of many options” for testing available to residents. Cities and towns can order rapid at-home tests directly from manufacturers at lower, state-negotiated prices and there are hundreds of other testing locations across the state, according to a spokeswoman.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu criticized the hours-long waits as “unacceptable” following a swearing-in ceremony for the new city council on Monday.
Taking her comments a step further on Tuesday, Wu and her top health official said they would be rolling out more testing locations in the coming weeks and are talking with the state about a high-capacity site.
“We are looking to invest more in additional sites,” Wu told reporters at an unrelated press conference when asked about the matter. “We have been talking about trying to provide some higher-capacity sites in addition to smaller neighborhood sites because we want both geographic access for our communities, but also for people to know that there’s a place that can go where there’s more likelihood that they won’t have to wait as long in a line.”
Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, a Wu cabinet member and the head of the Boston Public Health Commission, said the goal is to open up three new testing sites “in the next couple of weeks.”
“These will be in different parts of the city,” Ojikutu told reporters. “While we’re working on this, we’re going to look at opening a higher capacity testing site that may also include vaccinations.”
She said the city is “in discussions” with the state on the bigger site. Both she and Wu said the city has to work to manage the lines of people waiting better than the area sites that some of the recent news coverage has shown, where people have been waiting outside in the cold.
“The goal is to provide all options to people so we’re trying to make this as easy as possible for people,” Ojikutu said.
