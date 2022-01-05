News
Burning wall collapses, nearly hits firefighter in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A section of a wall collapsed in Lincoln County just feet away from where firefighters were battling an early morning blaze Tuesday.
The Winfield-Foley Fire Department responded to the house fire around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Highway Y. The fire caused the front stone veneer wall to collapse and nearly strike one of the firefighters.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
The video shows Mark Lodes, a battalion chief and volunteer firefighter, walking away as the burning wall came crumbling down. Lodes said he warned other firefighters to evacuate moments before the collapse.
“I could hear it crackling and said the wall is coming down,” said Lodes. “As we were walking around to the front, I could hear that sound that the wall was going to collapse. It was three to four seconds. I hollered that the wall was coming down.”
Lodes has worked with other fire departments over the years. He is retiring on Saturday after 45 years as a first responder.
Winfield-Foley Fire Chief Arron Lee said they all sign up to protect and serve.
“We always count our blessings anytime we leave a fire scene,” said Lee. “Community safety is first and then our safety. Yes, the family did lose everything; however, no one was injured at the time.”
Several tanker trucks were used to extinguish the fire, and multiple agencies assisted.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
News
Odell Barry — former Bronco, Northglenn mayor and prominent local businessman — dies at age 80
Odell Barry, the former Broncos player and Northglenn mayor who left an indelible impact on Denver, died Monday at the age of 80 after a battle with congestive heart disease.
Barry first made his name with the Broncos, but it was his post-football achievements that gilded his legacy. In 1980, he became the first Black elected mayor in a major city in Colorado. After his term was over Barry led a life rich in altruism, political activism, entrepreneurship and real estate.
“He was a mentor, a supporter, and someone who was a giant in our community and our state,” U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said. “Here’s someone who’s going to be sorely missed. He was tenacious on the field as a former football player and all-star athlete, but for me, what I’ll remember most is his willingness to mentor and to support young Black men and women who were working to try to serve the public.”
Born on October 10, 1941, in Memphis, Tenn., the Broncos took Barry out of the University of Findlay (Ohio) in the 19th round of the 1964 American Football League draft.
Over two seasons, Barry appeared in 26 games as a return specialist and wideout, amassing 2,215 total return yards. As a rookie, he returned a punt for a touchdown and led the league in kickoff returns (47, still tied for first in Broncos history) and return yards (1,245, ranks second).
A hard hit in his second year required surgery, leaving Barry with one kidney and a scar running down his stomach, and ending his football career. But Barry was just getting started etching his legacy in Northglenn, where he recently had a park named after him.
He began as the Northglenn recreation director, then moved into politics — and became the owner of Colorado’s first full-service Dairy Queen in the early 1970s. Barry served on the Northglenn City Council from 1972 to 1979 before being elected mayor, and then remained a major figure in the Colorado Democratic Party after leaving office. Along the way he took pride in organizing the Multiple Sclerosis Dinner of Champions for many years and running the Northglenn football conditioning camp.
“His biggest legacy is what he did for the youth,” said Barry’s son, Damon. “He mentored so many youth in Northglenn and the whole state. Being an African-American man in a predominately white city (like Northglenn), and being as well-respected as he was in the ’70s and that never changing — that’s special. People of all colors and likes and creeds really looked up to him and respected him. He used that (status) to help mold the next generation.”
Among Barry’s many proteges were Neguse and current Denver mayor Michael Hancock. Both recalled Barry’s advice and networking opening doors for them as young politicians.
“When I was running for my first political office (as CU regent), he and (his wife) Glenda opened their doors and hosted one of my very first fundraising events for my campaign,” Neguse recalled. “The same held true a decade later, when I called to ask for his help when I was running to become the first Black congressman in our state. He was there for me again.
“But what makes that memory so unique, I suppose, is that it’s not uncommon. I’m one of many, many young people that he helped and he mentored and supported and gave time to.”
Hancock credited Barry’s influence in helping save the Urban League of Metropolitan Denver in the late 1990s, which in turn enabled his rise to the mayor’s office.
“He was an astute businessman, but more than that, he carried a lot of water for (current Black politicians in Colorado),” Hancock said. “Not only for me, but for (Denver’s first Black mayor) Wellington Webb too, quite frankly. Odell opened the door and he desensitized Colorado to the fact that African-Americans can lead cities in this state. Wellington Webb rode on his shoulders, and I rode on Wellington Webb’s shoulders, and it’s just kept going. He was a (Black political) pioneer here.”
Neguse described Barry as “a generous man” with his time and resources, someone with kindness and wit who “could make you laugh, but he could also inspire you to do bigger things.”
“I think of Odell as a friend, and as someone who made a real difference in the building of a metropolitan Denver community,” Wellington Webb said. “Odell was intricate in that as is his family, his wife Glenda and now his sons. It’s a loss for me personally and a loss for the community as a whole.”
Barry’s services are still being finalized. His funeral will be open to the public.
News
Illinois man charged with murder after allegedly killing two people last year
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Illinois man has been charged with multiple counts of murder after allegedly killing two people last year.
The Madison County State’s Attorney has charged Larry Lovett, 39, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm for the Aug. 2 murder of Ahmaad Nunley. He also was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons for the Dec. 7 murder of Andre Hutson, according to a press release.
Nunley was discovered in the early morning on Aug. 2 at the intersection of Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City where he and another victim were shot multiple times. They were taken to a St. Louis area hospital where Nunley died from his injuries.
Two other suspects, Mantia Johnson and Clyde Leonard, also have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a firearm for their alleged roles in Nunley’s murder, according to the press release.
On Dec. 7, Madison police responded to Wayne Lanter Avenue for reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found Hutson dead at the scene. Another suspect, William Jenkins, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for his alleged role in the murder, the press release states.
“Violent criminals must be stopped,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in the press release. “The state’s attorney’s office continues to focus on combatting violent crime and keeping relentless pressure on those who sow fear and death in Madison County.
“Thanks to excellent police work, we have charged the defendant in the murders of Ahmaad Nunley and Andre Hutson. The Major Case Squad, Granite City Police Department, and Madison Police Department deserve special praise here for their dogged determination in these investigations.”
Lovett was arrested in St. Louis County and is waiting to be transported to the Madison County Jail. His bond was set at $5 million for Nunley’s murder and $3 million for Hutson’s murder.
News
Man charged with killing Illinois deputy now charged with St. Charles carjackings, shooting
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Ray Tate is now charged for the shooting and carjacking at a St. Peter’s QuikTrip. The crimes happened after he allegedly killed an Illinois deputy last week.
The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Tate carjacked a semi-truck driver between southern Illinois and St. Peters. The truck pulled into the St. Peters gas station so they could use the restroom. Lohmar said Tate escorted the truck driver inside at gunpoint and stole the driver’s phone. The driver was able to get away.
Lohmar said Tate then tried to carjack someone else at the gas station but his attempt was unsuccessful. He then allegedly went to another victim’s car, shot that victim and stole the car.
Lohmar said that car was found abandoned about a mile away in a business park off I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. Police were able to pull surveillance and saw Tate confront the owner of a white Nissan truck. Tate allegedly ordered the driver into the truck at gunpoint and they drove to Illinois.
Tate was arrested later that day after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.
Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley’s funeral was held this morning. Riley, 38, was allegedly shot by shot Tate on December 29 while assisting a motorist near Mill Shoals, Illinois on I-64. His squad car was missing from the scene and was found abandoned on I-64.
