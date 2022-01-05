Can Ethereum (ETH) Break the Shackles and Reach $5000 Mark?

- The DFINITY Foundation recently released a 20-year roadmap for the project.
- DeFi will be on par with conventional financial technology.
The Internet Computer(ICP) has been showing a positive trend since the end of last year. Developed by the DFINITY Foundation, the Internet Computer is an open-source crowd-computing platform that aims to solve some of the key issues now faced by the conventional internet, including system security, internet service monopolization, and the exploitation of private user information.
Its goal is to create a contemporary internet that can host applications of any size, from basic smart contracts and DeFi apps to industry-wide platforms and business systems. All of humanity’s software logic and data in smart contracts may hypothetically be stored in the system.
Roadmap for the Next 2 Decades
The DFINITY Foundation recently released a 20-year roadmap for the project, which has been summarized here. For the first 5 years, the Internet Computer and Motoko, its programming language, will be taught in schools. It is expected that certain open internet services will have achieved significant success and that the ICP will be widely understood.
For the next 10 years, the internet computer will replace big tech’s closed proprietary internet environment; cash from legacy internet corporations will continue to be channeled to the ICP, and DeFi will be on par with conventional financial technology.
For the next two decades, the ICP will be significantly wider than the current restricted internet. Furthermore, individuals all across the globe will benefit from much greater privacy and personal freedom. Due to this technology hosting the majority of society’s critical infrastructure.
According to CoinMarketCap, Internet Computer price today is $35.99 USD. Moreover, it has a 24-hour trading volume of $1,455,729,880 USD. Internet Computer is up 24.40% in the last 24 hours.