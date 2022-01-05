Celebrities
Capricorn Kingin’: Martell Holt Shares Hopeful 40th Birthday Message Following Messy Mistress Interview — ‘I Know My Heart & I’m Still Good!’
Capricon birthday wishes are in order for Martell Holt, arguably the most criticized figure on reality TV this past year, but he’s still keeping a positive outlook on the future!
The polarizing “Love and Marriage Huntsville” cast member went live on Instagram yesterday to check in with fans on his 40th Birthday while shopping in Nashville with his children. Martell’s live stream was made just one day after his baby mama, Arionne Curry, appeared in an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K, spilling the tea on their relationship. Martell, however, did not comment on Arionne at all and instead kept his message simple and positive on his born day.
“It’s amazing to see another day. Life is crazy, it throws a lot of curveballs at us, but we have to be strong and continue to push forward. I am an overcomer! I’ve been through a lot…and those of you who haven’t been through anything — just know it’s coming! And you too, you have to be strong enough and continue to be a good person. I know my heart and I’m still good.”
Good for him!
In related news, the Capricorn King’s former mistress seemingly sparked a reaction from Kimmi, Maurice Scott’s wife. In her interview, Arionne alleged Maurice cheated on Kimmi during a trip to Atlanta with Martell and his allegedly creepin’ brother Marsau Scott. Kimmi shared the following photo with a cryptic caption hours after the interview went viral.
“We ALL tired, chile”
Welp! Happy Birthday to Martell and a few other Capricorn Kings — Peter Gunz and Ray J — who were also born within this zodiac season.
Celebrities
Blaine Hart: 5 Things To Know About Andi Dorfman’s BF After Their Romantic NYE Trip
‘Bachelorette’ alum Andi Dorfman is heating things up with her new beau Blaine Hart. Learn all about the former college baseball player who loves to give back here!
2022 is already looking up for Andi Dorfman! After months of hinting at having a new man in her life, the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum went Instagram official with Blaine Hart, 35, on New Year’s Eve 2021 by sharing a stunning photo of the couple. “By far my favorite thing from 2021,” she wrote alongside the snap of the pair about to kiss. A day later, she posted an equally adorable pic of the couple, dressed to the nines and ready for the new year! Rocking a sizzling silver gown, Andi wrapped her arms around the tuxedo-wearing Blaine and wrote, “Cheers to a year filled with love and sparkles. 2022 … I have a feeling you might very well be the best one yet! Happy New Year”
After surprising everyone by announcing the romance, Andi had fans in a frenzy trying to find out everything there is to know about the dashing gentleman who stole her heart! Keep reading to learn all about Blaine, below.
1. Blaine is from South Carolina.
Blaine grew up in Anderson, South Carolina, and now lives in Greenville, South Carolina, according to Us Weekly. He attended Furman University, where he played baseball. He is still very much with the athletic department, as he rallied to save the baseball program back in 2020, per the outlet.
2. He makes a living in commercial real estate.
Since graduating from the business school at Furman University in 2008, Blaine has excelled in commercial real estate. After starting at an entry level position of a local real estate company, Blaine worked his way up to senior vice president. He’s making moves!
3. Blaine and Andi met 15 years ago and reconnected in Italy.
The cute couple had actually met over 15 years ago through a mutual friend, according to E! This past summer, while they were both vacationing in Italy, they met up and reconnected! How romantic! Since then, they can’t seem to get enough of each other and are virtually inseparable. “[They] haven’t been apart for too long of a stretch of time since they met this summer,” a source told Us Weekly. “They try not to let too much time go by without seeing one another.”
4. He’s involved with charities.
Blaine is heavily involved with United Way of Greenville County, which is a non-profit organization that creates “greater economic mobility for individuals and families in Greenville County” through “collaboration, innovation, volunteerism and strategic investment,” according to the website. He is also a VP of a Young Professionals Organization, which gives back to the community, per Us Weekly.
5. Andi and her family are “smitten.”
Things seem to be headed in a great direction for the new love birds. They even spent the holiday season with each other’s families! “They are so very happy and can’t wait to see what 2022 brings for them,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Andi is totally smitten, and they are the perfect match. Her friends and family absolutely adore Blaine!”
Celebrities
Pardi Over?! Fans Think THIS Proves That Megan Thee Stallion & Her Hot Boy Called It Quits
Fans are speculating that there’s trouble in paradise for a certain hot girl and her Pardi boy. Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine are fueling breakup rumors after fans noticed that Pardi’s pictures have been deleted from Thee Stallion’s page.
On Pardi’s page, however, the Houston hottie is still prominent.
In addition to speculating about deleted pics, fans pointed out that Megan, who previously posted a lengthy one-year anniversary dedication to her boo, skipped out on publically marking Pardi’s birthday last month.
With that “evidence”, fans think something is amiss.
But did they REALLY break up??? According to Pardison Fontaine himself; NOPE!
The rapper replied directly to a fan who asked, “Did you break Megan’s heart, yes or no” to which he replied, “…now u know we 4life stop playin”
Megan however has yet to respond and she’s absent on social media.
In addition to denying a Megan Thee Stallion breakup, Pardi also shut down claims that he “disrespectfully” used the Hot Girl’s Grammys as props and ashtrays in a preview for his latest music video. Pardi dropped the video on January 2 and it features him rapping and drinking tequila with a Grammy nearby. Megan took home three Grammys last year.
“Good morning y’all be blessed,” Pardi captioned a screenshot confirming that he, Jordan Thorpe, has a Grammy of his own.
Ooop!
Megan went public with Pardi back in February 2021 noting that her man is “so calm and so sweet.”
“That’s my boo. And I really like him!” said Meg. “He’s fine and he’s big, I like that,” she added while blushing. “He is so perfect and he would never hurt me. Just so y’all know.”
Her confirmation came after Pardi publicly shot his shot at her back in December 2020. The “Backing It Up” rapper first set his sights on Megan by wearing a face mask from Meg’s Fashion Nova collection before captioning a picture of himself kissing Meg’s GQ Magazine cover; “Dear Santa.”
What do YOU think about the Megan and Pardi breakup rumors???
Celebrities
‘Cobra Kai’ Star Dallas Dupree Young Teases Season 5 & More: Kenny Is ‘Starting To Spiral’
Dallas Dupree Young joined ‘Cobra Kai’ as the young and innocent Kenny. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the talented 15-year-old about Kenny’s evolution, the ‘dark path’ he’s going down now, and more.
The start of Cobra Kai season 4 featured Kenny, a brand-new character, being mercilessly bullied by Anthony LaRusso and his friends. Kenny took matters into his own hands and became a student of Cobra Kai. Over the course of the fourth season of the Netflix series, Kenny transformed before our eyes. He’s no longer defenseless. He’s a fighter and full of rage.
Dallas Dupree Young spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about Kenny’s massive transformation. He weighed in on that huge Kreese twist at the end of the season and how Kenny may react to being led by Silver. He also admitted that Miyagi-do is actually the best place for Kenny and teased the upcoming fifth season. Read our Q&A below:
At the very end of the season, Silver gets the upper hand with Kreese, and now Kreese has been arrested. I feel like this is probably going to change things for Cobra Kai. How do you think Kenny may handle being solely under Silver’s leadership versus Kreese?
Dallas Dupree Young: I guess I can say the dynamic will definitely change around that Cobra Kai environment because not having Kreese there is something people would never expect because he is the real founder of Cobra Kai. But I honestly think that even with Kreese gone, Kenny’s still going to keep trying to elevate, to get better under Silver’s guidance because that’s going to be his new prodigy. I don’t think he’ll think too much about Kreese’s absence, but once Kreese comes back — if he does, of course — it’s going to be good having both of the senseis have dealt with the teachings as well.
In the finale, we see where Kenny goes after Anthony. Robby comes in at the last second and tells Kenny that this is not what he taught him. Do you think Kenny is capable or would want to ultimately defy Robby?
Dallas Dupree Young: I’m going to be honest. I think that’s Kenny’s mindset at the moment, at least ending season 4 because, I mean, you saw the way Kenny looked at Robby at the end. I think my line was, “It’s Cobra Kai. No mercy.” He is so brainwashed at this point. At this moment, he’s so angry and upset that Robby has completely just disregarded their relationship after that fight and disrespected him on the mat, and also embarrassed him. He has those emotions right now where he is capable of anything. He is just completely angry and just sad over what Robby has done.
At the beginning of the season, Kenny is cruelly bullied by Anthony and his friends. Over the course of season 4, we get to see Kenny have a lot more confidence with Cobra Kai. But he kept on getting angrier… it’s not like Cobra Kai has helped him deal with being bullied emotionally. Why do you feel like Kenny’s rage just keeps increasing?
Dallas Dupree Young: I think the rage keeps increasing with Kenny because of the tough home life that he has to go through every single day. He doesn’t have that role model. His only role model is Robby, so I believe his anger just keeps growing because he has nobody. He feels that he’s alone, so he uses his anger for the worst and tries to take it out on everybody else. And that’s not how you’re supposed to go about your business. That’s not what you’re supposed to do in life. Kenny is still trying to figure out his way because he’s young, and he doesn’t really know the karate way and how to handle his business just yet. But he needs that role model to direct him into the correct path. Rage just keeps growing because he feels like everybody is not on his side, and that’s a problem for him.
There’s that locker room scene between Kenny and Anthony. Kenny tells Anthony to get ready for high school because it’s going to be a whole different ballgame. I’m guessing Kenny’s not done with him yet…
Dallas Dupree Young: No, I think right with that. Honestly, the ending of that episode for Kenny was huge. That was monumental right there because that just foreshadows the upcoming season that will be coming out. He’s starting to spiral out and go down this dark path. It was really incredible filming that scene with Griffin just because we came up with so many creative ideas just to make it more special and more exciting for the fans. It’s going to be interesting to see where Kenny goes after that real big line right there.
Earlier in the season, there were a few moments between Kenny and Hawk. I talked to Jacob about this and he views the Kenny-Hawk relationship as a little bit of tough love. Give me your take on this situation because I feel like these two have a lot of similarities.
Dallas Dupree Young: I actually like that take by Jacob. It is tough love. And of course, Kenny doesn’t really know it yet. He hates anybody who gets in his path, and now Hawk is in his way. At that moment, I think that was episode 4, he wasn’t really the strong and competent guy just yet. So he didn’t know how to react to Hawk. I really like the tough love take. So what’s going to happen in future seasons? You never know what could happen between the characters, but they do actually have some similarities. They came up exactly the same way. Of course with different storylines, but I like that take.
There are pros and cons to each of the methods of karate. Do you think Cobra Kai is the right way for Kenny? Or do you think Miyagi-do or even Eagle Fang might be a better fit for him ultimately?
Dallas Dupree Young: Where Kenny is right now with his headspace, I’m going to have to go with Miyagi-do just to learn balance and have the guidance from Daniel LaRusso. I don’t think he really needs Cobra Kai. But for me, I would love to stay in Cobra Kai. So who knows what’s going to happen in the future, but I think the correct answer would have to be Miyagi-do just because of him suddenly becoming an angrier soul.
I feel like so many of us have experienced bullying in some form. Growing up, did you identify with Kenny at all with that?
Dallas Dupree Young: Yes, I have undergone a form of bullying in my life when I was younger. People used to always just say mean comments about the color of my skin or how I act, anything like that. But I represent every Kenny who has gone through that, and that’s what I want to bring to my character. Now some of the things that Kenny does, I don’t encourage that. But still, you’ve got to stand up for yourself in some kind of way. I represent a lot of kids who have gone through the same exact thing, and that’s why Cobra Kai is so strong and powerful and meaningful to a lot of other people.
I know you all have been busy filming season 5. Is there anything you can tease about what this new season will be like?
Dallas Dupree Young: Season 5 is pretty much just continuing off of season 4, and you’ll see my character keep growing and the storyline gets better and the arc just gets stronger with each and every episode. People are really going to love all the performances that everybody has put into it.
Capricorn Kingin’: Martell Holt Shares Hopeful 40th Birthday Message Following Messy Mistress Interview — ‘I Know My Heart & I’m Still Good!’
Judge scolds Gov. Jared Polis over commutation of trucker’s 110-year sentence
What is Decentralised Finance 2.0?
Blaine Hart: 5 Things To Know About Andi Dorfman’s BF After Their Romantic NYE Trip
NFL Week 18, 2022, Best Picks, Game Analysis and Betting Odds
Data Shows Layer-1 Price Growth Reflects Unique Address Proliferation
Pardi Over?! Fans Think THIS Proves That Megan Thee Stallion & Her Hot Boy Called It Quits
Just as some Colorado ski areas get much-needed snow, COVID outbreaks hinder terrain opening
South Korea Plans to Begin Taxing Inherited or Gifted Crypto
‘Cobra Kai’ Star Dallas Dupree Young Teases Season 5 & More: Kenny Is ‘Starting To Spiral’
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week