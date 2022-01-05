Connect with us

Cardi B Says A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve: ‘This S**t Look Like A F***ing Helmet’

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Cardi B is calling out a hairstylist that messed up her hair for New Year’s Eve, thinking the professional did it poorly on purpose.

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment / Getty

In a video the rapper posted to her Instagram stories, Cardi B expressed her disdain for her latest wig, which was done by an unnamed stylist. In the clip, Cardi is clearly pissed off, saying that the professional had to intentionally mess up her hair.

“I be feeling like they be on some, ‘I don’t like this b***h so imma do some funny s**t,’” she said in the video. “Look at my f***ing hair, bro. This s**t look like a f***ing helmet… Ain’t no f***ing way a hairstylist doing hair like this.”

She continued, trying to improve her mood: “If the New Year start bad, that means good s**t gonna happen. I’m gonna enjoy myself though because on my mother, I could’ve really killed that n**** today. Deada**.”

Still unhappy about her hair on January 2, Cardi took to Twitter to ask if she can repurpose her outfit since she didn’t take any good pictures of herself.

“Soo ain’t take no good pics of me on New Years and I ain’t like my hair sooo can I wear the outfit again even tho Is posted on the innanet?” she asked her millions of followers. “The dress deserve Justice.”

Poor Bardi. There’s nothing worse than a bad hair day ruining a great outfit.

Celebrities

Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence After Tristan Thompson Confirms He’s the Father Of Her Baby

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Tristan thompson
A representative for Maralee Nichols said that she was always sure that the NBA player was her son’s father.

Maralee Nichols spoke out shortly after Tristan Thompson admitted that a paternity test showed that he was the father of her newborn son on Tuesday January 4. A spokesperson for Maralee said in a statement received by HollywoodLife that she would keep his past statements about their relationship in mind, following his admission in an Instagram Story. 

The representative noted the very public legal battle that both Tristan and Maralee were engaged in after she filed a paternity lawsuit against him. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.

Tristan holds hands with his daughter True. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Tristan had taken to his Instagram Stories on Monday January 3, when he shared that the paternity test had shown that he was the father of Maralee’s son, and he shared that he planned to be a part of the child’s life. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he said.

Besides sharing the results, Tristan also offered an apology to Khloe Kardashian, his on-and-off girlfriend and mother to his daughter True, 3. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” the NBA star wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

1641329659 719 Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence After Tristan Thompson Confirms Hes the
Tristan revealed the paternity test results and said he planned to co-parent with Maralee. (Miguel Gutierrez/EPA/Shutterstock)

Prior to the results, Maralee and Tristan had both taken legal action, with Maralee looking to prove paternity. Tristan had admitted to having a sexual relationship with the new mom in the filings, but denied that the two had a “serious ongoing relationship.”

 

Celebrities

YG Cleared In 2020 Robbery Case Two Years After Being Arrested

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

YG Cleared In 2020 Robbery Case Two Years After Being Arrested
YG has been cleared in the 2020 robbery case that resulted in his house being raided.

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

YG is starting the New Year with some weight off his shoulders.

To kick off 2020, LAPD raided YG’s house in full armor before the sun came up with search warrants in hand. YG has publicly bashed the police for pointing guns at his family when they barged in, including his young children. The rapper was eventually booked and his bail was set at $250,000. The arrest caught him off guard as he has maintained he has zero to do with whatever case the police were investigating or trying to attach his name to.

Fast forward to 2022 and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has decided to not charge YG due to insufficient evidence of what he did to “aid and abet the crime.” YG’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said the timing of the raid and arrest was suspect as it came when he was set to honor Nipsey Hussle during his Grammy performance. Tacopina and YG are unhappy with how long the case took to be dismissed just like anyone would be. Tacopina still thinks the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department should pay for wasting his client’s time and hasn’t closed the door on the possibility of legal action at this time.

Celebrities

Brielle Biermann Rocks Velvet Bikini On Winter Vacation — Photos

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a navy blue velvet bikini while on vacation with her friend.

Another day, another bikini photo for Brielle Biermann, 24, who looked absolutely amazing in a tiny bikini while on vacation. Brielle put her toned figure on full display when she wore a blue velvet bikini from her mom, Kim Zolciak’s, bikini line, Salty K Swim. Brielle was on vacation with her friend Regina Carter when she posted photos of the two rocking velvet swimsuits from the swimwear line.

Brielle posted the slideshow with the caption, “island girls in @saltykswim,” as she posed against a large painted duck statue. Her bikini featured a strapless bandeau bikini top that was cut high underneath her chest, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms and a pair of oversized black sunglasses. As for her friend Regina, she rocked the same suit in a bright coral hue.

Brielle has been on a roll with her bikini photos lately and just the other day she posted a picture of herself wearing a tiny black strapless bikini with a low-cut top and super cheeky bottoms. posted two photos to her page – a before and after photo, showing off the self-tanner she used and her toned abs were on full display.

The tiny scrunched top revealed ample cleavage while the string bottoms were super high-rise and small in the front, showing off her toned legs and tiny waist.

In the first photo, Brielle pulled back her long brown hair in two french braid pigtails, and in the second photo, she let her hair down, flowing in beach waves. She captioned the post, “AFTER->BEFORE! Always festive season ready with my @lovingtanofficial Deluxe Bronzing Mousse in Dark. I’ve been using their products for 4+ years and they are still my fav go-to self-tan for dark, natural-looking results. Use my code BRIELLEB to get a free Deluxe Applicator Mitt with your purchase from their website.”

