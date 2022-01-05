Cardi B Says A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve: ‘This S**t Look Like A F***ing Helmet’

A representative for Maralee Nichols said that she was always sure that the NBA player was her son’s father.

Maralee Nichols spoke out shortly after Tristan Thompson admitted that a paternity test showed that he was the father of her newborn son on Tuesday January 4. A spokesperson for Maralee said in a statement received by HollywoodLife that she would keep his past statements about their relationship in mind, following his admission in an Instagram Story.

The representative noted the very public legal battle that both Tristan and Maralee were engaged in after she filed a paternity lawsuit against him. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.

Tristan had taken to his Instagram Stories on Monday January 3, when he shared that the paternity test had shown that he was the father of Maralee’s son, and he shared that he planned to be a part of the child’s life. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he said.

Besides sharing the results, Tristan also offered an apology to Khloe Kardashian, his on-and-off girlfriend and mother to his daughter True, 3. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” the NBA star wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Prior to the results, Maralee and Tristan had both taken legal action, with Maralee looking to prove paternity. Tristan had admitted to having a sexual relationship with the new mom in the filings, but denied that the two had a “serious ongoing relationship.”