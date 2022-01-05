News
Charlie Baker administration increases staff, hours at state coronavirus test sites; no plans for new locations as demand surges
Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said it has increased staffing and the hours of operation at state-run coronavirus testing sites, but offered no information on plans for additional locations as demand spikes amid a holiday surge in cases.
“As has been the case historically, there is high demand for testing following holidays, and Stop the Spread testing providers have increased staffing and hours of operation to meet this demand where needed, and these sites serve as one of many options residents of the Commonwealth have to get tested,” a spokeswoman from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said.
The state has operated 38 free Stop the Spread testing sites throughout the pandemic and officials maintain that “COVID-19 testing remains a key tool to prevent transmission of the virus.”
But thousands of Bay Staters have found themselves left out in the cold for hours as they wait in massive lines to get tested for COVID amid the omicron surge.
State health officials on Tuesday reported 16,621 new coronavirus cases, a continuing spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a staggering surge in breakthrough infections.
Public health experts and lawmakers alike have called on the Baker administration to expand testing as hospitals fill up and cases surge.
State Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, testified before the Legislature on Tuesday criticized “testing shortages” fueling cancelations and disruptions at schools and day cares. She was speaking in favor of mandating masks in schools.
But the Baker administration said the state-run sites are “one of many options” for testing available to residents. Cities and towns can order rapid at-home tests directly from manufacturers at lower, state-negotiated prices and there are hundreds of other testing locations across the state, according to a spokeswoman.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu criticized the hours-long waits as “unacceptable” following a swearing-in ceremony for the new city council on Monday.
Taking her comments a step further on Tuesday, Wu and her top health official said they would be rolling out more testing locations in the coming weeks and are talking with the state about a high-capacity site.
“We are looking to invest more in additional sites,” Wu told reporters at an unrelated press conference when asked about the matter. “We have been talking about trying to provide some higher-capacity sites in addition to smaller neighborhood sites because we want both geographic access for our communities, but also for people to know that there’s a place that can go where there’s more likelihood that they won’t have to wait as long in a line.”
Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, a Wu cabinet member and the head of the Boston Public Health Commission, said the goal is to open up three new testing sites “in the next couple of weeks.”
“These will be in different parts of the city,” Ojikutu told reporters. “While we’re working on this, we’re going to look at opening a higher capacity testing site that may also include vaccinations.”
She said the city is “in discussions” with the state on the bigger site. Both she and Wu said the city has to work to manage the lines of people waiting better than the area sites that some of the recent news coverage has shown, where people have been waiting outside in the cold.
“The goal is to provide all options to people so we’re trying to make this as easy as possible for people,” Ojikutu said.
CDC posts rationale for shorter isolation, quarantine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday explained the scientific rationale for shortening its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations, and clarified that the guidance applies to kids as well as adults.
The CDC also maintained that, for people who catch COVID-19, testing is not required to emerge from five days of isolation — despite hints from other federal officials that the agency was reconsidering that.
The agency announced the changes last week, halving the isolation time for Americans who catch the coronavirus and have no symptoms or only brief illnesses. Isolation should only end if a person has been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and if other symptoms are resolving, the CDC added.
It similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine, from 10 days to five.
CDC officials previously said the changes were in keeping with evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
Some experts have questioned how the new recommendations were crafted and why they were changed amid a spike in cases driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. Some also expressed dismay that the guidelines allowed people to leave isolation without getting tested to see if they were still infectious.
On Tuesday, the CDC posted documents designed to address those — and other — questions about the latest recommendations. The new guidance applies to school children as well as adults, the CDC said, responding to questions raised by school leaders around the country.
In laying out the scientific basis for the revisions, the agency said more than 100 studies from 17 countries indicate that most transmission happens early in an infection. The CDC acknowledged the data come from research done when delta and other pre-omicron variants were causing the most infections. But the agency also pointed to limited, early data from the U.S. and South Korea that suggests the time between exposure and the appearance of symptoms may be shorter for omicron than for earlier variants.
The CDC also took up the question of why it didn’t call for a negative test before people emerge from isolation.
On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the White House’s top medical adviser — said the CDC was considering including the negative test as part of its guidance.
The agency said lab tests can show positive results long after someone stops being contagious, and that a negative at-home test may not necessarily indicate there is no threat. That’s why, the agency said, it was recommending that people wears masks everywhere for the five days after isolation ends.
It did offer tips for those who have access to the tests and want to check themselves before leaving isolation.
Top 10 paid Massachusetts state representatives, senators and staff in 2021
Salaries for many Massachusetts lawmakers climbed above six figures last year and the state payroll in its entirety jumped by $19 million last calendar year as the pandemic dug in deep, forcing many to work from home.
The Herald will post and report every public payroll for the state at bostonherald.com’s “Your Tax Dollars at Work” section, and today we roll out legislative pay.
Here’s a snapshot of some of the top earners in the Massachusetts Legislature in 2021. All data from the state comptroller:
- $220,544 State Sen. Cynthia Friedman, D-Arlington
- $179,276 Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy
- $178,276 Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland
- $172,822 Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport
- $172,595 State Sen. Cynthia Creem, D-Newton
- $163,214 House Chief Legal Counsel James Kennedy
- $161,233 House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston
- $161,233 State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, D-Everett
- $161,233 State Sen. Michael Barrett, D-Lexington
- $161,233 State Sen. William Brownsberger, D-Belmont
Many Massachusetts state lawmakers earning six-figure pay, one tops $220,000
The second in a continuing series
Lawmakers pocketed a pricey pay bump last year, sending salaries for most state senators and representatives north of six figures as the pandemic surged.
State Sen. Cynthia Friedman was the highest-earning lawmaker of 2021, taking home $220,544, state payroll data shows. The Arlington Democrat earned more than $41,000 more than the next highest earner, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano.
Mariano, D-Quincy, collected $179,276. His counterpart in the Senate and the Legislature’s third-highest earner Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, was paid $178,276.
Base pay for all 200 state lawmakers climbed from $66,250 to $70,530 last year thanks to a 4.89% raise that was made available to them by a 2017 law that tied biennial increases in their salaries to changes in wages over the previous two years.
Office expense accounts and lucrative stipends for those serving on committees also saw increases, further padding the pockets of lawmakers like Friedman.
Friedman served on eight committees in 2021, serving as chairwoman for the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing and vice chairwoman for the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, the Joint Committee on Ways and Means and the Joint Committee on Covid-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. She also served as a member on the Senate Committee on Ethics, the Senate Committee on Personnel and Administration, the Senate Committee on Rules and the Joint Committee on Rules.
The state comptroller’s office lists Friedman’s base pay at $135,331.
Expense accounts range from $16,245 and $21,660 depending on how far lawmakers live from the State House.
Friedman’s office disputed the comptroller’s salary tally on Tuesday night in a statement to the Herald.
State lawmakers shared the wealth in 2021, approving long-awaited raises for House and Senate employees. Staffers in both branches got 6% cost-of-living adjustments in their paychecks in May, plus a $500 stipend to defray the cost of working amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s six constitutional officers and the commonwealth’s 200 senators and representatives were eligible for the nearly 5% salary boost last year too. All but one — outgoing state Auditor Suzanne Bump — declined the raise.
The roughly $8,740 salary bump for Bump brought her annual pay to $187,468.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey, Secretary of State William Galvin and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg all rejected the raise.
Baker took home $185,000 in last year. Polito earned $165,000. Healey took home $185,377, Galvin grabbed $178,695 and Goldberg earned $189,560.
