Celebrities
Charlize Theron Snuggles 1 Of her Daughters In Rare Photo As She Gears Up For 2022
Charlize Theron posted the sweetest photo of herself cuddling one of her daughters and showing off the ‘energy’ she’s bringing into 2022.
In the sweetest mother/daughter moment of the week, Charlize Theron and one of her daughters looked beyond adorable snuggling on the couch together. Charlize took to Instagram on Jan. 4 to post a photo of herself lounging in the nook of her couch, with one daughter under her arm. There’s a colorful blanket draped over their legs, and a dog also snuggled into the other side of the actress. The peaceful moment had both ladies snoozing, as well.
“New year, same energy,” Charlize captioned the photo. “C’mon 2022, don’t be a b****!” She also posted a second image, which featured four dogs lounging in front of the fireplace with the same lazy energy. Charlize didn’t identify which of her daughters joined her in the photo, but she is the proud mom of 10-year-old Jackson and seven-year-old August.
Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012, followed by August in 2015. While Charlize is extremely private about her life with her daughters, she did publicly open up about Jackson coming out as a transgender girl in 2019. Charlize revealed that Jackson was just three-years-old when she declared, “I am not a boy!”
“My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story,” Charlize explained. “I feel like, as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her. I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom.”
Charlize has been in a number of high-profile relationships throughout her career, but she has never married. Her last public relationship was with Sean Penn, who she dated from the end of 2013 until June 2015.
Celebrities
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Public Apology: ‘She Deserves Better’
A source close to the Kardashians is EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Khloe Kardashian feels about her ex Tristan Thompson’s public apology.
Tristan Thompson, 30, just confirmed that he is indeed the father of his former lover Maralee Nicols‘ newborn baby, and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, has some feelings about it. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”
The insider went on, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”
In addition, another source shared that Khloe is “making every effort” to put the focus on herself and True. “She’s been hurt enough by Tristan, and she knows she deserves better than this. Khloe is, and always has been, about family. She would never keep True away from her dad because she knows how important that relationship is to a child.”
Our insider’s details on Khloe’s reaction comes after Tristan confirmed that Maralee’s newborn baby boy is his son. The NBA star took to his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 to reveal that “paternity test results reveal” he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols“. In his lengthy message, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
Tristan immediately followed his Monday evening message with a direct apology to the Good American entrepreneur. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Celebrities
Kanye West & New Flame Julia Fox Enjoy Broadway Show & Dinner On 1st Date In NYC — Photos
Kanye West and Julia Fox are out on another date night, and this time in Julia’s New York City home.
Date night round two! Things between Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, seem to be heating up as the pair went out on another date night but this time in New York City. The duo shared a romantic and artistic evening together as they hit up Jeremy O. Harris‘ critically acclaimed and controversial Slave Play at the August Wilson theater and then went to celeb hotspot Carbonne.
The pair looked every bit NYC in their date night fits, as Kanye sported distressed dark grey jeans tucked into galosh-style work boots (a look he’s been recently favoring) and paired the look a blue-gray hoodie under a black jacket. Julia, for her part, looked elegant in a blue-and-black plush velvet coat, accessorizing the style with black pointed-toe boots, black gloves, and a small, black croc-embossed hand bag.
The “Off the Grid” rapper and the Uncut Gems actress were enjoying a night out on the town after a romantic dinner in Miami just a few nights ago. On that occasion, to celebrate the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner –again at Carbone — as seen in pictures here. In one photo, Kanye was seen gazing at Julia who was all smiles.
The back-to-back dates comes after the “Famous” rapper dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from his ex, Kim Kardashian. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to make a complete gut renovation to build a brand new abode. Although the pair seem to be focused on co-parenting for their four children, a source close to the Kardashians shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that Kim’s family finds it a bit “weird.”
Celebrities
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kate Walsh Rocks An Orange & Pink String Bikini On The Beach With Her Boyfriend
Kate Walsh splashed around in the water in a patterned bikini during a romantic beach date with her boyfriend in Perth, Australia on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Grey’s Anatomy alum Kate Walsh appears to be having the time of her life in Australia. The 54-year-old actress, who currently stars in Netflix’s Emily In Paris, took a dip in the ocean in Perth, while rocking an orange and pink bikini and engaging in sexy PDA with her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon.
Kate’s bikini, which you can see in the photos here, featured a triangle bikini top and stringy bottoms that tied at the hips. And her hair was worn down, so it clung to her back and chest as she splashed around in the water. She also went makeup-free and looked absolutely gorgeous. Meanwhile, Andrew, who is an Australian farmer, wore blue patterned board shorts and a white bucket hat.
Throughout the day, Kate and Andrew were pictured doing various things on the beach. First, they were spotted holding hands while walking along the water together. Then, they spent some time in the water, during which they kept grabbing onto each other as each wave hit. And later, once they emerged from the ocean, Kate went in for a sexy kiss and showed her boyfriend, who she’s been dating since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, just how much she loves him.
They reportedly met while on a cruise in early 2020, and she’s been living with him in Perth since before the pandemic, according to The West Australian. Kate told The Daily Telegraph that she enjoyed living in Perth so much that she didn’t want to return to New York City, even when she was able to. “I didn’t really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least,” she said. “I couldn’t go home initially, and now that I can, I don’t really fancy going back. When I have my own mother saying don’t come home, my 86-year-old mum… we are in a very challenging time!”
Kate went to Paris in June to film Season 2 of Emily In Paris, but once production wrapped, she returned to Perth.
Charlize Theron Snuggles 1 Of her Daughters In Rare Photo As She Gears Up For 2022
Get Cooking: Start the year with an Indian khichdi
Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 18
Newspaper delivery delayed up to three hours Wednesday due to weather
Maureen Dowd: It’s my brother Kevin’s turn again
Chicago Bears Q&A: What are the odds Ryan Pace sticks around? Which free agents will not be back next season? And will Devin Hester get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Trying Dry January? Here’s what you need to know
Five local spots for a great N/A cocktail
Can Ethereum (ETH) Break the Shackles and Reach $5000 Mark?
Can Ethereum (ETH) Break the Shackles and Reach $5000 Mark?
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week