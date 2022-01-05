News
Chicago Bears Q&A: What are the odds Ryan Pace sticks around? Which free agents will not be back next season? And will Devin Hester get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
One game remains in the Chicago Bears’ lackluster 2021 season — and big changes could be ahead for the organization. Brad Biggs answers readers’ questions about the team’s future and more in his weekly Bears mailbag.
What do you think the odds are of Ryan Pace staying in the Bears organization in some capacity? — @jasonkmcguire
I can tell you in talking to people around the league, there definitely is a portion of folks who believe he has a good chance of remaining with the Bears either in his current role as general manager or in some other capacity on the football side of things. Others believe the Bears will make more sweeping changes than just replacing coach Matt Nagy.
I can tell you once source I spoke to earlier this week said a little more than a month ago, he would have put the chance of Pace staying at slightly higher than 50%. Now his belief is Pace’s chances of remaining with the Bears is greater than that. We know Chairman George McCaskey has held Pace in high regard for some time. He’s not going to let him be a guiding voice in a more than $100 million upgrade at Halas Hall without having total trust in him. It’s possible McCaskey wants to allow Pace to see through the development of quarterback Justin Fields and maybe McCaskey likes some of the younger players on the roster.
Speculation regarding the futures of Pace and Nagy has been the driving story this season, especially when the team went in a five-game spiral beginning in mid-October. Fortunately, we’ll have some clarity by the time the next mailbag drops.
Any chance Teven Jenkins gets moved back to right tackle? — @mikestevlic
We can speculate about Jenkins’ future weekly between now and the start of the offseason program, but no one really knows. At this point it probably is best to sit back, see what moves the Bears make and then wait to hear how the people directing the offense feel about the makeup of linemen under contract. Obviously, the Bears could tell us a lot more about Jenkins’ role moving forward with their actions if they venture into free agency to sign a left tackle.
Based on what Matt Nagy said Monday about wanting to start rookie quarterback Justin Fields this Sunday at Minnesota if he’s healthy, my hunch is the team will want to have Jenkins back in the starting lineup too. He has played 125 snaps on offense this season and it has been a rough go with protection and penalties. He’s going to benefit tremendously from a full and healthy offseason, training camp and preseason. I could see Jenkins staying at left tackle, switching to right tackle or even moving inside to guard. I can tell you in the spring when he was drafted I had more people mention to me he could be a future guard than a left tackle but the Bears should evaluate him at left tackle to see if it’s a possibility.
Who finishes in second place if the Bears win Sunday? The third-place schedule looks easier with probably the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers vs. the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. — @jtbcubs
Good question. I was actually looking at this during the “Monday Night Football” game and wondering the same thing. The Bears have played a difficult schedule this season and that has something to do with the team’s 6-10 record, no question about it.
Based on my understanding, if the Bears defeat the Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium so both teams finish with 7-10 records, Minnesota will wind up second in the NFC North. You have to go to the fifth tiebreaker in order to determine the standings. Here’s the order of tiebreakers and how it would unfold in this scenario:
- Head-to-head (1-1)
- NFC North record (both 3-3)
- Record in common games (both 4-12)
- NFC record (both 5-7)
- Strength of victory (big edge for the Vikings)
Currently, Minnesota’s strength of victory is .446 to the Bears’ .354. There’s no way this will flip with one game remaining. The Vikings count wins over three teams that are currently over .500 — the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears have two wins over teams currently above — the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders.
Right now, it looks as if the third-place finisher in the NFC North will draw home games against Houston and San Francisco and a road game at Atlanta in 2022. I’d say that is a preferred draw over having to face New Orleans, Indianapolis and Arizona.
The NFC North will also play teams in the NFC East and AFC East in 2022.
What is the best way to get more draft picks? — @yeezus__24
The quickest and most efficient method would be to stop trading up in the draft so often. The Bears have done that many times under Pace, dealing up for quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, free safety Eddie Jackson, running back David Montgomery, wide receivers Anthony Miller and Darnell Mooney and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.
To paint an accurate picture, you have to consider Pace has also traded down several times over the years but it’s the expensive trades to move up in Rounds 1, 2 and even 3 that tilt the scales when you examine this.
Pace is aggressive by nature and likes to go and get a player that he and his staff have conviction for. In some cases, it worked out. In other cases, not so much. Being more patient and remaining true to his board would allow the Bears to retain more picks. They will be shorthanded again this year.
Beyond that, the Bears could try to flip some players currently under contract for draft picks. I don’t know exactly what they could get for players such as outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Keep in mind, they’re making a lot of money. Mack is on the books for more than $17 million in 2022 and Quinn is set to earn $12.9 million. We’ll see what shakes out as the draft approaches.
What free agents won’t be back next year besides Allen Robinson? — @footballnut20
There is a long list of players on the roster that are coming out of contract. The Bears have only 26 players under contract for 2022. That doesn’t include restricted free agents and exclusive-rights free agents that they can easily bring back, but it still is a very low number and that is why the available cap space can whittle away quickly. Believe it or not, the Bears could emerge at the start of the league year in the top-10 in available cap space but there are going to have a lot of spots to fill. Start signing some high-priced players and the cap space and cash budget can decrease quickly.
A partial list of pending unrestricted free agents, not including Robinson on offense: QB Andy Dalton; OL James Daniels, Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson; running back Damien Williams; wide receivers Marquise Goodwin, Jakeem Grant and Damiere Byrd; and tight ends Jimmy Graham and Jesse James.
On defense: DL Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols; LB Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones; and defensive backs Artie Burns, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson and Marqui Christian.
Special teams: P Pat O’Donnell and LS Patrick Scales.
The Bears could certainly bring back some of these players, but with an expected coaching change you can count on significant roster turnover.
What’s the plan for Tarik Cohen going into next year? — @t_rigs_23
That’s a question the Bears will have to answer as the offseason unfolds. Cohen wasn’t healthy enough to return from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 of the 2020 season and it’s fair to wonder what he will be like if and when he can get on the field in the spring and summer.
Cohen played in only two games after signing his contract extension, and he has a base salary of $3.9 million with a $100,000 workout bonus for 2022. Right now, $2.5 million of that base salary is guaranteed for injury. So if Cohen cannot return to health, he will collect that. The $2.5 million becomes fully guaranteed shortly after the start of the new league year in March, so that will loom as a deadline to keep an eye on. I kind of doubt the Bears will want to pay him $4 million next season, but you never know.
Does Devin Hester go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? I think so. — @brendon310
This is a mailbag first getting a question from former Bears player and special teams ace Brendon Ayanbadejo, a three-time Pro Bowl selection. I believe Hester has a very good chance of going in as a first-ballot selection. Even if Hester isn’t a first-ballot selection, he’s a near lock to reach Canton, Ohio, sooner rather than later.
One of the reasons I think Hester is in a good position this year is there doesn’t appear to be one or two slam-dunk choices. There isn’t a quarterback with huge statistics or multiple MVP awards or player of the year. That helps Hester along with all of the other 14 finalists:
- Jared Allen, defensive end
- Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
- Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety
- Tony Boselli, offensive tackle
- LeRoy Butler, safety
- Torry Holt, wide receiver
- Andre Johnson, wide receiver
- Sam Mills, linebacker
- Richard Seymour, defensive end/tackle
- Zach Thomas, linebacker
- DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end
- Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
- Patrick Willis, linebacker
- Bryant Young, defensive tackle/end
Obviously, Ayanbadejo’s blocking had a lot to do with Hester’s success during a brilliant career as a return man for the Bears.
The Cole Kmet breakout season hasn’t happened. How much of that do you put down to the offensive woes or do you think he’s probably going to be more of an in-line blocker for his career? — @dawestley
I don’t think Kmet has disappointed this season. If you were expecting him to rank among the top tight ends in the league in terms of receiving, you were being unrealistic. Kmet is a Y tight end and he’s a productive receiver for that position. I don’t think it’s a knock on Kmet to say he’s not going to be Travis Kelce or Darren Waller as a receiver. He’s got 56 receptions (double the number he had as a rookie) for 564 yards and he’s averaging 10.1 yards per catch, an improvement over 8.7 from 2020.
The struggles on offense have impacted all of the skill position players. With a more functional offense next season, it’s easy to envision him having 70-75 catches. He doesn’t have a touchdown this season but the Bears have prioritized trying to get the ball to Jimmy Graham in the red zone. I think Kmet’s development this season has been fine.
Does the potential move to Arlington Heights increase or decrease the chances of a large-scale organizational restructuring? — @mdourlain
That’s a good question. I believe the Bears have two totally separate projects. The plan for a move to Arlington Heights is a massive project and one that will dominate time and attention from the franchise’s leadership for the foreseeable future. It’s a project I would expect Ted Phillips to play a major role in.
But George McCaskey cannot be happy with the state of the football team and I believe he has been working for probably the last couple months examining what’s going on and what moves he will make.
No, I don’t think the stadium issue will prevent the team from making large-scale moves. McCaskey realizes the need to get things right on the football side and can multitask while giving attention to both priorities.
News
Trying Dry January? Here’s what you need to know
Pausing drinking for a month after the excesses of the holiday season — otherwise known as Dry January — has become a popular New Year’s resolution. And this year, even as the stress of the pandemic and a new variant might make a nightcap even more tempting, experts say it’s still worth taking time to reevaluate your drinking in the new year.
“With the pandemic, what the research is telling us is that people are using substances, in general, more,” said Erin Goodhart, the senior clinical director of women’s services at Caron Treatment Centers, a substance-use treatment program with several facilities in the Philadelphia region.
Although some people do quit drinking entirely after a month of abstinence, many use Dry January as a jumping-off point to explore drinking habits and modify them as necessary. “One of the benefits of Dry January is using it as a way to maybe look at some of your substance use or drinking, and developing new habits,” Goodhart said.
There’s not an extensive body of research on Dry January itself, but some studies show that quitting drinking for a month can have health benefits, Patricia Powell, the deputy director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, wrote in an email. A 2016 study on more than 800 adults in the United Kingdom who undertook a Dry January found that most participants drank less and got drunk less frequently afterward, Powell said.
Many Dry January participants try to abstain from alcohol entirely for a month, but any reduction in drinking can be beneficial, said Henry Kranzler, a physician and director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. Some participants might quit drinking during the week or simply reduce their alcohol consumption generally.
RELATED: Five local spots for a great N/A cocktail
“I think the safest approach to alcohol is to think about it like driving,” Kranzler said. “There’s no safe level at which people drive. If you drive, you are at risk of having an accident, and potentially a fatal one. But how you drive can dramatically influence your risk, just like how much you drink can dramatically influence your risk of alcohol-related harm.
The evidence points strongly to the idea that men or women should not drink more than, on average, a standard drink per day.” (A standard drink is a 12-ounce bottle of beer, five ounces of wine, or an ounce of liquor.)
Kranzler is not a teetotaler — “Alcohol is not good for you, by and large, and I say that with a certain degree of discomfort, only because I really like good wine,” he said, laughing. But he does try to limit himself to those guidelines.
Recovery or wellness doesn’t look the same for every person, Goodhart said. “Even if participants don’t drink problematically or have no intention of maintaining long-term abstinence, there’s still benefits of doing Dry January,” she said. “You can develop new hobbies, develop a support system, find other things you like to do with friends that don’t revolve around alcohol.” In Philadelphia, that may not even mean avoiding the bar — many restaurants here have developed increasingly sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktails over the years.
“If your idea of unwinding or self-care at the end of the night is to have a glass of wine or a cocktail, think of things you can do to still feel rewarded — taking a hot shower, reading a book, journaling,” Goodhart said.
Developing new coping mechanisms might be especially necessary as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year. Powell said that research from 2020 suggests that more people increased drinking during the pandemic.
Stress was a particular contributor to increased drinking, she said. “Being female, having kids at home, dealing with depression or anxiety, and losing income were associated with greater alcohol use,” she said. “Early data suggest more people developed alcohol-related liver diseases and needed transplants during the pandemic, and one study suggests hospitalizations related to alcohol withdrawal increased, as well.”
People who are physically dependent on alcohol should be careful about quitting drinking abruptly because alcohol withdrawal can be fatal in severe cases. Powell said heavy drinkers should consult their physician before starting Dry January and talk about the possibility they’ll enter withdrawal. And, she added, once the month is over, it’s important to try not to make up for lost drinking — in the U.K. study on Dry January, about 11% of participants reported drinking more heavily six months later.
For people who find quitting harder than they expected, the NIAAA has an online navigation system to help connect patients to alcohol use disorder treatment.
For anyone planning to abstain for the month, Goodhart said, letting friends and family know your plans can make it easier to achieve your goal.
“The more connected you can be — with a professional or a peer support system — the better. Just by opening the door to a friend, having someone you can check in with — we can really reduce shame or stigma by having one or two trusted people you can go to if you’re struggling,” she said.
News
Five local spots for a great N/A cocktail
Lots of local cocktail bars offer non-alcoholic drinks — all you have to do is ask. But here are a few places we like that have entire lists of N/A offerings:
Chip’s Clubhouse: Barman Tim Leary has a handful of alcohol-free drinks, including a lemonade with a dash of balsamic and honey and a cucumber-mint mocktail that we enjoyed on the patio this summer.
272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
W.A. Frost: Sitting at this cozy bar in the winter always feels extra special, and just because you’re not drinking doesn’t mean that pleasure is not available to you. The creative, exciting non-alcoholic drinks here range from a take on an Aperol spritz to a ginger sour and beyond. They have a delicious menu of low-proof cocktails, too.
374 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-5715; wafrost.com
Red Cow and Red Rabbit: Both spots have entire lists of alcohol-free drinks, ranging from a lavender tonic to an Amaro and soda (made with alcohol-free Amaro, of course).
RELATED: Trying Dry January? Here’s what you need to know
Red Cow: Several locations, including 393 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-789-0545; redcowmn.com
Red Rabbit: 788 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-444-5995; redrabbitmn.com
Saint Dinette: The creative bar staff at this Lowertown finer diner will whip you up something delicious on the fly, or you can order from their non-alcoholic drink menu, which includes fun items like a shiso cider, a bitter orange-gentian-rhubarb number and a cranberry spritzer.
261 E. Fifth St., St. Paul; 651-800-1415; saintdinette.com
Owamni: You will have to wait for a reservation, probably until after dry January is over, but hey, this month is all about resetting, and maybe you will continue to dabble in non-alcoholic drinks. If you’re going to, the herb- and botanical-infused spirit-free cocktails here are some of the best in the cities.
420 First St. S., Minneapolis; 612-444-1846; owamni.com
News
Faye Flam: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?
Scientists who’ve been reluctant to talk up any new COVID-19 treatment are suddenly using the expression “game changer” to describe the Pfizer antiviral pill Paxlovid. But the changed game will include rationing.
It’s no coincidence that it works the same way as the drugs that changed everything with the AIDS epidemic. Called protease inhibitors, they turned HIV from a death sentence to a manageable disease.
Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients are excited that Paxlovid won emergency use approval in December, but ramping up supplies amid the current massive pandemic wave could unleash a rancorous ethical conflict over who should be given priority. Among those whose lives might be saved include people who are vaccinated and boosted but immune compromised, as well as people who are willfully unvaccinated. If people were mad about unvaccinated patients burdening medical staffs and taking up beds in hospitals, wait for the clamor over who gets the new pill.
In clinical trials, Paxlovid reduced risk of hospitalization by 89% when people with several risk factors were given the drug within five days of the onset of symptoms. Because it’s a pill, it doesn’t require a medical facility the way monoclonal antibodies do, and new evidence shows most of those antibody treatments won’t work against omicron in any case.
“I think it’s a game changer,” said Roger Seheult, a critical care doctor and pulmonologist in California, who talked to me recently right after finishing a shift in the ICU. But he’s wondering how the number of doses promised by the U.S. government will stand up to the rising wave of disease. Noting that 200,000 people are getting the virus every day, he said, “We might see a million a day once this thing hits full bore.”
He brought up Colin Powell as someone who might have been saved by Paxlovid. Powell, who died from COVID-19 last fall, had suffered from multiple myeloma — a disease that interferes with the body’s ability to make antibodies in response to infection or vaccines.
But millions of people are either immune compromised or have skipped the vaccine. Seheult said that in his hospital’s ICU, he’s also seeing a number of people with multiple health risks who have skipped the strongly recommended booster shots.
The supply problem won’t be easy to fix, said Derek Lowe, a medicinal chemist and author of Science magazine’s pharma blog In the Pipeline. The starting materials are the problem, he said. Making this kind of complex drug requires multiple steps, each one requiring different materials. “And each of those things has to be sourced — how much of it can they make really fast, and make it with sufficient purity and get it delivered,” Lowe said, adding, “You’ve got five, 10, a dozen, 20 different chemicals you have to worry about in the same way.”
The process often involves multiple countries. “Eventually, we’re depending on other countries that still have a big, ugly, dirty, smelly fine chemical industry,” he said.
Merck has also come up with an antiviral pill, molnupiravir, which had initially shown similarly promising results but now looks to be only around 30% effective in preventing hospitalization. The Merck drug also raised concerns that its ability to cause mutations in the virus could become a “breeding ground” for new variants.
Seheult and other doctors still see it as a backup. Paxlovid can potentially interfere with other drugs, so it might not work for patients who can’t take a break from their normal drugs for even a few days.
Paxlovid is basically two drugs. One is the actual protease inhibitor, which works by stopping a key enzyme needed for the virus to reproduce itself. Such a direct attack should work even on those with non-functional immune systems.
The other part, ritonavir, is an older HIV drug, which increases the effective dose of the antiviral part by slowing down the liver’s ability to metabolize and destroy it. That’s why it might have the unwanted side effect of causing other drugs to build up into toxic doses.
The two drugs that make up Paxlovid are similar to drugs given to HIV patients for life, but for COVID-19 the course of medication would only take five days. No safety concerns came up in the clinical trials. The need to give it within five days is a limitation, but people who know they’re at high risk could, in theory, be prepared with at-home COVID-19 tests — provided the supply of those can ramp up fast enough.
Just as HIV drugs changed the way society viewed sex and relationships and made life for many single people less stressful, so the presence of an effective COVID drug could ease the emotional and social toll of the pandemic. The vaccines went a long way in that direction but left behind people who can’t get the full benefit because they have suppressed immune systems due to age, diseases or the need to take immune-suppressive drugs.
Should they have to compete with people who are also at risk through their choice to skip vaccines? About half of unvaccinated people say they would refuse Paxlovid, according to a recent Harris poll, but that leaves a lot of potential demand in the other half — and many others might change their minds if they thought their lives were in immediate danger.
Then there’s a whole gray zone of people who haven’t gotten around to getting boosted, despite being over 65 or having conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Only about a quarter of U.S. adults have gotten the booster, so this group may make up the bulk of demand for Paxlovid.
It’s always possible that things won’t go as expected. Doctors thought they’d have to ration ventilators, but they learned that many patients did better with supplemental oxygen. This time around, nobody knows yet how big a hospital surge the omicron cases will cause.
Even when the supply ramps up, Lowe and other experts worry that if the drug is used too widely, it might conceivably increase the chance that the virus would develop resistance. So the medical community will have to exercise judgment in prescribing this drug for the foreseeable future. The rest of us should temper hopes for an easy cure, and get that booster shot.
Chicago Bears Q&A: What are the odds Ryan Pace sticks around? Which free agents will not be back next season? And will Devin Hester get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Trying Dry January? Here’s what you need to know
Five local spots for a great N/A cocktail
Can Ethereum (ETH) Break the Shackles and Reach $5000 Mark?
Can Ethereum (ETH) Break the Shackles and Reach $5000 Mark?
Faye Flam: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?
Ask Amy: Friend’s alcoholism is out of control
NFL power rankings, Week 17: Bills join top tier, Bengals rise, Ravens cling to hope as playoffs near
How the Ravens’ finale vs. Pittsburgh could affect their draft order, record books and more
Lowry: Sen. Schumer uses Capitol riots to push voting agenda
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week