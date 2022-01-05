Celebrities
Cody Simpson’s Sister Breaks Her Neck In Diving Accident — See Terrifying Photo
The singer and model is recovering after she sadly broke her neck after diving head first into a shallow pool.
Alli Simpson suffered a terrifying accident on New Year’s Eve after she broke her neck while diving. The 23-year-old sister of Cody Simpson took to Instagram on Jan. 4 and shared a series of photos and boomerang clips after being put into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.
“Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. for me, 2022 is not off to a great start [sad face emoji] a broken neck (plus a positive covid test),” the model captioned her post. “Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1). I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon.”
Thankfully, the singer revealed that no immediate surgery would be required and that she is now back home. Alli will have to wear a neck brace for the next four months in hopes the neck injury will heal itself. “I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord,” she wrote.
Friends and family flooded Alli’s comments section with shows of love and support. Cody’s girlfriend, model Marloes Stevens wrote, “You’re so strong babes!!” One fan responded, “Omg I’m so happy to hear you’re gonna be okay! Wishing you a speedy recovery my dear!” Another commented, “Sending love and I hope you feel better soon, our guardian angels always watch over us.”
As fans of the Simpson siblings know, Cody qualified for the Olympic Swimming Trials in Dec. 2020. He revealed he qualified following an arduous few months of swimming training. “I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now,” he wrote on Instagram on December 12.
‘General Hospital’ Shockingly Kills Off Luke 6 Years After Anthony Geary’s Exit
‘General Hospital’ star Anthony Geary aka Luke Spencer was killed off the show after a long-standing presence of the show.
One of General Hospital‘s biggest and longest-running characters, Luke Spencer, played by actor Anthony Geary, was laid to rest this week. The actor, who originally left in 2015, died off screen. Luke’s recent bride, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) revealed to his soul mate on the show, Laura (Gene Francis), that the character died in a cable car accident in Austria. Toward the end of the show, it was implied the character was maybe killed off by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).
When the actor announced his retirement in May 2015, he said, “I’m just weary of the grind and have been for 20 years. I really don’t want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that GH set one day. That wouldn’t be too poetic.”
Months later, however, after he won his eighth Emmy for the ABC soap, he backtracked on the discussion, telling Entertainment Weekly, “If the story is interesting to me and it works out, I may come back to the show for six weeks or so. I really don’t think we have exhausted what [Luke] can do. It depends on the writers and how far they want to look.”
General Hospital has been in the news lately, with another actor parting ways with the long-running institution. Steve Burton, who played Jason Morgan on the show, revealed in a Nov. 23 Instagram that he was “let go” from the daytime series after not complying with the show’s vaccine mandate. “I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” he said. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this.”
He went on, “But with that being said, I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital. I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful. And I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open,” he stated. “That’s always been my perspective. So I am excited to see what the future brings, and maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor. And if not, I’m going to take this amazing experience, move forward, and be forever grateful.”
General Hospital’s vaccine mandate took effect on Nov. 1, according to Variety. All cast and crew in Zone A were required to be vaccinated at the start of the month.
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Unfollows Miley Cyrus On Instagram After Pete Davidson NYE Special
The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer seemingly lost a follower when Kim Kardashian apparently unfollowed her on the Gram.
Maybe the “Party in the USA” is over. Kim Kardashian, 41, has seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus, 29, now that her New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson, 28, is done. Kim had followed the Plastic Hearts singer on Instagram leading up to Miley and Pete’s NYE celebration, but she’s since decided to unfollow her, via Page Six. A quick search of accounts Kim is following shows that she’s not following Miley, but the singer still follows Kim.
While it’s not clear why Kim unfollowed Miley or if they’d been mutuals for a long time, it is a bit surprising. Miley did make a few jokes about Kim’s romance with Pete before the special aired. The singer serenaded Pete with a cover of “It Should Have Been Me” by Yvonne Fair during an appearance together on The Tonight Show before the special. “I said, it should have been me,” she sang. “Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?” Miley and Pete also revealed that they’d gotten matching tattoos in the same interview. Their ink both read, “We babies.”
Before the big celebration in Miami, Pete had invited Kim to spend the evening with him, but unfortunately, the SKIMS founder wasn’t in attendance for the NYE party. A source close the the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife that she wasn’t able to make it, because her ex Kanye West wouldn’t be available to spend the holiday with the kids due to his own Miami plans. “Kim knew that one of them needed to be there with their kids on New Year’s Eve because they made a pact to always have one of them there with the children on holidays,” the source said. “Because Kanye said he had plans, Kim cancelled any tentative plans she had to go [to Miami] on the 31st. Kim always puts her kids first no matter what.”
Nonetheless, Kim and Pete were spotted getting on a private jet together after NYE, and Pete and Miley’s special was a perfect party to close out the year. Pete and Miley kicked off the celebration with a cover of “Miami” by Will Smith, and even through Miley’s wardrobe malfunction (which she handled perfectly), it seemed like an amazing night was had by all.
Jason Derulo Involved In Tik-Tok Tussle With Hecklers Mistaking Him For Usher, Beats The ‘Let It Burn’ Brakes Off Them
Jason Derulo was caught on camera delivering a beat down to hecklers mistaking him for Usher.
Jason Derulo has been tucked away in the crib delivering us TikTok content since before the pandemic even began. He minds his business and stays out the way for the most part, but that doesn’t mean trouble won’t find him.
Earlier today, a video surfaced showing the exact opposite. According to TMZ, Derulo lost his cool during his trip to Las Vegas. The singer was minding his business when two men decided to heckle him and call him Usher, yelling, “Hey, Usher! F*** you, b***h!!!”
That’s when Derulo implemented his zero-tolerance for disrespect policy and took action. In the video, you can see him charge across line dividers and deliver the beat down.
In the video, you can clearly tell the hecklers thought there was ZERO chance the trolling would result in an a** whooping, but life came at them extremely fast. The ARIA Las Vegas removed Derulo and gave him a trespassing notice. The hecklers decided to not press charges, but could always sue and have a year to change their mind on taking further action.
With the video evidence and humiliation that is headed their way, it’s probably best to leave it alone.
