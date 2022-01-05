Colorado moves closer to receive $385 million from opioid settlements with drug companies

Denver-area hospitals are already running out of beds, and the situation could get worse as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and health care workers get sick, hospital and public health leaders said Tuesday.

Kathy Howell, chief nursing officer at University of Colorado Hospital, said staff have been battling a surge for four months now and are exhausted. While COVID-19 hospitalizations fell between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they remained at high levels, and hospitals continued to operate with little cushion.

As of Tuesday, 98% of University of Colorado Hospital’s intensive-care beds were full, and the hospital was operating over capacity, with less-severely ill patients in converted “surge” areas, she said.

Nurses already were burning out and leaving, and now the new omicron variant is throwing more challenges at hospitals, Howell said. Even vaccinated staff are getting sick and having to stay home, because omicron causes more breakthrough infections, at the same time that COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing again.

“This is probably going to be the scariest point of the pandemic over the next month,” she said during a news briefing with Denver public health and hospital officials.

About one in 100 Denver residents have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, Mayor Michael Hancock said. The city’s seven-day positivity rate is 25.1%, meaning one in four tests is coming back positive — suggesting the actual number of residents with the virus is likely higher. Public health officials hope to see positivity rates below 5%.

Nationwide, more than 103,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, according to The Washington Post. The record for hospitalizations, set in mid-January 2021, was about 142,000.

Dr. Connie Price, chief medical officer at Denver Health, said the current surge hit a hospital workforce that’s already depleted. Without enough people to care for them, patients are having to wait longer in emergency rooms, and some are being transferred out of Denver to hospitals with more space, she said.

The statewide hospital transfer center sends sicker patients to hospitals that offer higher levels of care — typically in the metro area — while some of those who are less sick go to rural facilities.

Denver hospitals also have had to turn away out-of-state patients looking for beds, because they don’t have the resources to care for them, Howell said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.