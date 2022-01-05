News
Colorado moves closer to receive $385 million from opioid settlements with drug companies
Colorado is set to receive about $385 million from legal settlements reached with Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies connected to the opioid crisis, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
Settlements are to be finalized in 2022, a news release said. The settlement agreements require states to have significant participation by counties and municipalities in order to receive maximum base and bonus payments.
All 64 Colorado counties and nearly 100% of the municipalities have signed onto the settlements and a joint framework for distributing opioid dollars throughout Colorado, the release said.
“As a result, we as a state will be poised to act on our opioid response plan as soon as settlement dollars come to our state. I thank the department staff and our local government partners, including Colorado Counties Inc. and the Colorado Municipal League for working collaboratively to design the opioid framework and helping us achieve this incredible milestone,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in the release.
The Johnson & Johnson settlement dollars will be paid over nine years, with the majority of the funds paid during the first three years. The drug distributor settlement dollars will be paid over 18 years. Colorado has received more than $8 million in funds from a $10 million settlement with McKinsey & Company.
Topps will sell sports card business to Fanatics
By Lauren Hirsch, The New York Times
In a deal sure to reverberate across the collectibles industry, Topps is selling its famed sports card business for an undisclosed price to Fanatics, the sports brand steadily creating a licensing empire.
The deal includes Topps’ sports and entertainment business. In August, Topps lost its licensing agreement with Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to Fanatics. That sudden loss of a decadeslong relationship killed Topps’ plans to go public and put its future in doubt.
Topps has been owned by Tornante, the investment firm owned by Michael Eisner, the former Walt Disney Co. CEO, and the private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners since 2007, when the two firms acquired it for $385 million.
Eisner said in a statement that “the strong emotional connection between Topps collectibles and consumers of all ages” would make it “a jewel in the Fanatics portfolio.”
All of the roughly 350 employees working in Topps’ sports and entertainment department will move to Fanatics. Topps sells its products in more than 100 countries, with physical operations in 10 countries.
Topps’ remaining business, which include Bazooka gum and gift cards, will now be called the Bazooka Cos. Those two divisions brought in more than $250 million of sales in 2021.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Denver hospitals already near capacity as omicron threatens to knock out more staff, health leaders warn
Denver-area hospitals are already running out of beds, and the situation could get worse as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and health care workers get sick, hospital and public health leaders said Tuesday.
Kathy Howell, chief nursing officer at University of Colorado Hospital, said staff have been battling a surge for four months now and are exhausted. While COVID-19 hospitalizations fell between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they remained at high levels, and hospitals continued to operate with little cushion.
As of Tuesday, 98% of University of Colorado Hospital’s intensive-care beds were full, and the hospital was operating over capacity, with less-severely ill patients in converted “surge” areas, she said.
Nurses already were burning out and leaving, and now the new omicron variant is throwing more challenges at hospitals, Howell said. Even vaccinated staff are getting sick and having to stay home, because omicron causes more breakthrough infections, at the same time that COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing again.
“This is probably going to be the scariest point of the pandemic over the next month,” she said during a news briefing with Denver public health and hospital officials.
About one in 100 Denver residents have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, Mayor Michael Hancock said. The city’s seven-day positivity rate is 25.1%, meaning one in four tests is coming back positive — suggesting the actual number of residents with the virus is likely higher. Public health officials hope to see positivity rates below 5%.
Nationwide, more than 103,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, according to The Washington Post. The record for hospitalizations, set in mid-January 2021, was about 142,000.
Dr. Connie Price, chief medical officer at Denver Health, said the current surge hit a hospital workforce that’s already depleted. Without enough people to care for them, patients are having to wait longer in emergency rooms, and some are being transferred out of Denver to hospitals with more space, she said.
The statewide hospital transfer center sends sicker patients to hospitals that offer higher levels of care — typically in the metro area — while some of those who are less sick go to rural facilities.
Denver hospitals also have had to turn away out-of-state patients looking for beds, because they don’t have the resources to care for them, Howell said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Add running game to parts of Broncos offense that is broken
As the Broncos fought to stay in the AFC playoff race, they felt confident their running game would be a constant. Home or away. Division or non-division opponent. Favored and underdog.
The Broncos ran for 190 yards at Dallas, 147 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and 184 vs. Detroit and entered the final four games with a 7-6 record. The duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams were earning deserved praise.
But now? The run game is broken … kind of like the rest of the offense entering Saturday’s season finale against Kansas City.
The Broncos rushed for a season-low 18 yards on 1.1 yards per attempt in the 17-13 loss at Las Vegas and 83 yards on 3.1 yards per attempt in the 34-13 loss at the Chargers on Sunday.
“We definitely have to find a way in this last game to get our running game back to where it was, to being very, very effective and building off of that with our passing game on early downs, “ coach Vic Fangio said.
The numbers are dreary:
- In the past two games, the Broncos have slumped from ninth in rushing yards per game (123.8) and 10th per carry (4.51) to 14th (114.6) and 17th (4.30), respectively.
- They have only one “explosive” carry (gain of at least 12 yards) in the last two games.
- They have 16 “bad” run plays, which is a gain of one or fewer yards (not including short-yardage/goal-line).
- And Gordon and Williams have had next-to-no breathing room to make yards. Gordon had seven carries for minus-4 yards and Williams seven rushes for 12 yards at Las Vegas. Williams had 14 carries for 30 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.
“We’re not playing clean football,” Gordon said.
Said Fangio: “It’s a little bit of everything that we always have to examine. Sometimes, it’s just a guy not making a block here and there or maybe a poor read by the runner or maybe the team is loading up on us.”
Minus receivers Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos faced a Chargers’ defense that had safety Derwin James regularly near the line of scrimmage to play run support.
“That shouldn’t make a difference,” Gordon said. “I don’t care if they stack the box or do this or do that with the looks. The thing (running backs coach Curtis Modkins) told me, the teams that can really run the football do it when the other team knows you’re running the football.”
The Broncos called run plays on four of their nine opening-drive plays, one of their three on the second drive and six of their 10 plays on the fourth drive. It wasn’t from a lack of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur ignoring the running game.
“When Coach Shurmur calls it up, we’ll be ready to go,” Gordon said. “We can’t determine when the run plays are called, but when our jersey number is called to make a play, our job is to run the football. I have the utmost confidence Coach Shurmur will do what he needs to do to help get me and (Williams) rolling.”
