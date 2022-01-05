Connect with us

News

Colorado moves closer to receive $385 million from opioid settlements with drug companies

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Colorado moves closer to receive $385 million from opioid settlements with drug companies
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Colorado is set to receive about $385 million from legal settlements reached with Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies connected to the opioid crisis, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Settlements are to be finalized in 2022, a news release said. The settlement agreements require states to have significant participation by counties and municipalities in order to receive maximum base and bonus payments.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Topps will sell sports card business to Fanatics

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Topps will sell sports card business to Fanatics
google news

By Lauren Hirsch, The New York Times

In a deal sure to reverberate across the collectibles industry, Topps is selling its famed sports card business for an undisclosed price to Fanatics, the sports brand steadily creating a licensing empire.

The deal includes Topps’ sports and entertainment business. In August, Topps lost its licensing agreement with Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to Fanatics. That sudden loss of a decadeslong relationship killed Topps’ plans to go public and put its future in doubt.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Denver hospitals already near capacity as omicron threatens to knock out more staff, health leaders warn

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Denver hospitals already near capacity as omicron threatens to knock out more staff, health leaders warn
google news

Denver-area hospitals are already running out of beds, and the situation could get worse as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and health care workers get sick, hospital and public health leaders said Tuesday.

Kathy Howell, chief nursing officer at University of Colorado Hospital, said staff have been battling a surge for four months now and are exhausted. While COVID-19 hospitalizations fell between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they remained at high levels, and hospitals continued to operate with little cushion.

As of Tuesday, 98% of University of Colorado Hospital’s intensive-care beds were full, and the hospital was operating over capacity, with less-severely ill patients in converted “surge” areas, she said.

Nurses already were burning out and leaving, and now the new omicron variant is throwing more challenges at hospitals, Howell said. Even vaccinated staff are getting sick and having to stay home, because omicron causes more breakthrough infections, at the same time that COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing again.

“This is probably going to be the scariest point of the pandemic over the next month,” she said during a news briefing with Denver public health and hospital officials.

About one in 100 Denver residents have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, Mayor Michael Hancock said. The city’s seven-day positivity rate is 25.1%, meaning one in four tests is coming back positive — suggesting the actual number of residents with the virus is likely higher. Public health officials hope to see positivity rates below 5%.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Add running game to parts of Broncos offense that is broken

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Add running game to parts of Broncos offense that is broken
google news

As the Broncos fought to stay in the AFC playoff race, they felt confident their running game would be a constant. Home or away. Division or non-division opponent. Favored and underdog.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Post

Javonte Williams (33) of the Denver Broncos runs as Derwin James (33) of the Los Angeles Chargers tackles during the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ 34-13 win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

The Broncos ran for 190 yards at Dallas, 147 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and 184 vs. Detroit and entered the final four games with a 7-6 record. The duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams were earning deserved praise.

But now? The run game is broken … kind of like the rest of the offense entering Saturday’s season finale against Kansas City.

The Broncos rushed for a season-low 18 yards on 1.1 yards per attempt in the 17-13 loss at Las Vegas and 83 yards on 3.1 yards per attempt in the 34-13 loss at the Chargers on Sunday.

“We definitely have to find a way in this last game to get our running game back to where it was, to being very, very effective and building off of that with our passing game on early downs, “ coach Vic Fangio said.

The numbers are dreary:

  • In the past two games, the Broncos have slumped from ninth in rushing yards per game (123.8) and 10th per carry (4.51) to 14th (114.6) and 17th (4.30), respectively.
  • They have only one “explosive” carry (gain of at least 12 yards) in the last two games.
  • They have 16 “bad” run plays, which is a gain of one or fewer yards (not including short-yardage/goal-line).
  • And Gordon and Williams have had next-to-no breathing room to make yards. Gordon had seven carries for minus-4 yards and Williams seven rushes for 12 yards at Las Vegas. Williams had 14 carries for 30 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

“We’re not playing clean football,” Gordon said.

Said Fangio: “It’s a little bit of everything that we always have to examine. Sometimes, it’s just a guy not making a block here and there or maybe a poor read by the runner or maybe the team is loading up on us.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending