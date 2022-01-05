News
Colorado State basketball knocks some rust off in win over Air Force at home
FORT COLLINS — Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points as No. 20 Colorado State remained undefeated by shrugging off some rust following a nearly month-long layoff due to COVID-19 concerns and holding off short-handed Air Force 67-59 on Tuesday night.
The Rams (11-0, 1-0 Mountain West) have captured 11 in a row to match the 1988-89 NCAA Tournament team for the second-longest winning streak in school history. The top mark was 14 straight by the 2014-15 squad.
David Roddy added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado State, which played for the first time since a 66-63 win over Mississippi State on Dec. 11. The Rams had two games canceled (Tulsa and Alabama) due to virus concerns within the program and another postponed (New Mexico).
Colorado State was out of rhythm early on and fell behind 7-0 to a young Air Force team missing six players — three starters — because of virus protocols, including the team’s leading scorer, A.J. Walker. The Rams went on a 14-0 run late in the first half to grab the lead.
But the Falcons (8-5, 1-1) kept it close. They were a a 19 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but they slowed down the Rams by running the shot clock to close to zero with their constant motion and screens on the offensive end. Air Force tied it at 48 on a 3-pointer by Carter Murphy with 10:48 remaining.
The turning point was a four-point play by John Tonje, which gave the Rams a late cushion. Roddy sealed it on an emphatic dunk with 53.1 seconds remaining.
The Falcons used just six players, with Jake Heidbreder — the reigning Mountain West freshman of the week — Camden Vander Zwaag and Ethan Taylor playing all 40 minutes.
Taylor led the Falcons with 19 points. Air Force finished 10 of 21 from 3-point range.
BIG PICTURE
Air Force: The Falcons fell to 4-87 against ranked opponents. Their last win over a ranked squad was on March 9, 2013 over No. 12 New Mexico. They were looking for their first road win over a ranked team.
Colorado State: This win should help keep the streak going — the Rams have been ranked for four straight weeks in the AP poll for the first time in program history.
AROUND THE RIM
Stevens became the 32nd member of Colorado State’s 1,000-point club for his career. … Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun sat a few rows behind the Falcons’ bench. … Colorado State coach Niko Medved improved to 7-0 against Air Force.
UP NEXT
Air Force: Hosts UNLV on Saturday.
Colorado State: Is scheduled to play at Boise State on Friday. Boise State had its game Tuesday at Utah State postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Broncos’ program.
News
Keeler: CSU Rams are better than they showed against Air Force. And if Rams are to make NCAA Tournament, it’s on them to prove it.
FORT COLLINS — Memo to the suits in Indianapolis:
They’re better than this.
Honestly, they are, these CSU Rams. We swear.
Of course, you bluebloods on the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, you’ll call them excuses.
Doesn’t make ‘em any less real.
No, Rams 67, lowly Air Force 59 doesn’t move the needle. But you’ve also got to consider the backdrop.
Niko Medved’s Rams (11-0, 1-0 Mountain West) were coming off a 24-day layoff.
The Falcons, meanwhile, were coming off a home upset of Utah State on Dec. 29.
The hosts at Moby Arena, no shock, looked as rusty as a ’78 Buick Oldsmobile. CSU misfired on four of its first five shots. They opened 2022, their first January spent ranked among the Associated Press Top 20 since 1954, to a 7-0 deficit in their own building.
And, no we’ll grant you, the Rams can’t have many more evenings like this one against league fare. Not if they want their name called on Selection Sunday. Not if they want to lock down a deserved NCAA Tournament berth in 10 weeks.
The thing about tourney teams, though? Even on their bad nights, it’s the ability to change gears.
The Rams finally shifted up in the final seven minutes of the first half, thanks to an 11-0 run keyed by quick treys by Kendle Moore from the left corner and by Adam Thistlewood off the break. That put the hosts up 27-21 and got Air Force coach Joe Scott barking at any zebra that would listen.
But the ghosts of Pete Carrill and his Princeton offense don’t rest quietly. Air Force’s attack consists of basically two options: A back-door cut or a 3-pointer. And when the latter start falling, it can make for a long night for the longer, more talented teams charged with putting them away.
The Falcons connected on six of their first 13 treys and 10 of their first 21 from beyond the arc. They set the tempo. They turned the evening into a slowed-down game of H-O-R-S-E.
The hosts obliged, whiffing on 16 of their first 28 field-goal attempts, and nine of their first 14 from beyond the arc.
From an aesthetic standpoint, though, it could’ve been worse. Given that the Zoomies went into the evening with a national NET ranking — the NET is the NCAA’s preferred metric for March Madness evaluation — of just 250 out of 358 Division 1 programs, a home loss for CSU would’ve been of the “Quad 4” variety. In layman’s terms, that’s bad. The worst.
Especially as the Rams headed into league play with only one “Quad 1” pelt — as in, a good win against a likely tourney team — on their wall, a 66-63 triumph over Mississippi State on Dec. 11 in Texas that’s become the season’s “signature” victory to date.
COVID wiped out a Dec. 21 semi-road tussle with the Crimson Tide, who ranked No. 20 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and No. 16 by KenPom.com as of early Tuesday evening. It also scratched a tilt against Tulsa, also in Fort Worth, that had been slated for Dec. 18.
“Bama, no shame there,” longtime CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm told me Tuesday night. “(Losing) Tulsa could hurt.”
Because for Medved and the Rams, it’s not so much about the quantity of opponents over the next nine weeks as it is quality.
While their Power 5 brethren get to pad their Big Dance resumes just by beating up on one another, CSU can’t afford similar slips in the Mountain West. The league opened the week ranked No. 8 among Division I circuits by USA Today statnik Jeff Sagarin.
Of the Rams’ remaining 16 league games after Tuesday, only six are slated against opponents currently ranked among the NET’s top 60.
“It’s not a situation where every loss is a huge dent in the resume,” Palm countered. “But they need to avoid the Quad 4 losses entirely and can take a Quad 3 loss. Or maybe two.”
One bullet dodged. Barely. Like the old song goes, survive and advance.
News
Trump cancels Florida press conference scheduled for Jan. 6
By JILL COLVIN
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has canceled a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.
Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening that he would instead be discussing his grievances at a rally he has planned in Arizona later this month.
Trump had been expected to use the press conference to rail against the congressional committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transfer of power, and to repeat his lies about the 2020 election.
Trump continues to falsely insist the election was “stolen” and that the “real” insurrection was on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, the day Democrat Joe Biden won the votes that led to his 306-232 Electoral College victory. Federal and state election officials, Trump’s own attorney general and numerous judges — including some he appointed — have all said repeatedly that the election was fair and that there is no credible evidence of serious fraud.
“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona,” Trump wrote.
Trump, whom one ally said had soured on the event because he felt it would not be covered fairly, had faced pressure to cancel from some who thought it was ill-advised, especially in an election year. Republicans are hoping to win back control of the House and Senate in this fall’s midterm elections and some in the party fear the former president’s ongoing obsession with the 2020 election and efforts to defend the rioters could turn off voters the party needs to win.
Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump friend and ally, told the news outlet Axios that he had urged Trump to cancel, telling him over a round of golf in West Palm Beach this weekend that “there could be peril in doing a news conference. … Best to focus on election reform instead.”
The event would have been Trump’s second press conference since leaving office. While he has been banned from Twitter and other social media outlets, he has appeared regularly on conservative news outlets and held numerous rallies and other events.
News
Suspected triggerman arrested in Mall of America shooting; he’s second suspect from St. Paul
A second St. Paul man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington, which wounded a man and prompted a 45-minute lockdown of the sprawling shopping center.
Detectives with the Bloomington Police Department took 18-year-old Kahlil Markell Wiley into custody about 3 p.m. at a location in the 2600 block of Rice Street in Roseville, according to a BPD news release. A firearm was recovered at the scene, the news release said.
Wiley was booked at Bloomington police headquarters on suspicion of first-degree assault. Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies and St. Paul police officers assisted in his arrest.
Investigators believe Wiley shot another man in the leg during an altercation on the mall’s third floor about 5 p.m. Friday, according to Bloomington police. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Wiley’s suspected accomplice, 19-year-old Latrell Avonte Littles, also of St. Paul, was arrested Sunday at a Roseville motel on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.
Both men will remain in custody pending charges from the Hennepin County attorney, police said.
Colorado State basketball knocks some rust off in win over Air Force at home
Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos
Keeler: CSU Rams are better than they showed against Air Force. And if Rams are to make NCAA Tournament, it’s on them to prove it.
Trump cancels Florida press conference scheduled for Jan. 6
Solar Power System Requirements: Get the Best solar power system for your Home
Suspected triggerman arrested in Mall of America shooting; he’s second suspect from St. Paul
St. Croix Central lineman Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
Everything You Need to Know About Phone Scams – Soft2Share
The race between love marriage and arranged marriage in the modern age – Soft2Share
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week