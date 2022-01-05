News
Court docs: Slain Bradley officer pleaded for life, was shot by own gun
BRADLEY, Ill. – Slain Bradley police officer Marlene Rittmanic pleaded for her life and was shot by her own service weapon, according to prosecutors.
In a bond hearing Monday, suspects Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were denied bail as the state seeks life sentences.
Rittmanic was shot and killed at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 last week.
Sullivan was taken into custody in Wabash County, Indiana on Friday following a manhunt. Harris later turned herself into the Bradley Police Department on Friday.
Both of them are facing first-degree murder charges.
According to court documents, Rittmanic and officer Tyler Bailey were called to the hotel for a call of unattended dogs in the parking lot. Once there, they learned Sullivan had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Officer Bailey was critically wounded in the head by Sullivan, prosecutors allege.
Authorities said Harris tried to block police from entering their hotel room as Bailey was shot.
Sullivan then allegedly ran out of the room and chased Rittmanic down a hallway. Prosecutors believe he pinned her up against a door as his gun jammed. He allegedly told Harris to “cock the gun, cock the gun.”
Rittmanic was then disarmed by the pair and began pleading for her life, already shot once, prosecutors allege.
She was then allegelly shot by Sullivan twice with her service weapon, court documents state.
Sullivan is awaiting extradition from Indiana. Both of them had their bond revoked.
Suggest a Correction
News
‘Don’t be alarmed’: Biden makes remarks on spread of omicron
WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday on the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant across the country amid fears of a holiday surge.
“If you are vaccinated and boosted, you are highly protected,” he said. “You know, be concerned about omicron, but don’t be alarmed. If you are unvaccinated, you have some reason to be alarmed.”
Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta. The variant has already become the dominant strain in the U.S shortly before Americans celebrated the holidays and the New Year.
“You can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you’ll become seriously ill,” Biden said of vaccinated people.
“There is no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated,” Biden continued. “This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Biden also announced that the U.S. is doubling its order for an anti-viral pill produced by Pfizer that was recently authorized by the FDA to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19.
Last month, Biden announced 500 million free rapid tests would be shipped to Americans. The December announcement marked a major shift for Biden, whose earlier plan had called for many Americans to purchase the hard-to-find tests on their own and then seek reimbursement from their health insurance. Public health experts had criticized Biden’s initial approach as unwieldy and warned that the U.S. would face another round of problems with testing at a critical time.
The outbreak from this latest strain of the coronavirus has required the federal government to get more aggressive in addressing the likely wave of infections, but Biden promised a weary nation that there would not be a mass lockdown of schools or businesses.
“I know you’re tired, and I know you’re frustrated. We all want this to be over. But we’re still in it,” Biden said last month. “We also have more tools than we had before. We’re ready, we’ll get through this.”
Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on “Morning in America” last month that while omicron was sweeping across the nation, this was not the last we have seen of the delta variant.
“People really need to understand is we’re still going to see this delta surge filling up hospitals for another two to three weeks, we’re gonna see it run the course. Then any cases of omicron end up in the hospital on top of that really could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” Adams said on “Morning in America.” “And then people won’t be able to get care for heart attacks, or strokes, or car wrecks.”
Biden’s remarks come as some government agencies updated their safety measures to prevent widespread infection. In Chicago, anyone 5 years and older will be required to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, visit gyms or enter entertainment venues where food or drinks are being served. Boston introduced similar guidelines Monday as well.
Early studies suggest that the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection but that even without the extra dose, vaccination should still largely protect people from serious sickness or death.
About 33% percent of all Americans have received their booster shot, according to data to compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 62% of the population is considered fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
Suggest a Correction
News
Colorado moves closer to receive $385 million from opioid settlements with drug companies
Colorado is set to receive about $385 million from legal settlements reached with Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies connected to the opioid crisis, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
Settlements are to be finalized in 2022, a news release said. The settlement agreements require states to have significant participation by counties and municipalities in order to receive maximum base and bonus payments.
All 64 Colorado counties and nearly 100% of the municipalities have signed onto the settlements and a joint framework for distributing opioid dollars throughout Colorado, the release said.
“As a result, we as a state will be poised to act on our opioid response plan as soon as settlement dollars come to our state. I thank the department staff and our local government partners, including Colorado Counties Inc. and the Colorado Municipal League for working collaboratively to design the opioid framework and helping us achieve this incredible milestone,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in the release.
The Johnson & Johnson settlement dollars will be paid over nine years, with the majority of the funds paid during the first three years. The drug distributor settlement dollars will be paid over 18 years. Colorado has received more than $8 million in funds from a $10 million settlement with McKinsey & Company.
News
Topps will sell sports card business to Fanatics
By Lauren Hirsch, The New York Times
In a deal sure to reverberate across the collectibles industry, Topps is selling its famed sports card business for an undisclosed price to Fanatics, the sports brand steadily creating a licensing empire.
The deal includes Topps’ sports and entertainment business. In August, Topps lost its licensing agreement with Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association to Fanatics. That sudden loss of a decadeslong relationship killed Topps’ plans to go public and put its future in doubt.
Topps has been owned by Tornante, the investment firm owned by Michael Eisner, the former Walt Disney Co. CEO, and the private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners since 2007, when the two firms acquired it for $385 million.
Eisner said in a statement that “the strong emotional connection between Topps collectibles and consumers of all ages” would make it “a jewel in the Fanatics portfolio.”
All of the roughly 350 employees working in Topps’ sports and entertainment department will move to Fanatics. Topps sells its products in more than 100 countries, with physical operations in 10 countries.
Topps’ remaining business, which include Bazooka gum and gift cards, will now be called the Bazooka Cos. Those two divisions brought in more than $250 million of sales in 2021.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Vinny Guadagnino Confirms He Split From Akielia Rucker After Season 3 Of ‘Double Shot At Love’
Court docs: Slain Bradley officer pleaded for life, was shot by own gun
Now Say Something Else, K-K-Karen! New Hampshire White Woman Convicted For Telling Black Child She’ll ‘Kneel On His Neck’
‘Don’t be alarmed’: Biden makes remarks on spread of omicron
APD ‘Getting Closer’ to Solving Piedmont Park Stabbing Case
Phil Collins’ Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children, Including Lily Collins
Colorado moves closer to receive $385 million from opioid settlements with drug companies
Bitcoin Dominance Aims At Historic Lows, Unprecedented Altcoin Season Potentially Ahead
Who Said Dat?! Here’s What Dennis McKinley Thinks About THOSE #PorshaFamilyMatters Assault Allegations
Topps will sell sports card business to Fanatics
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?