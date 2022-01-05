Dear Abby: Parents wonder if son’s friendship may be something more

David Pastrnak would not be stuck in the offensive doldrums forever. His resume is long enough now that we knew it was a matter of when and not if that happened.

And in the Bruins’ 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, Pastrnak did it in both dramatic and timely fashion.

Pastrnak, who had been fighting the puck all game and seemingly for the last month, scored his first goal in 10 games with 5:49 left in the third period to give the B’s a lead that, for once in this game, they would not relinquish.

And if that was the goal to unlock Pastrnak’s offensive gifts, he put the work in to get it. The sniper collected a puck along the left half board, beat Jersey’s Michael McLeod to the net, threw a fake at Ty Smith as if he was going behind the net and instead cut across the goal mouth. Devils’ goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made the initial stop but Pastrnak stuck with it, collecting the rebound and burying it for the 4-3 lead.

With the Devils trying to get Blackwood out of the net for the extra attacker, the B’s hemmed them in until Brandon Carlo’s seeing-eye shot (with a little help from Pastrnak’s net-front presence) beat Blackwood with 23 seconds left in the game to seal it. The victory was their third straight, matching their longest of the season.

While the much-needed renaissance of the Bruin bottom six continued (three more goals on Tuesday, two from the fourth line), getting Pastrnak going is every bit as important. It was his first goal in 10 games, dating back to Nov. 30. And while his new line with center Erik Haula and left wing Taylor Hall had yielded some tangible results for those two players, Pastrnak was still looking to find his groove. He’ll need to continue to build on it as he gets used to his new linemates, but Tuesday was a good start, especially with the grinding shift that produced the winner.

“There was a lot of good things for that line to be successful besides off the rush with just natural talent. It’s work ethic, second effort. And they’ve been doing a good job with it,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t think some of our top guys had their best tonight. It’s going to happen. Support people were excellent. Then one of your top guys comes through when you need him. That’s a good formula. You can’t always have your A game, but when you don’t, you damn well better have your B game to help the team win. I think Pasta recognized an opportunity and took the puck to the net. He’s been going to the net without it a lot lately, maybe not as much with it. He did with it and good for him. He got rewarded, hung in there and made a high end play.”

It was just Pastrnak’s ninth goal this season, the third season in which COVID has been a disruptive force. He said there’s nothing complicated to snap out of a slump.

“It’s just getting to the rink and putting the work in. Sometimes you’re going to work for every single bit of ice and then the other times it just bounces your way. It is what it. It’s just hockey,” said Pastrnak adding that chemistry on his new line still needs work. “For me, it’s just trying to enjoy it and have fun. As you guys know, that’s how I play my best hockey when I’m happy and enjoying it on the ice. Sometimes it’s harder to do that, especially with the things that are happening around, but it’s just the world we’re living in right now.”

The game looked like it was going to be a gimme for the Bruins. The Devils not only were without a handful of their top players because of injuries and COVID, but Blackwood allowed the type of soft goal he almost never gives up just 2:53 in.

Curtis Lazar had what looked like a promising 2-on-1 but appeared to take the puck too deep to make a good play. He wound up just throwing the puck on the net to produce a rebound. He got a goal instead, as Blackwood opened up his pads and let the puck just slide through for Lazar’s third of the year.

But their old bad habit of coughing up leads would rear its head over and over.

The Devils tied it up 57 seconds into the second period when Nathan Bastian picked off an ill-advised Carlo pass intended for Pastrnak along the Jersey blue line and took off on a clean breakaway, beating Linus Ullmark low to the glove side.

Oskar Steen reclaimed the lead for the B’s just 20 seconds later on his first NHL goal in a fashion the young Swede probably never envisioned. A Nick Foligno shot was deflected up over Blackwood and plopped down on top of the net. Steen, who has proven to be very much at home in the tough areas of the ice, was there in the crease and he smartly popped the puck off the mesh from inside the net with his stick blade. It dropped down on Blackwood, hitting him in the mask, then his back and it fell in behind the goal line.

The Devils kept coming, however. They tied it up again at 3:05 on some indifferent defensive zone coverage. Despite the B’s having five men in the defensive zone, Jack Hughes was able to toss a backhander on net that produced a rebound off Ullmark. Tomas Tatar was alone 10 feet in front of the net and his backhander found its way past Ullmark to make it 2-2.

That gave Jersey the momentum and Ullmark was called upon to make a couple of quality saves.

But the B’s were able to take their third lead of the game on yet another unconventional goal at 9.42. Lazar sent a soft shot that went wide and Trent Frederic fetched it. From behind the net, he quickly flipped a backhander that banked off Blackwood and inside the near post for Frederic’s second goal in as many games.

A third lead would be squandered in the third period, however, on a second Jersey breakaway. Just as an unsuccessful Bruins power play expired, the B’s lost control of the puck just as Damon Severson was leaving the box. Michael McLeod lifted a long pass that found Severson at center ice and the defenseman calmly beat Ullmark high to the glove side at 7:36.

But with the B’s grinders having done their work for the night, one of their brightest stars pulled this one out of the fire.