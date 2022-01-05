Bitcoin
Decentralized Application NEAR Protocol Reached its New ATH
- NEAR protocol has reached its new all-time high (ATH) at $17.60.
- In a day NEAR Protocol (NEAR) price surged over 7%
- NEAR price gained from $15.01 to $16.29 in the last 24-hour.
A layer-one blockchain developed as a community-run cloud computing platform and decentralized application (dAPP) is NEAR Protocol that eliminates some of the limitations that have been bogging competing blockchains, like low transaction speeds, throughput, and interoperability. Today decentralized application NEAR protocol has reached its new all-time high (ATH) at $17.60.
Accordingly, NEAR uses its Nightshade technology to improve transaction throughput massively. It also improves upon the convoluted onboarding process of other blockchains by having human-readable addresses and building decentralized applications with similar registration flow to what users have already experienced.
Furthermore, NEAR uses a variation of the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism which is known as Doomslug. It based on two rounds of consensus, where a block is considered finalized as soon as it has received the first communication round. The NEAR Foundation, a Swiss-based non-profit dedicated to protocol maintenance, ecosystem funding, and guiding the protocol’s governance.
NEAR Current Market Status
According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing NEAR Protocol (NEAR), the price is trading at $16.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,651,290,821. The circulating supply of NEAR is 602,964,783.00 NEAR. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and KuCoin.
The above chart displays the 24-hour price chart of NEAR, we can find that NEAR is moving a bullish trend for the past 24-hour. In a day NEAR price surged over 7%. It has gained from $15.01 to $16.29, even it has reached its new all-time high at $17.60.
Eventually, the latest incorporation, announced on Monday as a DeFi crypto exchange, Synapse Protocol, and the cross-chain bridge became available on Aurora. This machine lets Etehreum developers easily build on Near Protocol, this might be the reason for the price gain of NEAR.
Therefore, with the upcoming updates and upgrades, NEAR prie can reach more heights by hitting a new all-time high (ATH)
Bitcoin
Top 3 Altcoins To Explode in 2022!
- The top three altcoins for the year 2022, are Velas (VLX), Kadena (KDA) and Moonriver (MOVR).
- These three altcoins are based on holding them on a long run and not a short time period.
For the year 2022, the expectations are always high and people tend to look towards the brighter side in broader perspectives for the altcoins. The expectations are on rise greater and greater as each year the number of people into cryptocurrencies obviously rises.
In such terms, the following are the top three altcoins, which we consider are worthwhile and best for immediate investment for the year 2022. According to these points, we have narrowed down to three altcoins, Velas (VLX), Kadena (KDA) and Moonriver (MOVR).
The Velas (VLX)
The Velas (VLX) is actually the world’s fastest EVM based blockchain and the native token for the platform is VLX. The Velas project is actually one of the most anticipated projects very very similar to that of the Solana (SOL). Major key features of the Velas network is that it could process upto 75,000 transactions per second, with utmost security as well as the fees being extremely negligible. It is as if it is almost free.
Being such a robust project, following the footsteps of Solana, the prospects are extremely high for Velas. At present the price of VLX is soaring up with gains of 18.10% for the past 24 hours from the time of writing. In addition, the ATH of VLX is $0.51, and the current price being $0.50, for sure the next ATH will be quite massive. Throughout 2022, VLX is expected highly, with gradual increase in its market cap at the same time.
The Kadena (KDA)
The Kadena is a blockchain ecosystem which provides all sorts of attributes and services one can expect from a blockchain. The KDA is the native token of the Kadena platform , upon which the entire ecosystem works.
As mentioned, the KDA is the second in our list, as the potential for KDA in 2022 is as high as ever for it. At present the price of KDA stands at $11.46, at 0.23% gains in the past 24 hours. Note that the altcoin started below a dollar and now it’s at $11!. The last ATH of KDA went up to a whopping $24.16 in August 2021. Therefore, for the year 2022, the surge is for sure, as KDA will evidently surpass it’s current ATH. The potential with the project adds credibility overall.
The Moonriver (MOVR)
The Moonriver (MOVR) project is actually a smart contract parachain based on the Kasuma. In addition to this, it is completely compatible with the Ethereum (ETH) and a partner to the Moonbeam network too.
In addition to this, the Moonriver is also on full EVM implementation along with Web3 compilation too. With such a profuse project much ahead towards the future, the growth of it’s native token, the MOVR has been quite astonishing in 2021.
Currently, the price of MOVR stands at $189.97, at a surge of 0.31%for the past 24 hours. The overall journey of MVR has been quite remarkable, with ATH of $485 approximately. In spite of such a progressive graph so far, MOVR will be hitting another new ATH throughout 2022, surpassing 2021.
Bitcoin
Floki Inu (FLOKI) To Hit New ATH in 2022 – Here It Is Why?
- Floki Inu (FLOKI) is expected to mark a new ATH soon.
- FLOKI proudly enters 2022 with over 390,000 holders.
- The dog-themed meme coin is newly branded as “a movement”.
Even though the regulations and challenges are emerging in some places, crypto investments and cryptocurrency services are booming around the world. Out of which, the altcoins are playing a major role contributing in large to the crypto market cap till date.
One of the popular dog- themed meme coin is Floki Inu (FLOKI). Floki is a powerful memecoin which uses the power of memes in making the world a better place. Interestingly, the birth of this new cryptocurrency is because of the fans and the Shiba Inu community.
Moreover, FLOKI is very lucky to start this new year with over 390,000 holders who became part of the Floki Inu team. Besides, the popular crypto project brands itself as “a movement,” for entering 2022 with a strong user base in the market.
Interesting Reasons Why? New ATH Soon
As new cryptocurrencies are rising in the marketplace, it will spike high due to many valuable reasons or even it can be a celebrity’s post in social media. Thus, in that order, we have some interesting reasons why FLOKI will reach its new ATH in 2022.
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is inspired by the popular Doge Father, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s very own Shiba Inu. After which, Floki is now rocking major interesting areas such as Valhalla Play to Earn (P2E) NFT Gaming Metaverse. Becoming more popular in Floki marketplaces, Floki University – Crypto learning platforms, Global Marketing Campaigns.
On the other hand, Floki’s Viking’s community is rising up, grabbing the interest of many users. Thus, it is growing on an average of increasing its holders count around 10,000 on daily basis. More so, Floki Inu’s twitter followers are rising one side with almost 271.1K people following the account. Thus, this massive rise indicates the eagerness of many people in the FLOKI token.
However, Floki Inu is working on its growth to beat many meme coins in the competitive market. Besides, FLOKI’s market capitalization is just $1B at present. According to CoinMarketCap, Floki Inu is standing at $0.000102 which is down 6.03% in the last 24 hours. Thus, Floki is grooming its performance to overtake DOGE and SHIB market cap standards.
Bitcoin
Top 3 DeFi Token by Highest Volume: LUNA, AVAX, WBTC
- Terra token has a market cap of USD 31,397,547,270.
- Terra is down 4.29% in the last 24 hours.
DeFi tokens provide new and innovative methods to obtain access to exciting prospects without the need for authorization. Here are the top 3 DeFi tokens by volume according to CoinMarketCap.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is an open-source blockchain technology that allows for the creation of algorithmic stablecoins that are tethered to regular fiat currencies. According to CoinMarketCap, LUNA price today is $87.18 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,756,151,752 USD. LUNA is down 4.29% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of USD 31,397,547,270 and a circulating supply of 360,138,627 LUNA coins.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Layer one blockchain Avalanche serves as a platform for decentralized apps and customized blockchain networks. It competes to be the most popular blockchain for smart contracts by trying to raise transaction output to 6,500 per second without compromising scalability.
According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Avalanche price is USD 107.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 905,506,439. Avalanche is down 1.05% in the last 24 hours and has a market cap of USD 26,165,503,915 and a circulating supply of 243,752,416 AVAX coins.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)
WBTC is a new invention that basically introduces Bitcoin to the Ethereum network. WBTC has several applications in decentralized finance, allowing owners of digital assets to explore different blockchains.
According to CoinMarketCap, today’s WBTC price is USD 46,921.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 221,298,913. WBTC is up 0.76% in the last 24 hours. with a market cap of $12,126,399,436 USD. It has a circulating supply of 258,441 WBTC coins.
Decentralized Application NEAR Protocol Reached its New ATH
Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Crazy Muscles While Running By Sydney Opera House
St. Louis County Council may discuss possible mask mandate tonight
Jason Derulo Gets Into A Fight In Vegas After A Guy Calls Him Usher — Watch
Burning wall collapses, nearly hits firefighter in Lincoln County
Cody Simpson’s Sister Breaks Her Neck In Diving Accident — See Terrifying Photo
Odell Barry — former Bronco, Northglenn mayor and prominent local businessman — dies at age 80
‘General Hospital’ Shockingly Kills Off Luke 6 Years After Anthony Geary’s Exit
Illinois man charged with murder after allegedly killing two people last year
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Unfollows Miley Cyrus On Instagram After Pete Davidson NYE Special
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week