News
Denver hospitals already near capacity as omicron threatens to knock out more staff, health leaders warn
Denver-area hospitals are already running out of beds, and the situation could get worse as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and health care workers get sick, hospital and public health leaders said Tuesday.
Kathy Howell, chief nursing officer at University of Colorado Hospital, said staff have been battling a surge for four months now and are exhausted. While COVID-19 hospitalizations fell between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they remained at high levels, and hospitals continued to operate with little cushion.
As of Tuesday, 98% of University of Colorado Hospital’s intensive-care beds were full, and the hospital was operating over capacity, with less-severely ill patients in converted “surge” areas, she said.
Nurses already were burning out and leaving, and now the new omicron variant is throwing more challenges at hospitals, Howell said. Even vaccinated staff are getting sick and having to stay home, because omicron causes more breakthrough infections, at the same time that COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing again.
“This is probably going to be the scariest point of the pandemic over the next month,” she said during a news briefing with Denver public health and hospital officials.
About one in 100 Denver residents have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, Mayor Michael Hancock said. The city’s seven-day positivity rate is 25.1%, meaning one in four tests is coming back positive — suggesting the actual number of residents with the virus is likely higher. Public health officials hope to see positivity rates below 5%.
Nationwide, more than 103,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, according to The Washington Post. The record for hospitalizations, set in mid-January 2021, was about 142,000.
Dr. Connie Price, chief medical officer at Denver Health, said the current surge hit a hospital workforce that’s already depleted. Without enough people to care for them, patients are having to wait longer in emergency rooms, and some are being transferred out of Denver to hospitals with more space, she said.
The statewide hospital transfer center sends sicker patients to hospitals that offer higher levels of care — typically in the metro area — while some of those who are less sick go to rural facilities.
Denver hospitals also have had to turn away out-of-state patients looking for beds, because they don’t have the resources to care for them, Howell said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
News
Add running game to parts of Broncos offense that is broken
As the Broncos fought to stay in the AFC playoff race, they felt confident their running game would be a constant. Home or away. Division or non-division opponent. Favored and underdog.
The Broncos ran for 190 yards at Dallas, 147 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and 184 vs. Detroit and entered the final four games with a 7-6 record. The duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams were earning deserved praise.
But now? The run game is broken … kind of like the rest of the offense entering Saturday’s season finale against Kansas City.
The Broncos rushed for a season-low 18 yards on 1.1 yards per attempt in the 17-13 loss at Las Vegas and 83 yards on 3.1 yards per attempt in the 34-13 loss at the Chargers on Sunday.
“We definitely have to find a way in this last game to get our running game back to where it was, to being very, very effective and building off of that with our passing game on early downs, “ coach Vic Fangio said.
The numbers are dreary:
- In the past two games, the Broncos have slumped from ninth in rushing yards per game (123.8) and 10th per carry (4.51) to 14th (114.6) and 17th (4.30), respectively.
- They have only one “explosive” carry (gain of at least 12 yards) in the last two games.
- They have 16 “bad” run plays, which is a gain of one or fewer yards (not including short-yardage/goal-line).
- And Gordon and Williams have had next-to-no breathing room to make yards. Gordon had seven carries for minus-4 yards and Williams seven rushes for 12 yards at Las Vegas. Williams had 14 carries for 30 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.
“We’re not playing clean football,” Gordon said.
Said Fangio: “It’s a little bit of everything that we always have to examine. Sometimes, it’s just a guy not making a block here and there or maybe a poor read by the runner or maybe the team is loading up on us.”
Minus receivers Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos faced a Chargers’ defense that had safety Derwin James regularly near the line of scrimmage to play run support.
“That shouldn’t make a difference,” Gordon said. “I don’t care if they stack the box or do this or do that with the looks. The thing (running backs coach Curtis Modkins) told me, the teams that can really run the football do it when the other team knows you’re running the football.”
The Broncos called run plays on four of their nine opening-drive plays, one of their three on the second drive and six of their 10 plays on the fourth drive. It wasn’t from a lack of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur ignoring the running game.
“When Coach Shurmur calls it up, we’ll be ready to go,” Gordon said. “We can’t determine when the run plays are called, but when our jersey number is called to make a play, our job is to run the football. I have the utmost confidence Coach Shurmur will do what he needs to do to help get me and (Williams) rolling.”
News
Suspect in stolen pickup truck crashed into Northglenn home, police say
Northglenn police say a suspect in a stolen GMC pickup truck crashed into a home in a neighborhood Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday around 6 a.m., officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to the 10200 block of Melody Drive for a report of a pickup truck driver who had crashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene.
Police said they learned that the description of the truck — a black GMC — matched a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert from earlier Tuesday. According to the alert, the driver was armed and had eluded Thornton officers.
At 6:08 a.m., the same truck crashed into a home along the 10000 block of Melody Drive. The driver refused to get out of the vehicle, police said. Officer used less-lethal options to break the windows and get the suspect out of the truck.
Read more at thedenverchannel.com.
News
Dolphins Q&A: Is this the year Zach Thomas gets into the Hall of Fame?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: Is this the year Zach Thomas finally gets in the hall?!? — Luis Estrada on Twitter
A: Could Dolphins great Zach Thomas’ third time (as a finalist) be the charm?
Breaking things down, he could have a decent shot after a few years of giving way to either generational talents getting in on their first year on the ballot or other similarly deserving players who had to wait longer for their enshrinement.
First, to recap the other modern-era finalists: DE Jared Allen, OT Willie Anderson, CB Ronde Barber, OT Tony Boselli, S LeRoy Butler, WR/KR/PR Devin Hester, WR Torry Holt, WR Andre Johnson, LB Sam Mills, DL Richard Seymour, OLB DeMarcus Ware, WR Reggie Wayne, LB Patrick Willis and DL Bryant Young.
The selection committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the 2022 class. Each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. So, Thomas essentially has to be deemed in the top third of this group.
The other middle linebacker finalist that’s most in Thomas’ class is Willis.
Willis, the anchor for the San Francisco 49ers’ stellar defenses of the early 2010s, matches Thomas with seven Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro selections. He got his in fewer years played as he retired after eight seasons, but Thomas has the edge in longevity, tackles per season and interceptions. Willis also has the 2007 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year to his name.
Both Thomas and Willis led the NFL in tackles in two different seasons. Thomas did it with a large overlap in his career with that of iconic middle linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher. Interestingly, Thomas matches up well, if not favorably, over his career compared to Urlacher, and the Bears’ great was enshrined in 2018.
Thomas and Willis both led top defenses of their eras, but the greater success the 49ers had during Willis’ time could play a role in voters’ minds. San Francisco went to three consecutive NFC Championship Games in the early 2010s, reaching one Super Bowl, while Thomas’ Dolphins never got that far in the AFC.
Mills, who is in his final year of eligibility, had a standout career in the 1980s and 90s with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers where he made five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro, but Thomas and Willis were another echelon above.
Establishing that the two top middle linebacker candidates are at the very least comparable with certain factors that favor Thomas and vice-versa, I figure a good tiebreaker could be time served waiting. If Thomas has had to wait his turn with equal career accolades, Willis can too.
But it’s not just about being the best middle linebacker candidate. The 2022 finalist group, on top of being a loaded wide receiver class, has a pair of elite pass rushers and two of the top-12 all-time career sack leaders.
Ware had 138 1/2 sacks and Allen notched 136. All eligible pass rushers that have had more than them have made the Hall of Fame, including Thomas’ great teammate, Jason Taylor, who got in his first year.
That does not mean one or both won’t be asked to wait, but at least Ware, as a nine-time Pro Bowl selection who won a Super Bowl, has to be considered a favorite to get in with the way he consistently dominated and impacted games during his career with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.
Last year, wide receiver Calvin Johnson got in as a first-ballot selection. Two Miami Hurricanes alumni, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne, may not have had a high of a ceiling to their careers as Calvin Johnson, despite playing much longer, but both hover around the top 10 all time in career receptions and receiving yards.
Wideouts have been made to wait historically, and Wayne has for a couple of go-arounds while Andre Johnson is in his first year of eligibility. Although Holt was on the Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf,” I’m considering Johnson and Wayne a notch above.
A huge wild card is how the committee views the other first-year-eligible Hurricane, return specialist Devin Hester. He arguably is the greatest all time at what he did and had an immense impact on opponents’ game plans given their propensity to kick out of bounds when Hester was back there for the Bears, but will the committee give someone who largely made his name on special teams the nod so early in his eligibility?
There’s a good chance one of the tackles get in between Boselli and Anderson. Boselli, the Jacksonville Jaguars great, has had a much longer wait than Thomas after a career that was cut short.
As far as other defenders among finalists, I’d have to view Thomas’ career favorably to most if not all of Barber, Butler, Seymour and Young. Seymour may receive a boost for the Patriots teams he was on, winning multiple Super Bowls while playing in the same division as Thomas’ Dolphins. Barber’s Buccaneers won it all in 2002, sandwiched between a run of three of four for New England, but Thomas was asked to do so much more for his Miami defenses than either of them.
All in all, I’d say there’s a good shot Thomas becomes the 14th former Dolphins player to make it to Canton, Ohio. Thomas finished his career with 1,734 total tackles, and his 1,107 solo tackles are more than any other Hall of Fame linebacker besides Ray Lewis and Derrick Brooks. He added 17 interceptions, four for touchdowns, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumbles recovered and 20 1/2 sacks.
The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, three days before the Super Bowl.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @OmarKelly or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Why not throw downfield to Waddle more?
What do Dolphins think of practice squad rookie RB Gerrid Doaks?
What free agent receiver could Dolphins pair with Waddle?
What is with Jason Sanders’ misses?
What changes could come to receiving corps in offseason?
What offensive linemen should Dolphins target in free agency?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
Does Austin Jackson’s move to left guard bring hope?
Did franchise botch Fitzpatrick, Tunsil, Tannehill trades?
Denver hospitals already near capacity as omicron threatens to knock out more staff, health leaders warn
Kobe Bryant’s Former Mamba Sports Academy Sues Helicopter Company For Fatal 2020 Crash
Add running game to parts of Broncos offense that is broken
Rapper J $tash commits suicide after shooting woman in front of her 3 kids
Amid Electricity Shortages, Kosovo Government Places Ban On Crypto Mining
Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out GOP On Jan. 6 Investigations: ‘Let’s Be Egregious With The Truth’
Suspect in stolen pickup truck crashed into Northglenn home, police say
Bitcoin Open Interest Reaches Dangerously High Values, Leverage Flush Coming?
RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Ex Steve Lodge’s Engagement
Dolphins Q&A: Is this the year Zach Thomas gets into the Hall of Fame?
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?