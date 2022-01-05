Connect with us

News

Denver shuts down Beta owner’s adjacent bar, The Cabin Tap House, after fatal shooting

Published

2 mins ago

on

A downtown Denver nightclub owner at risk of losing his licenses for one club has had them suspended for another he owns after a fatal New Year’s Day shooting.

Four people were shot early Saturday in The Cabin Tap House at 1919 Blake St., according to Denver police. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

In response, the city suspended The Cabin’s liquor and cabaret licenses the same day.

“The disruptive and illegal activities associated with the licensed establishment have created an unsafe and hazardous condition, and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare and safety of the community,” Molly Duplechain, deputy director of Denver Excise and Licenses, wrote in the order to suspend the club.

This is the first “summary suspension” of a liquor license in Denver since Cold Crush in RiNo had its license suspended in 2016, said Eric Escudero, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Excise and Licenses.

The Cabin is owned by Hussam Kayali, who also owns the business next door, Beta Nightclub, at 1909 Blake St.

The fate of Beta’s liquor and cabaret licenses has already been up in the air. The city has charged Kayali — who goes by the name Valentes Corleons — with improperly hiring security guards, creating an unsafe environment and other violations.

A hearing was held in November. In December, a moderator recommended the club’s licenses be revoked after the owner failed to meet certain safety standards, saying he had concluded that Kayali tried to bribe a police officer and failed to stop fights at the club.

Escudero told BusinessDen the final decision on Beta could come as early as this week. Beta has been able to operate throughout the hearing process.

News

Man accused of robbing St. Louis County QuikTrips after dating employee

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after allegedly robbing multiple QuikTrips in St. Louis County in December.

Darnell Gleason, 51, was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

After being arrested, he admitted to the crimes, according to a press release.

Gleason targeted QuikTrips located at 9099 Natural Bridge Road Dec. 5, 6, and 11, 5090 Howershell Road Dec. 10, and 11150 St. Charles Rock Road Dec. 12.

He told police that he used to date a woman who worked for QuikTrip and was familiar with their security procedure and system, the press release states.

Gleason robbed two QuikTrips of several hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes and robbed one QuikTrip of $85 cash and two donuts. He also told police that he sells cigarettes to a local grocery store to pay for his drug habit and that his nickname is “Greedy.”

His bond was set at $1 million cash-only, no 10%.

In September 2021, Gleason was convicted of stealing $750.

News

Illinois troopers increase nighttime patrols for seatbelt infractions and DUIs

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois State Police will be patrolling for unsafe drivers during the month of January.

Nighttime Enforcement Patrols (NITE) and Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) will be taking place. NITE focuses on motorists driving under the influence, while OREP focuses on traffic violations and seatbelt safety.

The patrols will take place during January, and officers will be watching for unsafe drivers, those driving with a suspended or revoked license, those transporting open alcoholic beverages, those not using a seatbelt, and those driving under the influence.

“Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in
Illinois,” ISP said. They said if a person drives drunk, they will be arrested.

Under OREP safety belt enforcement zones will be set up. “Safety belts are one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles today, estimated to save over 16,000 lives each year,” ISP said. “Over half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.”

NITE and OREP are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

News

Virtual learning in Missouri: Why it may be harder for some districts in 2022

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

In this March 24, 2020, photo provided by Christina Rothermel Branham, is her son James, doing school work at their Tahlequah, Oklahoma home. Branham, a psychology and counseling professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, said she is going to attempt virtual learning through her local school district for her son. But she plans to switch to a homeschooling curriculum of her choosing if it isn’t going well after about a month, noting that the virtual learning she oversaw in the spring was “very monotonous.” “If there is a lot of stress between the two of us it is probably going to get him pulled out,” she said. (Christina Rothermel Branham via AP)

ST. LOUIS – As students start school again after winter break some are starting remotely while others will be back in class.

More Illinois schools are also starting the school semester off virtually. However, there is a difference in how schools are allotted virtual classroom instruction in different states.

For example, Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education no longer has its Flexible Long-term Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) plan that they had during last school year, so this may make going virtual more difficult in some school districts.

One St. Louis Public Elementary School is returning to class with virtual learning because of rising COVID-19 cases at least until Jan. 10. The district also announced sports will be canceled until students and coaches test negative. 

“We found out that we had too many members of staff that had to be quarantined for COVID-19 to be able to effectively run the school. It’s a small school, so it didn’t take all that many people, but it was enough that we had to make a quick pivot,” said George Sells, a spokesperson for St. Louis Public Schools.

The spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis said, “We feel like kids need to be in school but we want to be as safe as reasonably possible.”

The current staffing shortage for teachers is making that more challenging.

Missouri-based Education Plus, a non-profit that collaborates with local districts, echoed that message. It says the current rise in numbers brings a new concern in regards to staffing. It says there is already a reduced pool of substitutes and if a school building has a significant number of staff out due to COVID it will become difficult to properly staff buildings and provide an effective in-person learning environment.

Other school districts have announced they are also making changes as students return to the classroom. Several school districts will be going to optional masking but have thresholds in place where masking would be mandated. Most schools have adopted a policy that if a building sees a 1 or 2% infection rate it would return to mandated masking for at least two weeks.

There are some other schools like St. John Vianney High School that will restart the year virtually.

