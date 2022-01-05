Connect with us

News

Denver’s Breakfast King closes after 47 years

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Denver’s Breakfast King closes after 47 years
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Another diner bites the dust in Denver.

The 24-hour Breakfast King has closed its doors as of Monday, Jan. 3. The Colorado Sun was first to confirm the news.

Open since 1975 at the corner of Santa Fe and Mississippi, the King was a true roadside institution in the city.

Customers sat at vinyl booths and ordered biscuits and gravy or chicken-fried steak. The restaurant served all day every day until the start of the pandemic in 2020.

A sign on the front door reads, “We are temporarily closed.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Amid record-breaking year, Ravens TE Mark Andrews named team MVP

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Amid record-breaking year, Ravens TE Mark Andrews named team MVP
google news

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews on Wednesday was named the team’s 2021 Most Valuable Player, an award voted on by local media who cover the team.

Andrews also was honored as the team’s media “Good Guy,” which honors players who’ve accommodated reporters and provided insight throughout the season. Andrews is the first player in the 19 years of awards voting to receive both in the same year.

Andrews, a Pro Bowl selection for the second time in three years, enters the Ravens’ Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,276). Andrews also needs just five catches to break Derrick Mason’s single-season record of 103, set in 2007.

Andrews, who’s caught touchdowns from three quarterbacks this season, leads all NFL tight ends in catches and receiving yards and is tied for first with nine touchdown receptions. Over the past four weeks, he’s caught 35 of 40 targets for 465 yards and four touchdowns.

Recent team MVPs include quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was so honored the previous two years, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Is Colorado’s Front Range prepared for the next Marshall fire?

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Is Colorado’s Front Range prepared for the next Marshall fire?
google news

When the Marshall fire burned through a record number of homes and businesses in Boulder County last week, Richard Skorman’s mind jumped to the Ivywild and Broadmoor neighborhoods and the rest of southwest Colorado Springs.

The recently retired City Council president calls the southwest side home and, alongside many others, considers the massive swathe of land at risk for another devastating wildfire.

Should a blaze spark on the southwest side during a high-wind day, there are only a few two-lane roads leading in and out of the neighborhoods there, Skorman noted.

“All bets are off,” he said.

Skorman, fire mitigation experts and emergency management officials said the Marshall fire, which sparked Dec. 30, serves as a stark reminder that not only are Colorado’s foothill- and mountain-adjacent communities at risk for wildfires but so too are its more urban neighborhoods. And many communities across the state are unprepared or underprepared.

More than 20% of the state’s counties with at least a fifth of their populations living in the wildland-urban interface (WUI for short) have no wildfire policies in their major planning documents, according to a 2021 analysis from the Littleton-based Community Wildfire Planning Center. Another 14% of those counties have only limited policies.

Less than a third of those counties “meaningfully incorporated” wildfire policies into their broad plans, the analysis continues. But even then, many of those plans – which often detail evacuation routes, ways to combat fires and outline recovery efforts – are over a decade old.

The wildfire mitigation plan for the area engulfed in the Marshall fire hadn’t been updated since 2010.

How prepared a Front Range community is for a wildfire depends on where it is, Molly Mowery, executive director of CWPC, said. And that leaves many people, homes and businesses needlessly exposed. Often, communities with the most up-to-date plans are those who have already suffered from wildfires rather than those who have yet to experience the devastation firsthand.

The Marshall fire is a tragedy, Mowery said.

“But if we don’t learn from it, it’ll be a double tragedy,” she said.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post

Strong winds blow snow past a burned car that was abandoned on a hilltop during in the Marshall Fire in Superior on Jan. 4, 2022.

Where is Colorado’s wildfire risk now?

Skorman estimated Colorado Springs has perhaps 50,000 addresses housing some 125,000 people within its wildland-urban interface and said the notion of evacuating each of them during a fire would be a daunting task.

“Every time I smell smoke…” he paused. “I can’t stop worrying about it.”

But the risk isn’t limited to the WUI anymore, Andrew Rumbach, a former professor at the University of Colorado Denver said. Climate change mixed with Colorado’s ongoing population and development book has expanded the risk further away from the mountains and foothills than many residents and officials might realize.

1641402975 96 Is Colorados Front Range prepared for the next Marshall fire

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

An aerial photo of the neighborhoods near Harper Lake in Louisville show the destruction left behind from the Marshall Fire on Jan. 2, 2022.

Rumbach, who now teaches about natural hazard mitigation at Texas A&M University, pointed to the state’s wildfire risk map, which highlights more extreme risk in varying shades of red and orange. Much of the Western Slope, southwest Colorado and Front Range foothills are at higher risk, the map shows. But so too are more urban grasslands like those in the Rocky Mountain Arsenal, near the Aurora Reservoir and northeast of Firestone.

That change is part of the evolution of preventing and fighting wildfires in the modern era, Kevin Michalak, fire management officer for Jefferson County, said. Some of the most concern sits in the Front Range’s lower elevations and grasslands.

“If you get what we saw with the Marshall fire it can move very, very fast,” Michalak said. “And most people don’t identify a wildland fire with the grasslands.”

Developments along state highways 93 and 470 are of particular concern, Michalak said. Same with those off State Highway 72.

“And anywhere south of Golden where those areas open up,” he said. “You get winds like we had and it could jump pretty easily to any tight group of houses right next to big open space areas.”

Rumbach added that the foothills around Boulder remain an “extremely high risk.”

The state isn’t prepared for more wildfires, said Democratic state Rep. Marc Snyder of Manitou Springs. He was mayor of the small town immediately west of Colorado Springs during the Waldo Canyon Fire and during the floods that followed the next year.

“We only had one way in and out of town,” Snyder said. “That’s scarier than you can think.”

Since then the small city just west of Colorado Springs has taken a more proactive approach to its wildfire planning and evacuation processes, Snyder said. But other communities haven’t always followed suit.

Michalak expressed a bit more optimism in wildfire plans across the Front Range. He pointed to the Marshall fire’s low death toll — currently, two people are missing and no other deaths have been reported — as evidence.

Volunteer firefighter Jim Siewertsen, from North ...

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

Volunteer firefighter Jim Siewertsen, from North Fork Fire Protection District, works on putting out hot spots on burned townhomes on Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior.

Incorporating fire planning in everyday life

Rigid planning can only take a city or county so far, Michalak added. And evacuation routes are difficult to plan because they depend so much on the conditions on the ground. Stressing one route too heavily could put residents at risk if a fire breaks one way instead of another.

Instead, just as emergency officials must plan for disasters, residents must as well, Michalak said.

“We’re in an area that does catch fire,” he said. “People need to be cognizant of where they’re living, evacuation routes and know what to take with them and what to do in case something does happen.”

On a personal level, homeowners can clear trees, shrubs and grasses that might catch fire, Michalak said. They can also upgrade their roofing and siding to become more flame resistant.

After the Waldo Canyon Fire, Colorado Springs updated building codes to ban wood siding and decking, among other things, for homes in at-risk areas to avoid more fires. But that update wasn’t retroactive and Skorman noted that many of the city’s older homes are still built closely together with more flammable materials and in an area surrounded by wildfire fuels.

Colorado state building codes don’t do enough to address wildfire risk

Cities and counties shouldn’t wait until after they suffer a wildfire to make those changes, Mowery, of the Community Wildfire Planning Center, said. She noted that there are no statewide building and fire codes to address many of the risks.

Snyder added that he might propose legislation this year that would require governments to update their fire mitigation plans every five years.

But Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt, a former state representative, said most cities would likely bristle at such a hard requirement. And because Colorado’s a home-rule state, they might be able to fight one.

google news
Continue Reading

News

How Cale Makar stunned NHL with epic Avalanche OT winner in Chicago: “One of the best goals of the year”

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

How Cale Makar stunned NHL with epic Avalanche OT winner in Chicago: “One of the best goals of the year”
google news

Cale Makar downplays his magic.

The Avalanche defenseman had the entire NHL buzzing on Tuesday night after his overtime heroics in Chicago. Makar’s stunning game-winner gave Colorado a 4-3 victory. Just don’t expect the 23-year-old hockey savant to gloat.

“It was a little bit lucky, to be honest,” Makar said.

The video replay tells another story. It starts with 2:27 left in the overtime period.

Makar handled the puck from behind Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and began circling toward the top of the offensive zone. Blackhawks’ defenseman Kirby Dach overcommitted in pursuit. That’s when Makar took advantage with a quick spin back toward the net — like a devastating NBA crossover dribble — and finished with a slick backhand flip over Fleury’s stick-hand.

Makar, typically reserved for on-ice celebrations, responded with a huge fist pump.

“One of the best goals of the year,” said defenseman Erik Johnson, who scored twice against Chicago. “That was pretty sweet to watch from the bench. Just his edge work and the way he finished.”

How did Makar pull it off? In a word: Deception.

Makar’s reputation as a master skater with elite hand skills dates back to his phenomenal rookie postseason debut. Avs coach Jared Bednar said the team also practices being deceptive, especially on the penalty-kill. The key is showing your opponent one option while allowing other options to still develop.

On Tuesday night, Makar perfectly timed his sudden charge toward the net. Dach never stood a chance.

“That play doesn’t happen if it’s predictable,” Bednar said. “He’s looking up at other options with his eyes and then still knowing that he’s setting himself up for a counter flow if it doesn’t work out. We have a lot of players that can do that, but obviously, he’s one of the best in the league at it. Especially on the blueline.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending