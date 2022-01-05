News
Despite ‘Amazon effect,’ Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax
NEW LONDON, Minn. — Concerns that online shopping has eaten away at sales tax collection in rural Minnesota communities have been largely unfounded, new research from Minnesota’s Center for Rural Policy and Development determined.
Speaking from his home in New London, research associate Kelly Asche laid out in a webinar earlier this week what the Center for Rural Policy and Development termed the “Amazon effect,” the broadscale shift to online shopping among consumers.
Asche outlined three disruptions the move to e-commerce has caused:
- Uniform pricing.
- Increase in experience-based, in-person shopping.
- Incorporation of technology into brick-and-mortar retailers.
The result, Asche said, is that brick-and-mortar establishments have needed to spend more to remain competitive and have therefore become less profitable.
While taxable sales have increased 32 percent among Minnesota retailers since 2010, the figure is paltry in comparison to the 171 percent increase among out-of-state retailers. Despite this, non-Minnesota sales made up only 13.2 percent of all the state’s sales in 2019, a number which Asche described as “relatively modest”, though it will continue to increase.
The sharp and continued growth in online shopping, Asche said, has prompted concern among local policy-makers that tax revenues — specifically from local option sales taxes and commercial property taxes — would be negatively impacted.
LOST IN THE WEEDS
Minnesota is one of 37 states that allow municipalities and counties to assess a local option sales tax.
Cities and counties that are “tax importers” have often opted to assess a local option sales tax to capture revenue from visiting shoppers, Asche said.
Regional centers such as Willmar in Kandiyohi County emerged as shopping destinations over the years, making them tax importers. Therefore, Asche said, a place like Kandiyohi County would have plenty of reasons to fear the loss of taxes to online shopping.
Another cause for concern among civic leaders was watching brick-and-mortar businesses close up shop.
The sight of closed signs and boarded-up storefronts stoked fear among officials that local option sales tax revenue would dry up.
“The concern was valid because, as the report shows, retail sales taking place online are increasing while at the same time the traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores are decreasing quite a bit,” Asche remarked.
SUPREME INTERVENTION
It wasn’t until 2018 that the U.S. Supreme Court determined in South Dakota v. Wayfair that states could force online retailers with an “economic nexus” to collect and remit sales tax. In Minnesota, a retailer is considered to have an economic nexus when it has 200 sales or more than $100,000 in sales revenue in the state.
Since the ruling, Asche credited the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s work to streamline the process and make sure the tax revenues are going to the right places.
In fact, the 50 communities in Minnesota that deploy a local option sales tax have seen revenues rise, Asche asserted.
For the most part, local option sales tax revenues have been captured successfully and directed where they need to go despite the rise of online shopping. Only one group of consumers resulted in lost local option sales tax revenue: those who live in tax-exporting counties who shop online and have products delivered as opposed to shopping in tax-importing counties.
“Even though we may be losing a little bit of that, we’re still seeing plenty of people coming to shop and still picking products up,” Asche said.
This drop is made up for by an increasing number of residents in tax-importing counties staying home and ordering goods to be delivered instead of driving to larger shopping areas like St. Cloud or the Twin Cities.
“It’s kind of like it’s equaling out,” Asche said.
‘A SHIFT IN BURDEN’
Property taxes have also been impacted by online shopping. Again though, Asche reiterated that tax collections are doing “just fine.”
The loss of property taxes generated by retail stores has been made up for in other areas.
“When we look at the data there, retail stores are decreasing,” he said. “The property taxes collected from retail is kind of evening out. It’s plateauing. Every other property tax collection continues to increase, whereas in retail it’s flatlining.”
Rural counties that survived the farm crisis of the 1970s and ’80s already weren’t reliant on retail property taxes. Additionally, the value of agricultural, residential and resort properties continues to rise sharply, “overshadowing” retail’s modest drop-off.
The retail stores still in existence are also buoying tax revenues.
“You may be seeing a decline in the number of retail stores, but the value of the stores that still exist continues to increase because they’re strong,” Asche said.
Where there is concern, however, is in the distribution of tax responsibility. Asche and the researchers worry that agricultural lands may become too heavily relied upon to generate property taxes. They also fear what would happen to the tax base if agricultural property values stopped rising or began to fall.
REDEFINING MAIN STREET
The webinar also explored the way in which the Amazon effect has changed one of a small town’s most visible signatures: its Main Street.
For decades, Main Street served as a small community’s heartbeat, Asche said.
Cruising down a small town’s Main Street today looks starkly different than in days of yore, though that doesn’t mean a town isn’t prosperous.
“You drive down Main Street and you’re going to have this interpretation that the town is dying,” Asche said. “I grew up in Hancock, a town of about 800 people. It doesn’t have a Main Street at all, yet it can’t keep a house on the market.”
Asche advised small towns to move past the perception that Main Street needs to define a community. Rather, he believes towns should showcase themselves as good places to live, raise a family and attend school.
“If you’re going to define your town by a Main Street, which makes up a small percentage of your actual activity in that community, you’re setting yourself up for failure,” he said.
Overall, Asche said small towns will see “global economic wins” thanks to decentralization and a new opportunity to attract residents.
“The idea that we have an economic center within 60 to 80 miles of everyone will still exist to some extent,” he commented. “People can now live in these bedroom communities and have access to really great products and quality-of-life things that I don’t think were previously available.”
Half of Colorado homes may have dangerous radon levels; Polis encouraging testing
Colorado officials are urging residents to test for an odorless and colorless gas that can be deadly.
Governor Jared Polis proclaimed January National Radon Action Month. The document explains that the gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the country, killing up to 500 Coloradans a year.
Half of Colorado homes may have naturally occurring radon levels higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level of 4 PCi/L. All of Colorado’s 64 counties are rated at increased risk for elevated radon.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says you can buy a cheap test for as little as $10. CDPHE encourages the protection of families by testing for radon and provides links to reduced-cost kits.
Radon is produced naturally when uranium breaks down in soil. The gas is known to cause lung cancer, and it can seep into homes and workplaces through cracks and openings in floors and crawlspaces. Over many years of exposure, radon increases the risk of cancer. A person is 10 times more likely to get lung cancer when combining the gas with the number one cause of lung cancer in the country, smoking.
NFL teams could lose draft pick for interview violations
The NFL has issued a warning to teams that they could lose a draft pick and face significant fines if club representatives conduct themselves unprofessionally in interviews with draft prospects.
In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs on Wednesday, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it’s determined a club representative displayed conduct that is “disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional” during an interview. Fines and/or suspensions of individual club employees also could be imposed, according to the memo.
“We aim for dignity, respect and professionalism,” league executive Troy Vincent told the AP. “It’s that simple.”
The league also plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for prospective players, and it is revising some of its scouting combine drills to better simulate game-related movement. Wide receivers and tight ends will run crossing routes instead of wheel routes, and running backs will run option routes instead of corner and post-corner routes.
Some drills for offensive linemen and defensive players also were revised to better assess in-game player movements.
The league reminds teams annually ahead of the combine that federal and state laws as well as the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association prohibits discrimination based on various factors, including race, color, disabilities, religion, sexual orientation, national origin and marital status, and questions on these subjects are off limits. This is the first time the NFL has threatened specific accountability measures if draft prospects are asked about any of these subjects.
“All clubs should ensure that prospective draft picks are afforded a respectful and professional NFL environment — one that is consistent with state and federal law and our shared commitment to respect, diversity and inclusion,” the memo states. “The same is true of free agents whom your club may consider signing. It is also important for your club to reinforce to prospective players the value your club places on character and the standards of conduct expected of everyone associated with the NFL.”
The NFL has been seeking ways to improve the professional and medical experience for draft prospects at the combine.
Prospects are encouraged to report offensive conduct without retaliation.
Over the past several years, there have been occasional reports of inappropriate questions being asked of draft prospects.
In 2010, then-Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland apologized to Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Dez Bryant for asking during a pre-draft visit whether his mother was a prostitute.
In 2016, then-Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn apologized to Eli Apple because one of his coaches asked the cornerback his sexual preference.
In 2018, former LSU running back Derrius Guice said one team at the combine asked about his sexuality and another inquired if his mother was a prostitute.
Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, who played 16 seasons between 2004-20, compared the interview process to an interrogation.
“I can remember sitting in a dark room with a huge spotlight,” Watson told the AP last year. “There’s a seat there like you’re being interrogated for a crime and all the front-office staff is in the back in the shadows and you can’t see them. The guy grabbed my wrist and he’s like: ‘I can feel your pulse, so I know if you’re lying to me. Have you ever smoked marijuana?’ I said: ‘No.’ I really hadn’t. I’ve never smoked. He said: ‘I think you’re lying. I can feel your pulse. Are you lying to us?’ I said: ‘No, I’m not.’
“So for a minute, I thought I actually did smoke marijuana and maybe I need to confess to a crime that I didn’t commit. But these sorts of tactics that are happening at the combine and that are not being monitored definitely need to be done away with.”
The league has now taken strong steps to ensure draft prospects aren’t embarrassed or offended during interviews and medical evaluations.
“These student-athletes should be celebrated, not humiliated,” said Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations and a former five-time Pro Bowl cornerback.
From a medical standpoint, prospects will have one orthopedic examination onsite as opposed to multiple ones in the past. Also, medical interviews will be conducted virtually before the combine.
The combine will be held in Indianapolis again this year, but it could be moving to a new city for 2023-24. Indianapolis, Dallas and Los Angeles are bidding for the right to host the combine the next two years.
Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business and events, said a decision on the next host city is expected in May.
“Our fan base is so amazing and interest in the combine gets greater and greater every year,” O’Reilly said. “That ties to interest in the draft so the opportunity to find ways to elevate this whole post-Super Bowl window and lead into the next year is high in our mind.”
Expanding media coverage with more prime-time workouts and enhancing the fan experience are among the league’s goals.
“At its core, the combine is and always will be a football evaluation event and medical evaluation event for the clubs, but there is such intense fan interest that we’re spending a lot of time thinking about the evolution of that,” O’Reilly said. “It’s become a significant media event. … As we head into Indy this year and then beyond, we’ll continue to find ways to make it more accessible to fans given the massive interest in the intersection of college and the NFL at its best.”
Beijing Winter Olympics: Here’s what country is predicted to win most medals at the Games
The Winter Olympics open in 30 days, and Norway is expected to head the medal standings for the second straight time, even topping its record haul of 39 medals in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
This is the prediction of U.S.-based Gracenote Sports, which released its medal table forecast on Wednesday with the Beijing Winter Games opening on Feb. 4.
Nielsen-Gracenote supplies statistical analysis to sports league around the world. Its Olympic numbers are based off computer models that analyze the most recent results in major competitions — and smaller ones — in the run-up to Beijing.
Norway is predicted to win 22 gold medals and 45 overall. More than half of Norway’s medals are predicted to come in cross country skiing and biathlon.
Second place, if total medals is used for the ranking order, will be the Russian Olympic Committee with 11 gold and 32 overall. The team in Beijing, as in Tokyo, will be known as the ROC, or the Russian Olympic Committee.
The ROC must compete without its national flag or anthem, fallout from a state-backed doping program dating from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Many critics say the punishment is negligible since athletes still compete in national colors.
Under the IOC guidelines, the athletes will represent not their country, but the ROC.
Germany is picked to finish third with 12 gold and 25 overall. After this, the next seven countries are closely grouped. They are: United States (7 gold, 22 overall), Canada (6-22), Sweden (7-21), Switzerland (5-21), Netherlands (6-20), Austria (5-18), and France (2-18).
Japan is expected to produce its most overall medals in a Winter Olympics with 17, including four gold medals. Host nation China is predicted to win six gold and 11 overall.
The Beijing Olympics have been shrouded in controversy with the United States and several other countries declining to send any high-ranking political representatives to Beijing. At the heart are allegations of crimes against humanity that target mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.
Simon Gleave, the head of sports analysis for Gracenote, said predictions for Beijing are even more difficult with the pandemic. Athletes have missed competitions because of travel restrictions, particularly last season. And, of course, last-minute entry lists can change if athletes test positive for the coronavirus.
“Hopefully we have the kind of forecast which gets us as close as we usually do,” Gleave told The Associated Press.
“We’re looking to get the top 10 counties to be as close as possible and preferably in the right sort of order,” Gleave added. “But there will be changes to this because it is sports. Sports is unpredictable. We can’t get this absolutely bang-on, nor should we expect to.”
A big question is what to do about men’s ice hockey. The NHL’s withdrawal late last year shakes up the strength of many of the teams. Gleave said Gracenote had originally picked Canada to win gold, followed by Finland and the United States.
Gleave said the new projection has Finland winning gold, followed by ROC and bronze for Canada.
Gracenote is expected to update the medal predictions around Jan. 19 and issue a final forecast just days before the Olympics open as entry lists are firmed up.
