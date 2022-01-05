News
DIY IKEA-inspired Swedish meatballs
For me, one of the best things about going to IKEA has always been its Swedish food market. I cannot begin to tell you how many Choklad Not bars I’ve eaten in the car on my way home over the years, and I’m also a huge fan of the raspberry Kafferep cookies. But the real draw is the store’s frozen Swedish meatballs.
They can be heated up in minutes in the oven or frying pan, and when paired with buttered noodles and a big spoonful of the store’s lingonberry jam — well, what a quick, easy and delicious meal.
I was pretty sad, then, when on a recent visit, an employee told me my local store would be out of meatballs for the next couple of months due to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions.
Which is not to say you or I can’t still enjoy one of winter’s favorite dishes; we just have to spend a little more time in the kitchen, making them from scratch.
This recipe, adapted from Serious Eats, uses a blend of ground beef and pork for maximum flavor. The meatballs are bound with cream-soaked bread and then cooked in a roux-based gravy made with beef broth and heavy cream. A dollop of spicy brown mustard and dash of apple cider vinegar make it extra rich and flavorful.
I like the meatballs over buttered noodles, but you could also pair them with mashed, boiled or roasted potatoes. Don’t forget the lingonberry jam for a sweet-tart finish.
SWEDISH MEATBALLS
1 1/2 c. cubed fresh bread
1/2 c. half-and-half
5 T. unsalted butter, divided
1 medium onion, finely minced or grated, divided
1 lb. ground beef chuck (about 20% fat)
1 lb. ground pork
4 t. kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
1/2 t. allspice
1/4 t. ground ginger
1/2 t. ground nutmeg
2 large eggs, beaten
Freshly ground black pepper
Canola or vegetable oil, for frying
3 T. flour
2 c. homemade or store-bought beef stock
Heaping teaspoon spicy brown mustard
1/2 c. heavy cream, half-and-half or sour cream
Dash of apple cider vinegar
Minced flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
Buttered, cooked egg noodles or boiled potatoes, for serving
Lingonberry jam, for serving
In a medium bowl, combine bread with half-and-half, tossing to coat. Let stand until bread is completely softened and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add half the minced onion and cook, stirring, until onion is golden and tender, about 7 minutes.
To a large bowl, add ground beef, ground pork, soaked bread and any remaining liquid, cooked onion, remaining raw onion, 4 teaspoons salt, ground spices, eggs and a good grind or two of black pepper. Mix gently with your hands until thoroughly combined.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Dipping your hands in water as needed to prevent meatball mixture from sticking, roll roughly tablespoon-sized portions of meatball mixture into balls slightly smaller than golf-ball size. Transfer to lined baking sheet.
Set a rack over a clean baking sheet and heat oven to 200 degrees. Heat about 1/2 inch oil in a wide skillet to 350 degrees. Working in batches, lower meatballs into oil and fry, turning until well browned all over, about 2 minutes. Transfer browned meatballs to rack and keep warm in the oven.
In a medium saucepan, melt remaining 3 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat until foamy. Whisk in flour and cook, whisking, until raw flour smell is gone, about 3 minutes. Whisk in beef stock, bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer, and cook until thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in mustard, cream and cider vinegar, then season to taste with salt and pepper.
Add meatballs to gravy and stir to coat. Simmer until meatballs are heated through. Serve right away with buttered noodles or potatoes, and lingonberry jam. You also can spear them with toothpicks as an hors d’oeuvre.
Serves 6-8.
(Adapted from seriouseats.com.)
— Tribune News Service
News
Cody Rhodes is game for a new season of ‘Go-Big Show’ on TBS
It would be natural for Cody Rhodes, the All Elite Wrestling executive and star, to want to be a judge on TBS’s “Go-Big Show” simply because as someone who’s been judged all his life, it‘s a welcome change to be on the other side.
But as the game show where contestants compete for a $100,000 cash prize begins its second season Jan. 6, Rhodes, 36, has another take.
“The judge criteria is really not so much about the individual me as a judge. It’s more,” he said in a Zoom interview this week, “the whole package, the total versus individuals.”
His three fellow judges: actress Rosario Dawson, musician T-Pain and Broadway vet Jennifer Nettles.
“We’re perfect to judge a show with the type of stunts and chicanery that is ‘Go-Big Show Season 2.’”
The contestants may be Guinness Book of World Records holders and often have human-interest backstories. They range from a first-season entry like Gabe the One-Armed Archer to this week’s “Speed Eater,” who downs a food-filled bowl in less than 90 seconds.
“These individuals who go out there and perform, try to elicit a feeling — whether that’s anger or love or whatever it may be.
“I sit there often and I’m pretty sure I’m not qualified to be judging some of the things I’m judging but I try my best.
“There are acts that you want to turn away from,” Rhodes acknowledged, “but you can’t. The Speed Eater absolutely fills that bowl up with less than appetizing dishes you may be familiar with.
“Actually, there’s a few others of the sideshow variety that also have a very grotesque approach — I think that’s how they balance against their competition. If it’s a really high-risk stunt, if it’s magic, if it’s a presentation, what’s the one thing that they can do? If that’s gross out the judges with their individual discipline or skill, maybe it’ll take them far. Maybe,” he shrugged, “it won’t.”
As the son of Dusty Rhodes, an earlier era wrestling star, did Cody ever feel he had a choice about this career? Or was it perhaps destiny?
“I was hooked from the first time I saw wrestling and it wasn’t wrestling that involved my dad. He was semi-retired by that time. My favorites were Shawn Michaels and Sting.
“Then I would go back and kind of look at the history and what my dad had created and what he had been a part of. But maybe I never had a choice because of that apropos term ‘Destiny.’”
News
Ferriabough Bolling: Capitol riots a failure not worthy of commemoration
The shameful assault on our nation’s capitol, and our very democracy, on Jan. 6, 2021, is not worth commemorating. It is unfit and unseemly to even mark its anniversary date each year, even if the commentary is meant as a cautionary tale.
We don’t need flashbacks to that horrendous day. All the renewed attention does is give those who participated and those who support them more oxygen and the chance to add to their numbers for a possible next time. They don’t deserve the publicity, and the American people certainly don’t deserve to cringe with embarrassment at the memory of hordes climbing the outer walls of the Capitol Building, tossing tear gas, attacking police and breaching the chamber floor, all in the name of thwarting the counting of electoral votes as mandated by the constitution.
No matter what the final results of the bipartisan investigation, the probe in itself is a small cause to celebrate that at least there is some bipartisanship alive and well in Washington, particularly when it comes to dealing with this level of egregiousness.
I’m sure it’s not the example of bipartisanship President Biden had in mind when he came into office, burdened by the coronavirus and a mismanaged, politicized outreach effort, and taking the helm as falsehoods swirled that he hadn’t really won the right to do so. Biden’s first act was getting a message to Trump that awful day, asking him to get the rioters to stand down.
In my mind one of the most important takeaways is to ensure safety measures are in place to make sure this never happens again. Alarmingly, a recent poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that 34% of Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified. A separate CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday found 62% of Americans said they expect violence over losing in future presidential elections.
Combatting violent ideology will be a major challenge. Even as many of the prominent actors and ringleaders involved with the Jan. 6 riots have been arrested, the groups they belong to have in many ways been empowered. False narratives remain and have been spread about disenfranchisement and a stolen election — including from many Republicans in office who refuse to disavow them despite massive evidence to the contrary. More than a few supporters of the rioters see them as heroes standing up for the country by tearing it down.
Whether it was a rally that went awry or a planned event that spiraled out of control, or was deliberately meant to incite, Donald Trump was center stage, cheering and being cheered by his supporters before all hell broke loose. The reticence to put his foot down and de-escalate the situation — even as reports indicate his children urged him to do so — is hard to view as anything but giving tacit approval to the rioters.
Words — or the lack of them — do matter.
As Jan. 6, 2022, approaches, I am hoping that the attack on the Capitol becomes a footnote in American history, an example of failure to thwart our country’s constitution and ideals.
We can never allow this to happen again — nor can we illuminate such a dark day by shining a light on it that it doesn’t deserve.
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.
News
Editorial: Paying student loans for law enforcement a great idea
Usually, the idea of government picking up the tab for student loans smacks of progressive entitlement-padding and vote-baiting.
But a group of Massachusetts lawmakers — from both sides of the aisle — have repurposed the idea and made it a worthy one.
As the State House News Service reported, legislators are looking at bills that would allow state government to pick up the student loan payments of anyone serving in law enforcement, in a bid to recruit more young people into the field.
“We are facing a shortage of law enforcement officers in this state, something that a lot of my police chiefs are saying could evolve into a public safety crisis in the near future if we don’t do something about this,” Rep. Lenny Mirra (R-Georgetown) said Tuesday. “A lot of people are leaving that field. Very few young people are going into it. And so we need to really do something about that really quickly.”
Mirra testified before the Public Service Committee on bills offering tuition reimbursement for anyone pursuing a criminal justice degree in Massachusetts (H 2734) and his student loan repayment bill (H 2735), which he described as a “more effective and more timely way to go.”
Under his bill, the state would cover loan payments for any individual who attains a criminal justice degree or law enforcement certificate from a Massachusetts state college, university or community college, and is currently working in Massachusetts for a law enforcement agency, municipal police department or the State Police.
His bill’s co-sponsors include independent Rep. Susannah Whipps of Athol, Democratic Rep. Patrick Kearney of Scituate and two Republicans, Reps. Mathew Muratore of Plymouth and Michael Soter of Bellingham.
The idea of a break on college tuition is a undoubtedly a powerful recruitment tool for police departments, but the bill serves another purpose: It signals the importance of police work and treats the occupation with some of the respect that’s been sorely lacking.
Rep. Tim Whelan (R-Brewster), a former correction officer and former State Police officer, said interest in law enforcement is reflected in the decline in people who take the civil service exam. Typically, it’s 35,000 a year, he said, but in 2021 it was about 6,000.
Whelan said the committee over the years has often heard from people seeking tuition benefits to boost one field or another but said others have not been able to point to what he called “just a complete bottoming out of people who are interested in a career in law enforcement.”
Local and nationwide calls to “defund the police,” the labeling of law enforcement as racist “front to back,” the guilt-by-association equating bad cops who commit crimes in one state with every officer who wears a badge, the push to get law enforcement out of schools, restaurants who’ve refused to serve police and civilians balking over the presence of Back the Blue flags — the list of defaming, demoralizing rhetoric and actions over the past few years is alarming and reprehensible.
In addition to helping young recruits pay for their education before joining the force, Mirra’s bill does much to reinstate the high regard in which law enforcement should be held. The men and women who get a law enforcement certificate or criminal justice degree and put it to use keeping our communities safe should absolutely have their loan tab cleared.
It’s the least we can do.
DIY IKEA-inspired Swedish meatballs
Cody Rhodes is game for a new season of ‘Go-Big Show’ on TBS
Ferriabough Bolling: Capitol riots a failure not worthy of commemoration
Editorial: Paying student loans for law enforcement a great idea
Ravens film study: Breaking down the decisive ‘small details’ of a brutal 20-19 loss to the Rams
Flam: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Surges 24% Amid Release of 20 Years Roadmap
Dear Abby: Parents wonder if son’s friendship may be something more
Gamer’s Zone: Polinate Games & Guilds to Support Ambitious Projects to Raise Funds
Bruins outlast Devils for third straight win
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week