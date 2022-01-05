Connect with us

News

Dominique Badji’s second stint with Rapids ends, signs with FC Cincinnati

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Dominique Badji’s second stint with Rapids ends, signs with FC Cincinnati
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Dominique Badji’s second stint as a member of the Colorado Rapids officially came to an end Tuesday.

FC Cincinnati signed Badji through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023 and 2024.

Badji provided a huge spark for the Rapids in the second half of last season when he joined from Nashville SC in July. He scored five times and was a crucial veteran presence, adding three game-winning goals in 319 minutes spread across 12 appearances.

In all, he spent five of his soon-to-be eight seasons in MLS with Colorado across two multi-year stints. Badji, 29, was drafted by the Rapids in 2015 from Boston University, and his first stint lasted until midway through the 2018 season. He made over 100 regular-season appearances for the club and tallied 38 goals and 17 assists across his career.

He has played for over 10,000 minutes and will look to be as effective as he was in 2021. Even with a short window to be productive, he was excellent in front of goal, and averaged 1.37 goals for every 90 minutes of action, by far the highest mark on the team.

In a statement on Instagram, he thanked Colorado fans, teammates and staff.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Another major storm cycle bringing tons of snow to northern, eastern Colorado ski areas

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Another major storm cycle bringing tons of snow to northern, eastern Colorado ski areas
google news

More great snow is coming to Colorado’s northern and eastern mountains thanks to a three-day storm cycle streaming Pacific moisture into the state, according to the OpenSnow snow forecasting and tracking service.

Steamboat could receive 45 inches and Bluebird Backcountry can expect 30 inches, OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz forecasted Tuesday morning.

“One of the reasons why three-day snow totals could be significant is that a lot of moisture from the Pacific Ocean will be flowing directly into Colorado,” Gratz wrote. “The most snow on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday should fall on mountains farther east and north. This includes Steamboat, Cameron Pass, Bluebird Backcountry, Rocky Mountain National Park, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Winter Park, Berthoud Pass, Jones Pass, Loveland, A-Basin, Keystone, Breckenridge, and maybe Copper.”

Loveland, Winter Park, Granby Ranch and the Devil’s Thumb cross country area are expecting 20 inches or more. Areas likely to receive a foot or more include Vail and the Snow Mountain Ranch cross country area (19), Arapahoe Basin and Beaver Creek (18) and Eldora (14).

google news
Continue Reading

News

Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable interstate in Virginia

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable interstate in Virginia
google news

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of interstate south of the nation’s capital.

Problems began Monday morning when a truck jackknifed on Interstate 95, the main north-south highway along the East Coast, triggering a swift chain reaction as other vehicles lost control, state police said. Lanes in both directions became blocked across a 40-mile stretch of I-95 north of Richmond. As hours passed and night fell, motorists posted messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.

Meera Rao and her husband, Raghavendra, were driving home from visiting their daughter in North Carolina when they got stuck Monday evening. They were only 100 feet past an exit but could not move for roughly 16 hours.

“Not one police (officer) came in the 16 hours we were stuck,” she said. “No one came. It was just shocking. Being in the most advanced country in the world, no one knew how to even clear one lane for all of us to get out of that mess?”

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths.

Around daybreak, road crews began helping drivers get off “at any available interchange,” the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted.

At a news conference, officials could not say how many miles of backup remained or how many cars were still stuck.

“I could not even imagine how many are out there,” said Marcie Parker, a Virginia Department of Transportation engineer leading the effort to clear the interstate.

An Associated Press photographer who flew in a helicopter along a 50-mile stretch of interstate observed about a dozen clusters of stuck vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.

Parker said crews were trying to first clear vehicles that could move on their own. Then they would tow disabled or abandoned ones and plow, she said, adding that the roadway was expected to be cleared for the Wednesday morning rush hour.

People could be seen walking down traffic lanes still covered with ice and snow.

google news
Continue Reading

News

St. Louis man pleads guilty to armed robbery spree

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Former St. Louis officer made $50K for unworked security hours
google news

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted to committing a string of armed robberies from 2019 as part of a plea agreement.

Jalon Moore pleaded guilty to several counts of armed robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence. He’ll be sentenced on April 6.

According to the agreement, Moore and two co-defendants robbed five south St. Louis businesses in early 2019. Each of the robberies involved a yellow Camaro, which was used as the getaway car.

The two co-defendants previously pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Moore and his cohorts were linked to robberies (or attempted robberies) of the following businesses on the following dates:

  • Mack Bar and Grill located at 4615 Macklind, on Jan. 9, 2019
  • Jimmy John’s located at 6459 Chippewa Street, on Feb. 9, 2019
  • Subway located at 1151 South Kingshighway Boulevard, on Feb. 17, 2019
  • Panda Express located at 4400 Hampton Avenue, on March 18, 2019
  • Sprint located at 5441 Hampton Avenue, on March 21, 2019

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.