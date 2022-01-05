Editorial: Paying student loans for law enforcement a great idea

As Ravens players explained where things had gone wrong in a fifth straight loss Sunday, they pointed to the end, and then to everything before it. The Ravens had dictated terms for so much of their game against the Los Angeles Rams. And yet, in a 20-19 loss that all but crushed their playoff dreams, it hadn’t mattered.

“When you control a game the whole game, which I felt like we did, and you end up losing,” tight end Mark Andrews said, “that just hurts.”

“We controlled the game the whole game,” quarterback Tyler Huntley said. “We just have to stop hurting ourselves at the end of the day and score points.”

The game’s “small details,” safety Chuck Clark said, were the Ravens’ undoing inside M&T Bank Stadium — a miscommunication here, a blown block there. For a team missing Pro Bowl-level starters on offense and defense, sometimes that’s all it takes to flip a win into a loss. Sunday’s defeat encapsulated all the Ravens’ troubles with an ever-narrowing margin for error. Here’s where they went wrong.

‘Ill-advised’ interception

Rather than try to bleed out the clock late in the second quarter, the Ravens forced the issue against the Rams, who trailed 10-0 and were set to receive the ball to start the second half. After running the ball twice for a first down, leading to two Rams timeouts, the Ravens called a pass play on first-and-10 with 1:42 remaining.

As Huntley dropped back to pass, a receiver got wide open. It just wasn’t wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who was running a double move on a vertical route. Huntley targeted Brown anyway, and his pass ended up landing behind him and in the waiting arms of safety Jordan Fuller.

“Hollywood beat him a different way than I was thinking,” Huntley said Sunday. “It was just a miscommunication. I wish I could have that one back, though. That was one of those ones that you want to have back.”

Had Huntley looked left instead of right, he would’ve seen tight end Mark Andrews leaking out from the line of scrimmage and running a shallow crossing route uncovered. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the closest defender was about 9 yards from Andrews when Huntley got rid of the ball — and running farther away from Andrews with every step.

“Tyler will tell you, it’s just an ill-advised throw,” Harbaugh said Monday. “That was not a throw we needed to make. He’ll tell you; check that one right down. That’s a check-down throw right there, and he has Mark on the check-down, and he’ll hit Mark, and Mark will run, and we’ll be in good shape. So that’s one to learn from right there.”

Instead, Fuller returned the interception to the Ravens’ 29-yard line, and the Rams scored their first touchdown three plays later.

Red-zone woes

The Rams’ margin of victory was just one point. The Ravens twice made trips to or inside the Rams’ 5-yard line. They left with only field goals, and probably should’ve come away with more.

On the Ravens’ first red-zone trip, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald single-handedly ruined a would-be touchdown opportunity. Two minutes before Huntley threw his second-quarter interception, the Ravens faced third-and-goal at the Rams’ 5-yard line. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay was lined up to Huntley’s left, in the slot. At the snap, Rams cornerback Dont’e Deayon, matched up on Duvernay, essentially abandoned Duvernay to cut off an in-breaking route from Brown, who’d lined up outside of Duvernay.

That left Duvernay wide open in the middle of the end zone, expecting a pass. Unfortunately for Huntley, Donald was one-on-one with left guard Ben Cleveland. He swam past the rookie easily, knocked Huntley off his spot and forced an overthrow to Duvernay.

Afterward, left tackle Ronnie Stanley seemed to wonder why center Trystan Colon hadn’t looked to help Cleveland. Colon, starting for the ailing Bradley Bozeman, instead helped right guard Kevin Zeitler contain defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who entered the game with 7 ½ fewer sacks than Donald.

“Slide away from Aaron Donald on 3rd down???” Stanley tweeted, referring to how offensive lines adjust their presnap protection.

The Ravens also botched an opportunity to attempt a third-and-goal from the Rams’ 4-yard line two quarters later, when a touchdown would’ve given them a 23-14 lead with about five minutes remaining. After the Ravens lost 2 yards on a second-down carry by running back Latavius Murray, the offense was called for a delay-of-game penalty.

Harbaugh said the Ravens have had “a couple issues with running guys on and off” the field in substitutions this season, but called the execution Sunday “good.” Before the crucial penalty, the Ravens didn’t have their receivers set until about six seconds remained on the play clock, and running back Devonta Freeman didn’t finish motioning over to the backfield until about two seconds were left.

Huntley said he called for the snap with one second left, and that the ball arrived when the clock hit zero. But the telecast of the game showed a different story, and the game’s officials whistled the play dead. Harbaugh called it a play that the Ravens “could have gotten off, and we should have gotten off, but we didn’t.”

He added: “We had opportunities to score touchdowns, and we got field goals, on offense. So we did move the ball, we made plays on offense, we did some good things, but you’ve got to score touchdowns. And our offensive players, our offensive coaches, myself, all of us, we’re disappointed in not scoring touchdowns yesterday. We score touchdowns, we win the game — it’s that simple.”

The go-ahead drive

Two catches by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. defined the Rams’ decisive touchdown drive: his fourth-and-5 reception against tight coverage from cornerback Tavon Young, and his 7-yard touchdown. On both plays, the Rams won with impressive execution.

On their fourth-and-5 conversion, the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford faced a four-man pass rush. Outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser were kept in check, but a twist by defensive tackles Calais Campbell and Broderick Washington bowled over left guard David Edwards, giving Campbell a clean path to the backfield.

Stafford, however, had enough time to move off the first and second reads in his progression, both well covered, and find Beckham with just enough separation from Young. His 5-yard pass, crucially, landed away from Beckham’s body, and his outstretched grab might’ve kept Young from jarring it loose as he arrived for the tackle. Up front, Campbell got to Stafford a half-second too late.

“It was simply just a good pass, good catch,” Young said Sunday. “There’s nothing to talk about. I had good coverage; he made a good catch.”

Beckham didn’t have any trouble getting open on the Rams’ next play. Lined up next to wide receiver Ben Skowronek in a bunch formation to Stafford’s right, Beckham simply followed the path of the 6-foot-3, 224-pound Skowronek as he ran a clear-out route upfield. By the time Stafford finished rolling out to his right, Skowronek had run into Young, knocking him off his feet.

Beckham caught the pass at the 1 and reached the ball over the goal line for the go-ahead score. Harbaugh said Monday that he didn’t consider it an illegal-pick play.

“I think it was a route that our guy got hung up in, so I don’t think it was an illegal pick,” Harbaugh said. “You could look at it that way. I could look at it in a way that if we had done that, maybe we would have gotten called for a pick. … I mean, I’ve thought that sometimes, to be honest with you, if I was just being blunt. But no, I don’t think that was an illegal pick on that play.”

