Everything You Need to Know About Phone Scams – Soft2Share

In today’s digital age, there are a lot of ways to scam

people. One way is by calling them and threatening them with arrest if they

don’t pay a fine. One woman was scammed by a caller claiming to be from the IRS

and she paid the caller $5,000. Now, this woman is being sued for that amount

by the same caller who scammed her because apparently she didn’t pay the first

time.

One of the most common phone scams is the “grandparent

scam.” This consists of a caller pretending to be a grandchild who is in

trouble, requesting money to be sent. Scammers may call claiming to be someone

they are not like relatives or friends. Phishing scams often take place over

email or social media and can lead to identity theft.

How to identify the scams?

Some scammer phone people to threaten them with police

arrest, stating they will be taken there because they did not fulfill their

judicial duty. These bad guys claim to be state police. Of course, you will be

given the option to protect yourself by supplying sensitive information. Then,

that criminal will concentrate on you.

This is a rather “successful” scam because many

people fall for this. The scam involves government officials calling you, where

you will obtain a grant, for various reasons. The grant is presented as being

consistent and, of course, free. All you have to do is pay a supposedly

processing charge, that may run anywhere from $50 to $5,000.

Criminals or scammers use this scam when tax season begins.

They will pretend to be from the relevant authority and threaten those whose

noncompliance they observe. They know the most effective method to blend using

the public and collect as much money as feasible. Read Common Scams Phone Calls here.

How to respond if you are in scam?

Even if you suspect a call comes from someone who is

recognized, do not act or give any information except ascertaining if the

situation is true. For example, a supposed friend may contact you and say they

have been involved in an auto collision or something of the sort, requiring

cash to get out of trouble. Don’t provide any information about the situation

unless you are positive of the authenticity.

Keep in mind that you do not need to make any decision on the

phone, no matter what. You can record the information that you’ve been given

and hang up the phone, giving it time for consideration. At the same time, it

is prudent to confirm the validity and legitimacy of the data.

Pay attention to phone calls notifying you of winning a free

fortune, as these kinds of calls may sound like genuine ones. Beware, if you’ll

be asked to pay a hidden “processing fee” or some other kind of price

to receive the fortune, it is a scam. Also, in addition to charging a fee, the

scammer might ask for your credit card number, personal information, and other

sensitive details.

For many years, scams calls have been a nuisance for

residents of all ages. The calls are often unwanted and invasive, causing many

people to be anxious or feel violated. Recently, the FCC has stepped up its

enforcement on these unwanted calls by issuing fines to certain phone

companies. There is a website called “Callmsg” where people can report spam calls or text messages.