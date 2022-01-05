Everything You Need to Know About Phone Scams – Soft2Share

Connect with us

Everything You Need to Know About Phone Scams

In today’s digital age, there are a lot of ways to scam
people. One way is by calling them and threatening them with arrest if they
don’t pay a fine. One woman was scammed by a caller claiming to be from the IRS
and she paid the caller $5,000. Now, this woman is being sued for that amount
by the same caller who scammed her because apparently she didn’t pay the first
time.

One of the most common phone scams is the “grandparent
scam.” This consists of a caller pretending to be a grandchild who is in
trouble, requesting money to be sent. Scammers may call claiming to be someone
they are not like relatives or friends. Phishing scams often take place over
email or social media and can lead to identity theft.

How to identify the scams?

Some scammer phone people to threaten them with police
arrest, stating they will be taken there because they did not fulfill their
judicial duty. These bad guys claim to be state police. Of course, you will be
given the option to protect yourself by supplying sensitive information. Then,
that criminal will concentrate on you.

This is a rather “successful” scam because many
people fall for this. The scam involves government officials calling you, where
you will obtain a grant, for various reasons. The grant is presented as being
consistent and, of course, free. All you have to do is pay a supposedly
processing charge, that may run anywhere from $50 to $5,000.

Criminals or scammers use this scam when tax season begins.
They will pretend to be from the relevant authority and threaten those whose
noncompliance they observe. They know the most effective method to blend using
the public and collect as much money as feasible. Read Common Scams Phone Calls here.

How to respond if you are in scam?

Even if you suspect a call comes from someone who is
recognized, do not act or give any information except ascertaining if the
situation is true. For example, a supposed friend may contact you and say they
have been involved in an auto collision or something of the sort, requiring
cash to get out of trouble. Don’t provide any information about the situation
unless you are positive of the authenticity.

Keep in mind that you do not need to make any decision on the
phone, no matter what. You can record the information that you’ve been given
and hang up the phone, giving it time for consideration. At the same time, it
is prudent to confirm the validity and legitimacy of the data.

Pay attention to phone calls notifying you of winning a free
fortune, as these kinds of calls may sound like genuine ones. Beware, if you’ll
be asked to pay a hidden “processing fee” or some other kind of price
to receive the fortune, it is a scam. Also, in addition to charging a fee, the
scammer might ask for your credit card number, personal information, and other
sensitive details.

For many years, scams calls have been a nuisance for
residents of all ages. The calls are often unwanted and invasive, causing many
people to be anxious or feel violated. Recently, the FCC has stepped up its
enforcement on these unwanted calls by issuing fines to certain phone
companies. There is a website called “Callmsg” where people can report spam calls or text messages.

