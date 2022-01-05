News
Exclusive: Gov. Parson talks about latest COVID surge, mass testing sites
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — People around the state are waiting hours in line to get a COVID test, but Missouri’s governor says the state has plenty of supplies and does not plan to open a mass testing site.
Gov. Mike Parson said in an exclusive interview with our Missouri Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley there is no shortage of tests in the state, except maybe for retailers. According to his office, Missouri has more than 150,000 COVID tests piled in its State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) warehouse.
“At some point, we have to get out of the business of COVID-19 and we have to realize that we have to move forward in the private sector to do this,” Parson said Tuesday.
In the past week, the state has reported more than 38,000 new COVID cases. That’s roughly 5,500 a day.
“The bad side is, yes, we have a lot of people getting tested for it — and a lot of people are getting it right now. But there’s also a positive side to that. The thing we don’t talk about very often is herd immunity,” Parson said.
Missourians around the state have said they are waiting hours in line for tests, others are looking online. When asked if the state has enough tests, Parson said yes.
“Most certainly we do,” Parson responded. “What you’re going to see most of the time is the ability to get the tests and I think that’s just long lines, staffing issues that they have as far as people taking tests.”
Parson’s office says inside the SEMA warehouse there are 93,600 “Professional” BinaxNOW tests and 58,368 “At-Home” BinaxNOW tests. A spokeswoman for the governor said the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) decides which entities receive shipments of these tests. Since each box has dozens of tests in them, they are not being distributed to the public.
“Right now, we have to make sure that whatever we can do to assist. We want to do that at the state level, but I don’t think it’s the state’s job to be able to go out there and to provide these mass testing sites,” Parson said. “We need to make sure that the private sector is taking their roll to get testing in here and to order those tests to have that stockpiled up.”
Previously, the Missouri National Guard has been called in to help with testing sites, but over the weekend, the state of emergency expired. The order had been in effect since March 13, 2020, and was extended five different times. The last extension in August was focused on health care staffing concerns.
“We looked over 600 regulations that we waived during the executive order process,” Parson said. “We probably realized that a lot of those things shouldn’t have been waived in the first place or we don’t need them.”
Parson said departments and agencies can work with lawmakers if they want to make permanent policy changes.
“We can go back now and clean that up and realized how it really affected us during the pandemic dealing with COVID-19,” Parson said.
Some of the waivers under the state of emergency helped hospitals. Senior vice president of strategic partnerships and communications at the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) said it allowed for some additional flexibility for hospitals to treat more patients.
“Able to use unlicensed spaces in hospitals for extra capacity and use advanced practice registered nurses in ways they aren’t currently licensed to do so in Missouri,” Becker said. ‘It allowed telehealth encounters to replace face-to-face encounters to commence home health care services that are no longer allowable.”
She said MHA is working with DHSS and other licensing boards to see what can be done to extend the waivers for the next two to three months while hospitals are dealing with the current surge.
“What we are struggling with the most right now is seeing many hospital staff out because they are sick with COVID or they have been exposed,” Becker said. “We think we will be seeing the results of the New Year’s holiday coming up here in the next couple of weeks, so there is really nowhere to move patients. Every hospital is overwhelmed at this point.”
MHA reports more than 2,800 people are currently hospitalized with COVID. At the peak of the pandemic, the association says hospitals had 3,000 patients.
“You’re concerned when you see those numbers going up, but I will also say we are much more prepared for those numbers than what we were 20 months ago,” Parson said.
Missourians can have a COVID test shipped to their house from DHSS for free. It’s then shipped back to the lab for the results. There are also drive-thru testing sites and pharmacies across the state offering free COVID testing if you can get an appointment.
For more information on testing visit the state’s health department website: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection
Mayo Clinic to terminate 1% of employees, or about 730, for defying vaccination mandate
ROCHESTER, Minn. — While the final numbers are still being tallied, Mayo Clinic reported Tuesday that “nearly 99%” of its 73,000 employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received an exemption for religious reasons.
That means 1% of the staff, or about 730 employees, did not get vaccines to comply with Mayo’s mandate that they announced this summer, and will lose their jobs, according to Mayo.
The final stragglers attempting to meet the clinic’s deadline of being vaccinated received their first doses on Monday.
“While final numbers are still not available, nearly 99% of staff across all Mayo Clinic locations have complied with the required vaccination program, meaning they have been vaccinated or have received medical or religious exemptions,” Mayo Clinic spokesperson Kelley Luckstein said in a statement. “This means that approximately 1% of staff across all locations will be released from employment as a result of the required vaccination program. This is comparable to what other health care organizations have experienced in implementing similar vaccine requirement programs. The majority of medical or religious exemption requests were granted.”
Mayo did not release specific numbers about how many employees were terminated at all locations or specifically in Rochester.
“While Mayo Clinic is saddened to lose valuable employees, we need to take all steps necessary to keep our patients, workforce, visitors and communities safe. If individuals released from employment choose to get vaccinated at a later date, the opportunity exists for them to apply and return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings,” wrote Luckstein.
To be considered in compliance with the vaccination rule, staff were required by Jan. 3 to receive at least one dose of the vaccine and not be overdue for a second shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer formulations.
Some longtime Mayo employees who were fired for not getting the vaccination declined to comment for this article for fear of community retaliation against either themselves or their families.
Mayo’s staff vaccination program includes everyone who works for the clinic, including contractors, vendors, students, research temporary professionals and volunteers.
Mayo emphasized that the mandate was about safety.
“Patients come to Mayo Clinic expecting to receive care in a safe environment, and Mayo Clinic must stand firmly behind the evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to help protect the health and safety of our patients, workforce, visitors, and communities,” wrote Luckstein.
Judges hear competing proposals to redraw Minnesota’s political maps
A Minnesota judicial redistricting panel on Tuesday heard testimony from teams of lawyers representing a voters’ rights group, the Democratic and Republican parties and advocates for people of color that presented contrasting plans for drawing new lines for the state’s congressional and legislative districts.
The oral arguments were the last public step in the redistricting process that started early last year when a lawsuit asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to declare the current political boundaries unconstitutional because they don’t reflect population changes identified in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The five-judge panel, appointed by Chief Justice Lorie Gildea of the Minnesota Supreme Court, will now draw their own maps for the state’s eight congressional districts, 67 state Senate districts and 134 House districts. But they won’t release their maps unless the Legislature fails its duty to set the new district lines by Feb. 15, the legal deadline.
With divided state government, that is unlikely to occur. Courts have drawn Minnesota’s district lines every 10 years for the past half century.
The citizens who filed the initial lawsuit, known as the Wattson plaintiffs and headed by former state Senate counsel Peter Wattson, proposed a “least change” redistricting plan that would make just enough alterations to restore population balance among the districts. The other parties argued that approach would protect the political status quo and not reflect major demographic changes during the past decade.
The legal team representing Democrats and Republicans proposed maps that the Wattson plaintiffs contended were drawn to protect, promote or defeat incumbent candidates or parties, a charge lawyers for both parties denied.
A fourth legal team, advocating for more representation for Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), proposed creating additional legislative districts with 30 percent or more voting-age residents of minority races. They also proposed putting more American Indian reservations in the same districts. Attorneys for the other teams said those were worthy goals, but the BIPOC map created too many other problems, such as splitting too many cities into different districts.
All the proposals would comply with the judicial panel’s requirement that they not deviate from the ideal population by more than 2 percent. Based on last year’s Census, congressional districts should have 713,311 or 713,312 residents, state Senate districts 85,172 residents and state House districts 42,586.
All the parties also asserted their plans would create compact and contiguous districts that would be convenient for voters and protect “communities of interest.”
As the panel heard the arguments, leaders of the state House Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority urged the Republican-led Senate to release its own redistricting plan instead of kicking the decision to the courts. A House DFL committee proposed new maps last month.
“It’s my expectation that the House and Senate will collaborate in the legislative process to draw up-to-date and fair maps for the people of Minnesota,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in a statement. “The House stands ready to complete this work, and we await action from the Senate.”
Senate Redistricting Committee Chair Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, responded, “My committee is moving forward with our work.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Broncos imminent sale: “We need to get it settled, because some very critical decisions are looming.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is among the many who are eager to see the Broncos sold following a fifth straight losing season and sixth straight year out of the playoffs.
“We need to get it settled, because some very critical decisions are looming for the team,” Hancock said Tuesday.
Last summer, Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said he and fellow Patrick D. Bowlen Trustees would announce a plan to sell the team following the 2021 season. Hancock is “hopeful” the sale will proceed as scheduled.
“Our goal is to be able to lay out, when the season is over, for everybody a timeline for transition of ownership that will take place next year, prior to the start of the season,” Ellis said in July. “That’s important. It’s important to the organization. It’s important to the beneficiaries to get it resolved and we’re moving forward on that.”
The “critical decisions” referenced by Hancock revolve around the team’s coaching staff and quarterback in 2022.
General Manager George Paton will make the decision on the fate of Vic Fangio (19-29 in three seasons) well before the team is sold — a decision that could come as quickly as after Sunday’s finale against Kansas City at Empower Field. But Hancock believes having a new owner in place sooner rather than later will put the Broncos in a better position to hand out big contracts at positions of need, i.e. quarterback.
Teddy Bridgewater is 7-7 in 14 starts this year and will be a free agent in the offseason; Drew Lock is 0-2 and could very well be traded. Broncos fans far and wide have been clamoring for Paton to make a big splash at QB in the offseason by acquiring a proven name such as the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson or the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers. How realistic either of those veterans coming to Denver is, remains to be seen.
“I think you can (make key roster decisions without a new owner), but it makes it easier to have settled ownership when looking at the coaching staff and when you’re making critical decisions on how they advance this team and getting it back on a winning track,” Hancock said.
“We’re not used to what we’re seeing today. It’s gone on for too long and it’s time to fix it.”
