News
Family of 4, including infant twins, found dead in Missouri home
IRON COUNTY, Mo. — A couple and their infant twins were found dead at a home in Iron County, Missouri, on Tuesday.
Deputies discovered the bodies of 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford, and their 9-month-old twins at the home in Lake Killarney around 10 a.m., according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The victims’ relatives have been notified.
Investigators believe an alternative heat source located in the living room may have contributed to their deaths. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause.
As of now, no foul play is suspected.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Suggest a Correction
News
Florissant daycare license suspended after 3-year-old left in cold for hours
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A north St. Louis County daycare had its license suspended after leaving a 3-year-old child alone outside for hours, according to a report from the state.
It happened on Dec. 13 at Tendercare Learning Center on New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. The child was alone and unnoticed on the playground for hours, according to an investigation conducted by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The 12-page report we obtained indicates nine children went inside the daycare at exactly 10:33 a.m. after playing outside that December morning. Investigators said a tenth child, later seen on video remained outside as the cold dipped to 49 degrees.
According to the report, a surveillance video shows the girl, reportedly about 3 years old took “her jacket off, walked back and forth to the door several times, and laid down on the gravel.”
”Child A remained on the playground unsupervised until 3:23 p.m.,” the report continued. That’s’ almost four hours alone before another worker noticed her.
Betty Mills lives nearby and said she can see the daycare from her front yard. She didn’t know about what happened until she spoke with FOX 2’s Chris Hayes.
“Oh, it’s killing me,” she said in response to the investigation. “I can’t stand it, and I’m not kidding.”
Missouri regulators acted immediately, suspending Tendercare’s daycare license. The facility closed, but it is appealing the State’s decision.
Tendercare’s voicemail said it will notify parents when it reopens, and it’s referring people to its three other locations – one in Overland and two in St. Charles.
The childcare regulation investigation is also critical of the facility’s response to leaving a child alone. The report interviewed a worker who “didn’t know she needed to call the (child abuse and neglect) hotline.”
The report said no one at the daycare notified parent A, and as of Dec. 14, child A’s parent still had not been notified.
The Department of Education provided FOX 2 with Tendercare’s appeal letter that says in part:
“Our center does have written policies and procedures… our director had resigned and we were in the process of naming a new director.” It added, “Closing this center that we have owned and operated since 1993, leaves 80 plus children with no daycare and their parents scrambling to enroll in other centers so they may go to work. It also leaves 20 employees without work. A plan of action was submitted… (and) retraining was put in place and with a new director, we feel there will be improved staff.”
This is at least the second report in the St. Louis area of a child left alone by a daycare in December. In December, a Belleville daycare allegedly left a child alone outside. That facility remains open as regulators continue investigating that incident.
Suggest a Correction
News
Groundbreaking COVID research in Missouri shows alarming trend
ST. LOUIS — New testing on human waste shows the current surge of COVID-19 may be the worst yet for the St. Louis area.
The groundbreaking findings and research in Missouri may provide a roadmap for the future of COVID-19 response in the rest of the United States.
St. Louis and the State of Missouri are actually pioneering a new way to determine whether there’s going to be another outbreak, where it will happen, and how big it may be.
What we send from our toilets into wastewater treatment plants can say a lot about how sick we are collectively and how sick we may become, according to researchers.
“You really get a feel of what’s out in a community not just what’s coming from 1 person,” said Jay Hoskins, the assistant director of environmental compliance for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD). “If we sample the wastewater for COVID, we might actually get data that would (give) us a leading indicator because people shed the virus before they’re actually showing symptoms. When you look at that data it is alarming.”
Samples are collected twice an hour at MSD’s seven wastewater plants across the St. Louis area, either by hand or by machine. More than 50 sites state-wide are part of the largest Sewershed Surveillance Project in the United States.
From those collections, samples go to a University of Missouri lab for testing every week. Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services tracks the finding as part of a federally funded study. Right now, things don’t look good. A map shows the viral load present in human waste is rising at nearly 70% of the sites.
A graph of results from MSD’s wastewater plant in Lemay, one of Missouri’s largest, shows a spike in viral load that now projects to meet or surpass the highest of the pandemic in late 2020.
A graph of results from a plant in O’Fallon, MO, which just started sampling in October, shows the most dramatic rise.
Those graphs suggest we’re about to get sicker, not healthier.
“I would say historically the wastewater data and the positivity data have correlated very well: if one goes up, the other goes up,” Hoskins said. “It can tell us the direction. It can tell us the trend.”
It can also tell us about the presence of variants. Perhaps this is a hopeful sign: there is no longer any “viral load” present from the original COVID-19 strain that hit the U.S. and no UK variant, Hoskins said.
There are just Delta and Omicron variants, a lot of them.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis baseball fans disappointed after Winter Warm-Up canceled
ST. LOUIS — Chris Dulle is a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. His basement looks more like a baseball museum paying tribute to the team he loves. Shelves are filled with memorabilia including baseballs, uniforms, bases, bats, and balls.
The Pasadena Hills resident is one of many fans disappointed the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up is canceled because of the ongoing labor dispute between Major League Baseball team owners and players.
“It’s the place to go in the winter to talk baseball,” said Dulle.
The event is also a big fundraiser for Cardinals Care. The team will still hold a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going towards the charity’s work with local youth.
“They raise so much money for Cardinals Care,” said Dulle. “It’s great for the community.”
“It’s a big event every year and people look forward to going there,” said Joey Bahr, assistant manager at Fan Cave Sports in Chesterfield.
He said fans buy items to take to the Winter Warm-Up to have autographed. The store currently has a large selection of autographed and game-used items.
Bahr hopes players and owners can work out a deal soon. He said, “I would hope that this gets resolved and I think that most fans agree.”
For information on the raffle, visit: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/raffle
Suggest a Correction
Family of 4, including infant twins, found dead in Missouri home
Florissant daycare license suspended after 3-year-old left in cold for hours
TA: Why Ethereum Bulls Aim Fresh Rally Above $4K
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Public Apology: ‘She Deserves Better’
Groundbreaking COVID research in Missouri shows alarming trend
St. Louis baseball fans disappointed after Winter Warm-Up canceled
St. Louis County Council considers new plan to curb car break-ins
St. Louis man says he waited 10 hours for ambulance to arrive for sick brother
Kanye West & New Flame Julia Fox Enjoy Broadway Show & Dinner On 1st Date In NYC — Photos
High school roundup: Woodbury edges Cretin-Derham Hall in OT in boys basketball
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week