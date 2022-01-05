News
Faye Flam: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?
Scientists who’ve been reluctant to talk up any new COVID-19 treatment are suddenly using the expression “game changer” to describe the Pfizer antiviral pill Paxlovid. But the changed game will include rationing.
It’s no coincidence that it works the same way as the drugs that changed everything with the AIDS epidemic. Called protease inhibitors, they turned HIV from a death sentence to a manageable disease.
Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients are excited that Paxlovid won emergency use approval in December, but ramping up supplies amid the current massive pandemic wave could unleash a rancorous ethical conflict over who should be given priority. Among those whose lives might be saved include people who are vaccinated and boosted but immune compromised, as well as people who are willfully unvaccinated. If people were mad about unvaccinated patients burdening medical staffs and taking up beds in hospitals, wait for the clamor over who gets the new pill.
In clinical trials, Paxlovid reduced risk of hospitalization by 89% when people with several risk factors were given the drug within five days of the onset of symptoms. Because it’s a pill, it doesn’t require a medical facility the way monoclonal antibodies do, and new evidence shows most of those antibody treatments won’t work against omicron in any case.
“I think it’s a game changer,” said Roger Seheult, a critical care doctor and pulmonologist in California, who talked to me recently right after finishing a shift in the ICU. But he’s wondering how the number of doses promised by the U.S. government will stand up to the rising wave of disease. Noting that 200,000 people are getting the virus every day, he said, “We might see a million a day once this thing hits full bore.”
He brought up Colin Powell as someone who might have been saved by Paxlovid. Powell, who died from COVID-19 last fall, had suffered from multiple myeloma — a disease that interferes with the body’s ability to make antibodies in response to infection or vaccines.
But millions of people are either immune compromised or have skipped the vaccine. Seheult said that in his hospital’s ICU, he’s also seeing a number of people with multiple health risks who have skipped the strongly recommended booster shots.
The supply problem won’t be easy to fix, said Derek Lowe, a medicinal chemist and author of Science magazine’s pharma blog In the Pipeline. The starting materials are the problem, he said. Making this kind of complex drug requires multiple steps, each one requiring different materials. “And each of those things has to be sourced — how much of it can they make really fast, and make it with sufficient purity and get it delivered,” Lowe said, adding, “You’ve got five, 10, a dozen, 20 different chemicals you have to worry about in the same way.”
The process often involves multiple countries. “Eventually, we’re depending on other countries that still have a big, ugly, dirty, smelly fine chemical industry,” he said.
Merck has also come up with an antiviral pill, molnupiravir, which had initially shown similarly promising results but now looks to be only around 30% effective in preventing hospitalization. The Merck drug also raised concerns that its ability to cause mutations in the virus could become a “breeding ground” for new variants.
Seheult and other doctors still see it as a backup. Paxlovid can potentially interfere with other drugs, so it might not work for patients who can’t take a break from their normal drugs for even a few days.
Paxlovid is basically two drugs. One is the actual protease inhibitor, which works by stopping a key enzyme needed for the virus to reproduce itself. Such a direct attack should work even on those with non-functional immune systems.
The other part, ritonavir, is an older HIV drug, which increases the effective dose of the antiviral part by slowing down the liver’s ability to metabolize and destroy it. That’s why it might have the unwanted side effect of causing other drugs to build up into toxic doses.
The two drugs that make up Paxlovid are similar to drugs given to HIV patients for life, but for COVID-19 the course of medication would only take five days. No safety concerns came up in the clinical trials. The need to give it within five days is a limitation, but people who know they’re at high risk could, in theory, be prepared with at-home COVID-19 tests — provided the supply of those can ramp up fast enough.
Just as HIV drugs changed the way society viewed sex and relationships and made life for many single people less stressful, so the presence of an effective COVID drug could ease the emotional and social toll of the pandemic. The vaccines went a long way in that direction but left behind people who can’t get the full benefit because they have suppressed immune systems due to age, diseases or the need to take immune-suppressive drugs.
Should they have to compete with people who are also at risk through their choice to skip vaccines? About half of unvaccinated people say they would refuse Paxlovid, according to a recent Harris poll, but that leaves a lot of potential demand in the other half — and many others might change their minds if they thought their lives were in immediate danger.
Then there’s a whole gray zone of people who haven’t gotten around to getting boosted, despite being over 65 or having conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Only about a quarter of U.S. adults have gotten the booster, so this group may make up the bulk of demand for Paxlovid.
It’s always possible that things won’t go as expected. Doctors thought they’d have to ration ventilators, but they learned that many patients did better with supplemental oxygen. This time around, nobody knows yet how big a hospital surge the omicron cases will cause.
Even when the supply ramps up, Lowe and other experts worry that if the drug is used too widely, it might conceivably increase the chance that the virus would develop resistance. So the medical community will have to exercise judgment in prescribing this drug for the foreseeable future. The rest of us should temper hopes for an easy cure, and get that booster shot.
Ask Amy: Friend’s alcoholism is out of control
Dear Amy: My friend is a drunk. This is disgusting to watch.
At several points over the years, when I have traveled with her, she has found ways to drink while a passenger in my car — often from a “water bottle” that has vodka in it.
If I were stopped by police and they found open liquor within reach inside my car, I would be immediately fired from my job.
I have discussed this with my friend, but she has still violated my trust.
She has gone to rehab, tried cold turkey, and been hospitalized. She lost her job due to her alcoholism.
She is an educated, vivacious, loving, caring friend who stood at my side when life kicked me in the head and heart as I dealt with the loss of my mother, and as other friends backed away.
I love our friendship.
I recently hosted a holiday celebration. I thought I was on alert, but I didn’t notice how much she was drinking.
I looked across the table and saw (once again) the half-mast eyes, mouth agape with food dribbling out, down her dress, and onto the floor. Her face was almost in her plate. She spent the night passed out on my couch.
I have reached my limit. I spoke with her the next morning. She apologized profusely, but I realize that means nothing.
I would be mortified to be in that state of inebriation, but she doesn’t seem to have any shame at all.
I want to include her when I entertain or go out with other friends, but I don’t want to watch her get drunk or have to take care of a drunk.
I don’t want to have to lock up my liquor when she is at my home.
I shouldn’t have to be the “liquor police” with her.
What is there left to do?
— Disgusted
Dear Disgusted: You say that your friend has no shame, and yet you seem determined to shame her.
Think of her as an addict, not a “drunk.” Shelve your disgust and replace it with compassion for someone who has a disorder which is currently raging out of control. Look at all she has lost!
Yes, you should lock up your liquor when she is at your home. You should not drink in front of her or with her. You should not serve alcohol to her, or have it accessible, and expect her to be able to control her drinking. Because she obviously cannot.
You cannot save her from her addiction. But you needn’t enable it, either.
Stop chastising her. Tell her that you love her and that you value the gift of her friendship, but that she has relapsed, and you are worried about her. (Relapse is extremely common).
She needs professional help and rehab, as well as your ongoing compassion. Offer to research options with her and encourage her to enter a program.
Dear Amy: I am blessed to have retired before the age of 50.
I am now in my mid-50s, and my life is great, but my in-laws think I should go back to work.
We had a fairly OK relationship before my retirement, but now when I am around them, they tell me I am too young to retire, and this has caused a disconnect in our relationship.
I didn’t know there was an age requirement on retiring, as long as you are financially secure.
How can I respond to this?
— Enjoying Retirement
Dear Enjoying: I suggest you respond with a version of, “Aren’t you sweet?” before transitioning your in-laws away from you as the topic of conversation. One way to do this is to ask a question, “Do you remember how old your own parents were when they retired?”
They might say, “Our folks never retired!” which would give you some insight into their backstory and point of view.
There is nothing wrong with a little disconnect between the generations, but I hope you won’t let this difference of opinion grow into anything more than that.
Dear Amy: Thank you for your “Book on Every Bed” column.
I love this idea.
I recently returned to the workforce, working with low-income preschoolers.
Each day before rest time I read the same very sweet book.
For the holidays, I gave each of my students their own copy.
I hope I have helped instill the love of reading and a good book.
— Happy With my Little Ones
Dear Happy: Your preschoolers will treasure this book. Thank you for encouraging literacy.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
NFL power rankings, Week 17: Bills join top tier, Bengals rise, Ravens cling to hope as playoffs near
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record.
Here are the rankings after Week 17:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Green Bay Packers (13-3; No. 1 last week)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5; No. 2)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4; No. 3)
4. Buffalo Bills (10-6; No. 6)
The Packers are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to win his second straight NFL Most Valuable Player award. You can’t ask for a better season for Green Bay, which might finally break through in the postseason thanks to clinching the first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC.
The path to a championship looks even clearer for the Packers now that the Buccaneers will be without Antonio Brown for the rest of the season. Coach Bruce Arians said the wide receiver is no longer on the team after he took off his jersey and left the field in the middle of Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Jets, costing the team one of its best offensive players. Tampa Bay has already lost wide receiver Chris Godwin to season-ending knee injury and has seen Mike Evans hobbled by a hamstring injury, which means Brady will be relying on veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski and backup wideouts Cyril Grayson, Breshad Perriman and Tyler Johnson down the stretch. Brady’s worked wonders with an average group of receivers before, but there’s no doubt that Brown’s absence will severely hurt the offense in the postseason.
In the AFC, the pecking order is a little less clear. The Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Bengals opened the door for the Titans, Bengals and Patriots to win the No. 1 seed in one of the most wide-open races in years. According to ESPN, the AFC’s eventual top seed will have at least five losses, tied for the most for the AFC’s top team since the NFL began the seeding process in 1975. Kansas City’s offense is still playing at a high level behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but the defense showed why it can’t be trusted Sunday by allowing Joe Burrow to throw for 446 yards and four touchdowns and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to set the single-game rookie record with 266 receiving yards.
The Bills, meanwhile, have won three straight to climb back into the mix of Super Bowl contenders. Quarterback Josh Allen has not been very effective throwing the ball lately — as evidenced by his 11-for-26 performance with three interceptions in Sunday’s 29-15 win over the Falcons — but has become a dangerous weapon in the running game. The Bills’ defense has been the real star, however, ranking third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. If Buffalo can get the best version of Allen this postseason, it has a good chance of making the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.
The top contenders
5. Los Angeles Rams (12-4; No. 4)
6. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6; No. 10)
7. Arizona Cardinals (11-5; No. 9)
8. Dallas Cowboys (11-5; No. 5)
9. New England Patriots (10-6; No. 8)
10. Tennessee Titans (11-5, No. 11)
The Rams’ 20-19 win over the Ravens on Sunday was a perfect encapsulation of the Matthew Stafford experience. The star quarterback threw an ugly pick-six early in the game and followed it up with another interception into triple coverage, but he rallied the offense down the stretch to finish with 309 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with less than a minute left to Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams might have the most high-end talent of any roster in the league, and it showed when it mattered most Sunday as trade acquisition Von Miller came up with the game-sealing sack off the edge. This Rams team is far from perfect, but it has the firepower to keep up with the top contenders in the NFC if Stafford can avoid costly turnovers.
Of course, the Rams aren’t the only talented team in the NFC. The Cardinals, once considered the best team in the league in these rankings, ended a three-game losing streak with a 25-22 win over the Cowboys to show once again why they need to be taken seriously. Former Texas high school star Kyler Murray remains undefeated at AT&T Stadium, which might be the site of a first-round matchup between these teams. For all its faults under coach Mike McCarthy, Dallas is still one of the best teams in the league, ranking first in DVOA. But the offense can be stagnant at times, as it showed in the first half Sunday. The Cowboys need Dak Prescott, who set a career high Sunday with his 32nd touchdown pass, to play at an elite level to make a deep playoff run.
For all the attention on the Chiefs and Bills in the AFC, the Titans currently hold the No. 1 seed. Tennessee just needs to beat the Texans this Sunday to clinch the first-round bye and home-field advantage, which would be a massive boost for a team that has not been very impressive for most of the season. The Titans rank 19th in DVOA, behind three teams that have already been eliminated from playoff contention (Seahawks, Browns, Vikings) and two that are barely still alive (Ravens, Saints). Tennessee’s rushing attack has surprisingly been just as effective since star running back Derrick Henry’s injury, but the Titans need more from quarterback Ryan Tannehill if they want to make a Super Bowl run.
The Bengals, meanwhile, made a big statement Sunday with a victory over the AFC-leading Chiefs. Coach Zac Taylor continues to be aggressive, going for it on fourth down and letting Burrow attack the defense through the air. The offensive line has struggled, but the Bengals can take a victory lap for selecting Chase over a top offensive lineman in the 2021 draft. The rookie has been a difference-maker for what’s turning into the best group of wide receivers in the league.
The wild cards
11. Indianapolis Colts (9-7; No. 7)
12. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7; No. 12)
13. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7; No. 15)
14. San Francisco 49ers (9-7; No. 13)
15. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7; No. 17)
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1; No. 21)
If one of these teams reaches a conference championship game, it wouldn’t be shocking, especially given how unpredictable this season has been. The Colts are a tough matchup for any team because of their dominant rushing attack behind star Jonathan Taylor and sound defense, but they still have to beat the Jaguars to clinch a playoff spot. The Chargers have shown flashes of brilliance, beating the Chiefs and Bengals earlier this season, but have been maddeningly inconsistent despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert. They still need to beat the Raiders to clinch a playoff spot.
The Steelers’ win over the Browns on Monday night was not only a nice sendoff for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at Heinz Field, but kept Pittsburgh alive in the playoff hunt. The Steelers need to beat the Ravens in Week 18, get a Jaguars win over the Colts and not have the Raiders-Chargers game end in a tie to make the postseason. Stranger things have happened, but asking the 2-14 Jaguars to beat a 9-7 Colts team with a playoff spot on the line feels almost impossible. At least coach Mike Tomlin can hang his hat on 15 straight seasons without a losing record.
Still hanging on
17. Baltimore Ravens (8-8; No. 14)
18. New Orleans Saints (8-8; No. 20)
There’s a reason the Ravens’ playoff chances are only 2% heading into Week 18, according to FiveThirtyEight. They need a win over the Steelers, plus a Chargers loss to the Raiders, a Colts loss to the Jaguars and a Dolphins loss or tie against the Patriots to make it in. But it’s only fitting that the Ravens enter the last week of the regular season with seemingly insurmountable odds.
Season-ending injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, plus Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, in the preseason put Baltimore a step behind before it even took the field. Then the Ravens lost left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety DeShon Elliott, among others, and finally saw quarterback Lamar Jackson miss three crucial games with an ankle injury. Despite it all, the Ravens lost four of their past five games by a total of just five points. It’s hard not to wonder “what if” for a team that was 8-3 and atop the AFC with a healthy Jackson.
Entering an uncertain offseason
19. Miami Dolphins (8-8; No. 16)
20. Cleveland Browns (7-9; No. 18)
21. Minnesota Vikings (7-9; No. 19)
22. Denver Broncos (7-9; No. 22)
23. Atlanta Falcons (7-9; No. 23)
24. Seattle Seahawks (6-10; No. 26)
25. Chicago Bears (6-10; No. 25)
With the offseason fast approaching, get ready for the coach and quarterback carousel. Will the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and the Browns’ Baker Mayfield start the majority of the 2022 season? Will the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, the Falcons’ Matt Ryan and the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson be traded? Will the Bears’ Matt Nagy, the Vikings’ Mike Zimmer and the Broncos’ Vic Fangio be fired? Is Denver going to land a star quarterback to round out one of the league’s best young rosters?
When it comes to the draft and free agency, these are going to be the teams to watch.
The basement
26. Washington Football Team (6-10; No. 24)
27. New York Jets (4-12; No. 28)
28. Carolina Panthers (5-11; No. 27)
29. Houston Texans (4-12; No. 31)
30. Detroit Lions (2-13-1; No. 30)
31. New York Giants (4-12; No. 29)
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14; No. 32)
Continuing a forgettable season, the Giants suffered their fifth straight loss Sunday, 29-3 to the Bears. But this was no ordinary defeat. The Giants recorded minus-10 passing yards — the lowest total in an NFL game since 1998 — committed four turnovers and finished with a season-low 151 total yards.
After the game, coach Joe Judge went on an 11-minute rant about the state of the team, pointing out that “this ain’t some clown show organization.” He said there are players on the team begging him to come back, and that some former Giants are calling him “twice a week” wishing they were still in New York. He even implied that the Patriots coaches feared for their jobs during a 2018 season that ended with a Super Bowl title.
Since ESPN reported Dec. 26 that Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones were expected to be brought back for the 2022 season, the Giants have been outscored 63-13. General manager Dave Gettleman has long been expected to be fired once the season ends, but it’s hard to see what Judge has done to deserve another chance. A team that entered the season with playoff expectations is instead going to have a top-10 draft pick for the fifth time in the past seven seasons. Thanks to a first-round pick from the Bears in the Justin Fields trade, the Giants have a great opportunity to rebuild this offseason. Sticking with Judge could derail any chance at progress.
How the Ravens’ finale vs. Pittsburgh could affect their draft order, record books and more
The Ravens need a lot of outside help Sunday, enough that coach John Harbaugh won’t bother reviewing the Week 18 rooting guide with his team.
A five-game losing streak has complicated a once-simple path to the playoffs. To make the postseason for the fourth straight year, the Ravens (8-8) need wins from a two-touchdown underdog (the Jacksonville Jaguars), a field-goal underdog (the Las Vegas Raiders) and a conference rival (the New England Patriots).
They also have to take care of business inside M&T Bank Stadium. The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who’s approaching what will likely be the final game of his hallowed NFL career, have their own long-shot playoff ambitions.
“Our focus is going to be on our game, winning our game,” Harbaugh said Monday. “So nothing matters if we don’t win. That’s really the focus every week, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”
Sunday’s game has implications far beyond the Ravens’ minuscule playoff odds, however. Here’s a look at what’s at stake for the Ravens’ draft slot, schedule, record books and more.
Take your pick
The Ravens enter Week 18 with the No. 16 slot in the 2022 draft. Where they end up depends not only on what happens Sunday in Baltimore but also around the NFL.
If the Ravens lose to the Steelers, they’d end up with a pick as high as No. 14 overall and as low as No. 16. If they beat the Steelers but miss the playoffs, they’d almost certainly fall to No. 18 overall. If the Ravens make the playoffs, their first pick would be no better than No. 19, and would depend thereafter on postseason results.
In the case of a tiebreaker, strength of schedule determines draft order — the lower the aggregate winning percentage of a team’s opponents, the better. That’s bad news for the Ravens, whose current strength of schedule (.531) is stronger than any team’s in their draft range. Here’s a look at the Ravens’ company in the draft order, including record, strength of schedule and Week 18 opponent.
- 10. Atlanta Falcons: 7-9, .461, vs. New Orleans Saints
- 11. Denver Broncos: 7-9, .478, vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- 12. Minnesota Vikings: 7-9, .513, vs. Chicago Bears
- 13. Cleveland Browns: 7-9, .524, vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- 14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins): 8-8, .467 SOS, vs. New England Patriots
- 15. New Orleans Saints: 8-8, .515, at Falcons
- 16. Ravens: 8-8, .531, vs. Steelers
- 17. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-7-1, .520, at Ravens
- 18. Las Vegas Raiders: 9-7, .517, vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- 19. Philadelphia Eagles: 9-7, .461, vs. Dallas Cowboys
- 20. Los Angeles Chargers: 9-7, .509, at Raiders
- 21. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts): 9-7, .489, at Jacksonville Jaguars
- 22. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers): 9-7, .509, at Los Angeles Rams
According to ESPN, the Ravens are strong favorites to end up with the No. 18 pick (57% odds), with the No. 15 pick (21%) and No. 14 pick (8%) as the second- and third-most likely outcomes.
On schedule
While the Ravens’ 2022 schedule won’t be released until the spring, the team’s opponents will be finalized Sunday.
Much of the 17-game slate is already known. The Ravens will play six games against the AFC North: home-and-home series against the Bengals, Browns and Bengals. The Ravens, who are 1-4 against division foes this season, last won just one AFC North game in 2007.
Under the NFL’s schedule rotations, the Ravens will also face the entire AFC East — home games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins and road games against the New England Patriots and New York Jets — and the entire NFC South — home games against the Carolina Panthers and Falcons and road games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Saints.
That leaves three games to be determined. The Ravens will play a home game against a matching-rank team in the AFC West and road games against matching-rank teams in the AFC South and NFC East. That means a third-place finish in the AFC North would leave the Ravens hosting either the Chargers or Raiders and traveling to play the Houston Texans and Washington Football Team.
Special success
With another strong showing Sunday, the Ravens can finish the season as the NFL’s top special teams unit. According to Football Outsiders, the Ravens lead the league in special teams DVOA, or defense-adjusted value over average, which measures success relative to the league average and accounts for variables such as opponent quality.
The Ravens enter Week 18 with a DVOA of 6.0%, ahead of the second-place Kansas City Chiefs (4.4%) but lower than the Ravens’ 2020 mark (7.4%), which trailed only the New England Patriots’ (8.1%). In their third season under special teams coordinator Chris Horton, the Ravens rank first in field goals and extra points, second in punt returns, seventh in punt coverage, 12th in kickoff returns and 22nd in kickoff coverage, according to Football Outsiders.
Under Harbaugh, a former special teams coordinator, the Ravens have taken up almost permanent residence in the upper echelons of special teams play. Since his hiring in 2008, the Ravens have finished in the top 10 in DVOA in all but two seasons, including three years at No. 1.
Record watch
A handful of individual, team and NFL records and milestones are on the line Sunday:
- Barring an unexpected practice squad call-up, the Ravens will end the season with 75 players having appeared in a game this season, tying the 2020 team for the most in franchise history.
- The Ravens have allowed a franchise-worst 4,507 passing yards this season, or 281.7 yards per game. That average is a virtual lock to eclipse the highwater mark set in 2014, when the Ravens allowed 248.7 yards per game. The Ravens’ 100.9 passer rating allowed is also currently the worst in franchise history, ahead of the 99.6 rating allowed in 2015.
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson needs 33 passing yards to reach 10,000 for his career. If he hits the mark Sunday, he’d become the fastest quarterback in NFL history to record 10,000 passing yards and 3,500 rushing yards.
- Tight end Mark Andrews needs five catches to break the Ravens’ single-season reception record. Wide receiver Derrick Mason finished with a franchise-best 103 catches in 2007, though he did so in 16 games.
- Andrews, now the Ravens’ single-season record-holder for receiving yardage (1,276), also needs 141 yards to break the single-season NFL record at the position. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had 1,416 yards in just 15 games last season.
- Among qualifying players, Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay leads the NFL in punt return average (14.4 yards). Lamont Brightful (2002) and Jermaine Lewis (2000) share the Ravens’ single-season record for punt return average (16.1 yards).
- Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown needs 19 receiving yards to reach 1,000 this season. He would be the first Ravens receiver since Mike Wallace in 2016 and the 14th player in franchise history to hit the milestone.
- Inside linebacker Patrick Queen needs two tackles to reach 200 for his career. With another tackle for loss, he’d join the Buccaneers’ Devin White, Saints’ Demario Davis and Bears’ Roquan Smith as the NFL’s only defenders with at least 200 tackles and 20 tackles for loss since the start of last season.
- Kicker Justin Tucker needs 12 points to set a career high and Ravens single-season record. He’s reached 141 points four times in his career.
- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt needs 1 ½ sacks to break the NFL’s single-season record. The New York Giants’ Michael Strahan finished with 22 ½ sacks in 16 games in 2001. Watt has 21 ½ sacks in 14 games this season, including 3 ½ against the Ravens in Week 13.
