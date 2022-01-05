News
Ferriabough Bolling: Capitol riots a failure not worthy of commemoration
The shameful assault on our nation’s capitol, and our very democracy, on Jan. 6, 2021, is not worth commemorating. It is unfit and unseemly to even mark its anniversary date each year, even if the commentary is meant as a cautionary tale.
We don’t need flashbacks to that horrendous day. All the renewed attention does is give those who participated and those who support them more oxygen and the chance to add to their numbers for a possible next time. They don’t deserve the publicity, and the American people certainly don’t deserve to cringe with embarrassment at the memory of hordes climbing the outer walls of the Capitol Building, tossing tear gas, attacking police and breaching the chamber floor, all in the name of thwarting the counting of electoral votes as mandated by the constitution.
No matter what the final results of the bipartisan investigation, the probe in itself is a small cause to celebrate that at least there is some bipartisanship alive and well in Washington, particularly when it comes to dealing with this level of egregiousness.
I’m sure it’s not the example of bipartisanship President Biden had in mind when he came into office, burdened by the coronavirus and a mismanaged, politicized outreach effort, and taking the helm as falsehoods swirled that he hadn’t really won the right to do so. Biden’s first act was getting a message to Trump that awful day, asking him to get the rioters to stand down.
In my mind one of the most important takeaways is to ensure safety measures are in place to make sure this never happens again. Alarmingly, a recent poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that 34% of Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified. A separate CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday found 62% of Americans said they expect violence over losing in future presidential elections.
Combatting violent ideology will be a major challenge. Even as many of the prominent actors and ringleaders involved with the Jan. 6 riots have been arrested, the groups they belong to have in many ways been empowered. False narratives remain and have been spread about disenfranchisement and a stolen election — including from many Republicans in office who refuse to disavow them despite massive evidence to the contrary. More than a few supporters of the rioters see them as heroes standing up for the country by tearing it down.
Whether it was a rally that went awry or a planned event that spiraled out of control, or was deliberately meant to incite, Donald Trump was center stage, cheering and being cheered by his supporters before all hell broke loose. The reticence to put his foot down and de-escalate the situation — even as reports indicate his children urged him to do so — is hard to view as anything but giving tacit approval to the rioters.
Words — or the lack of them — do matter.
As Jan. 6, 2022, approaches, I am hoping that the attack on the Capitol becomes a footnote in American history, an example of failure to thwart our country’s constitution and ideals.
We can never allow this to happen again — nor can we illuminate such a dark day by shining a light on it that it doesn’t deserve.
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.
News
Editorial: Paying student loans for law enforcement a great idea
Usually, the idea of government picking up the tab for student loans smacks of progressive entitlement-padding and vote-baiting.
But a group of Massachusetts lawmakers — from both sides of the aisle — have repurposed the idea and made it a worthy one.
As the State House News Service reported, legislators are looking at bills that would allow state government to pick up the student loan payments of anyone serving in law enforcement, in a bid to recruit more young people into the field.
“We are facing a shortage of law enforcement officers in this state, something that a lot of my police chiefs are saying could evolve into a public safety crisis in the near future if we don’t do something about this,” Rep. Lenny Mirra (R-Georgetown) said Tuesday. “A lot of people are leaving that field. Very few young people are going into it. And so we need to really do something about that really quickly.”
Mirra testified before the Public Service Committee on bills offering tuition reimbursement for anyone pursuing a criminal justice degree in Massachusetts (H 2734) and his student loan repayment bill (H 2735), which he described as a “more effective and more timely way to go.”
Under his bill, the state would cover loan payments for any individual who attains a criminal justice degree or law enforcement certificate from a Massachusetts state college, university or community college, and is currently working in Massachusetts for a law enforcement agency, municipal police department or the State Police.
His bill’s co-sponsors include independent Rep. Susannah Whipps of Athol, Democratic Rep. Patrick Kearney of Scituate and two Republicans, Reps. Mathew Muratore of Plymouth and Michael Soter of Bellingham.
The idea of a break on college tuition is a undoubtedly a powerful recruitment tool for police departments, but the bill serves another purpose: It signals the importance of police work and treats the occupation with some of the respect that’s been sorely lacking.
Rep. Tim Whelan (R-Brewster), a former correction officer and former State Police officer, said interest in law enforcement is reflected in the decline in people who take the civil service exam. Typically, it’s 35,000 a year, he said, but in 2021 it was about 6,000.
Whelan said the committee over the years has often heard from people seeking tuition benefits to boost one field or another but said others have not been able to point to what he called “just a complete bottoming out of people who are interested in a career in law enforcement.”
Local and nationwide calls to “defund the police,” the labeling of law enforcement as racist “front to back,” the guilt-by-association equating bad cops who commit crimes in one state with every officer who wears a badge, the push to get law enforcement out of schools, restaurants who’ve refused to serve police and civilians balking over the presence of Back the Blue flags — the list of defaming, demoralizing rhetoric and actions over the past few years is alarming and reprehensible.
In addition to helping young recruits pay for their education before joining the force, Mirra’s bill does much to reinstate the high regard in which law enforcement should be held. The men and women who get a law enforcement certificate or criminal justice degree and put it to use keeping our communities safe should absolutely have their loan tab cleared.
It’s the least we can do.
News
Ravens film study: Breaking down the decisive ‘small details’ of a brutal 20-19 loss to the Rams
As Ravens players explained where things had gone wrong in a fifth straight loss Sunday, they pointed to the end, and then to everything before it. The Ravens had dictated terms for so much of their game against the Los Angeles Rams. And yet, in a 20-19 loss that all but crushed their playoff dreams, it hadn’t mattered.
“When you control a game the whole game, which I felt like we did, and you end up losing,” tight end Mark Andrews said, “that just hurts.”
“We controlled the game the whole game,” quarterback Tyler Huntley said. “We just have to stop hurting ourselves at the end of the day and score points.”
The game’s “small details,” safety Chuck Clark said, were the Ravens’ undoing inside M&T Bank Stadium — a miscommunication here, a blown block there. For a team missing Pro Bowl-level starters on offense and defense, sometimes that’s all it takes to flip a win into a loss. Sunday’s defeat encapsulated all the Ravens’ troubles with an ever-narrowing margin for error. Here’s where they went wrong.
‘Ill-advised’ interception
Rather than try to bleed out the clock late in the second quarter, the Ravens forced the issue against the Rams, who trailed 10-0 and were set to receive the ball to start the second half. After running the ball twice for a first down, leading to two Rams timeouts, the Ravens called a pass play on first-and-10 with 1:42 remaining.
As Huntley dropped back to pass, a receiver got wide open. It just wasn’t wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who was running a double move on a vertical route. Huntley targeted Brown anyway, and his pass ended up landing behind him and in the waiting arms of safety Jordan Fuller.
“Hollywood beat him a different way than I was thinking,” Huntley said Sunday. “It was just a miscommunication. I wish I could have that one back, though. That was one of those ones that you want to have back.”
Had Huntley looked left instead of right, he would’ve seen tight end Mark Andrews leaking out from the line of scrimmage and running a shallow crossing route uncovered. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the closest defender was about 9 yards from Andrews when Huntley got rid of the ball — and running farther away from Andrews with every step.
“Tyler will tell you, it’s just an ill-advised throw,” Harbaugh said Monday. “That was not a throw we needed to make. He’ll tell you; check that one right down. That’s a check-down throw right there, and he has Mark on the check-down, and he’ll hit Mark, and Mark will run, and we’ll be in good shape. So that’s one to learn from right there.”
Instead, Fuller returned the interception to the Ravens’ 29-yard line, and the Rams scored their first touchdown three plays later.
Red-zone woes
The Rams’ margin of victory was just one point. The Ravens twice made trips to or inside the Rams’ 5-yard line. They left with only field goals, and probably should’ve come away with more.
On the Ravens’ first red-zone trip, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald single-handedly ruined a would-be touchdown opportunity. Two minutes before Huntley threw his second-quarter interception, the Ravens faced third-and-goal at the Rams’ 5-yard line. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay was lined up to Huntley’s left, in the slot. At the snap, Rams cornerback Dont’e Deayon, matched up on Duvernay, essentially abandoned Duvernay to cut off an in-breaking route from Brown, who’d lined up outside of Duvernay.
That left Duvernay wide open in the middle of the end zone, expecting a pass. Unfortunately for Huntley, Donald was one-on-one with left guard Ben Cleveland. He swam past the rookie easily, knocked Huntley off his spot and forced an overthrow to Duvernay.
Afterward, left tackle Ronnie Stanley seemed to wonder why center Trystan Colon hadn’t looked to help Cleveland. Colon, starting for the ailing Bradley Bozeman, instead helped right guard Kevin Zeitler contain defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who entered the game with 7 ½ fewer sacks than Donald.
“Slide away from Aaron Donald on 3rd down???” Stanley tweeted, referring to how offensive lines adjust their presnap protection.
The Ravens also botched an opportunity to attempt a third-and-goal from the Rams’ 4-yard line two quarters later, when a touchdown would’ve given them a 23-14 lead with about five minutes remaining. After the Ravens lost 2 yards on a second-down carry by running back Latavius Murray, the offense was called for a delay-of-game penalty.
Harbaugh said the Ravens have had “a couple issues with running guys on and off” the field in substitutions this season, but called the execution Sunday “good.” Before the crucial penalty, the Ravens didn’t have their receivers set until about six seconds remained on the play clock, and running back Devonta Freeman didn’t finish motioning over to the backfield until about two seconds were left.
Huntley said he called for the snap with one second left, and that the ball arrived when the clock hit zero. But the telecast of the game showed a different story, and the game’s officials whistled the play dead. Harbaugh called it a play that the Ravens “could have gotten off, and we should have gotten off, but we didn’t.”
He added: “We had opportunities to score touchdowns, and we got field goals, on offense. So we did move the ball, we made plays on offense, we did some good things, but you’ve got to score touchdowns. And our offensive players, our offensive coaches, myself, all of us, we’re disappointed in not scoring touchdowns yesterday. We score touchdowns, we win the game — it’s that simple.”
The go-ahead drive
Two catches by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. defined the Rams’ decisive touchdown drive: his fourth-and-5 reception against tight coverage from cornerback Tavon Young, and his 7-yard touchdown. On both plays, the Rams won with impressive execution.
On their fourth-and-5 conversion, the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford faced a four-man pass rush. Outside linebackers Justin Houston and Tyus Bowser were kept in check, but a twist by defensive tackles Calais Campbell and Broderick Washington bowled over left guard David Edwards, giving Campbell a clean path to the backfield.
Stafford, however, had enough time to move off the first and second reads in his progression, both well covered, and find Beckham with just enough separation from Young. His 5-yard pass, crucially, landed away from Beckham’s body, and his outstretched grab might’ve kept Young from jarring it loose as he arrived for the tackle. Up front, Campbell got to Stafford a half-second too late.
“It was simply just a good pass, good catch,” Young said Sunday. “There’s nothing to talk about. I had good coverage; he made a good catch.”
Beckham didn’t have any trouble getting open on the Rams’ next play. Lined up next to wide receiver Ben Skowronek in a bunch formation to Stafford’s right, Beckham simply followed the path of the 6-foot-3, 224-pound Skowronek as he ran a clear-out route upfield. By the time Stafford finished rolling out to his right, Skowronek had run into Young, knocking him off his feet.
Beckham caught the pass at the 1 and reached the ball over the goal line for the go-ahead score. Harbaugh said Monday that he didn’t consider it an illegal-pick play.
“I think it was a route that our guy got hung up in, so I don’t think it was an illegal pick,” Harbaugh said. “You could look at it that way. I could look at it in a way that if we had done that, maybe we would have gotten called for a pick. … I mean, I’ve thought that sometimes, to be honest with you, if I was just being blunt. But no, I don’t think that was an illegal pick on that play.”
Week 18
STEELERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 5 ½
News
Flam: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?
Scientists who’ve been reluctant to talk up any new COVID-19 treatment are suddenly using the expression “game changer” to describe the Pfizer antiviral pill Paxlovid. But the changed game will include rationing.
Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients are excited that Paxlovid won emergency use approval in December, but ramping up supplies amid the current massive pandemic wave could unleash a rancorous ethical conflict over who should be given priority. Among those whose lives might be saved include people who are vaccinated and boosted but immune compromised, as well as people who are willfully unvaccinated. If people were mad about unvaccinated patients burdening medical staffs and taking up beds in hospitals, wait for the clamor over who gets the new pill.
In clinical trials, Paxlovid reduced risk of hospitalization by 89% when people with several risk factors were given the drug within five days of the onset of symptoms.
“I think it’s a game changer,” said Roger Seheult, a critical care doctor and pulmonologist in California, who talked to me recently right after finishing a shift in the ICU. But he’s wondering how the several hundred doses promised by the U.S. government will stand up to the rising wave of disease. Noting that 200,000 people are getting the virus every day, he said, “We might see a million a day once this thing hits full bore.”
He brought up Colin Powell as someone who might have been saved by Paxlovid. Powell, who died from COVID-19 last fall, had suffered from multiple myeloma — a disease that interferes with the body’s ability to make antibodies in response to infection or vaccines.
Millions of people are either immune compromised or have skipped the vaccine. Seheult said that in his hospital’s ICU, he’s also seeing a number of people with multiple health risks who have skipped the strongly recommended booster shots.
Just as HIV drugs changed the way society viewed sex and relationships and made life for many single people less stressful, so the presence of an effective COVID drug could ease the emotional and social toll of the pandemic. The vaccines went a long way in that direction but left behind people who can’t get the full benefit because they have suppressed immune systems due to age, diseases or the need to take immune-suppressive drugs.
Should they have to compete with people who are also at risk through their choice to skip vaccines? About half of unvaccinated people say they would refuse Paxlovid, according to a recent Harris poll, but that leaves a lot of potential demand in the other half — and many others might change their minds if they thought their lives were in immediate danger.
Then there’s a whole gray zone of people who haven’t gotten around to getting boosted, despite being over 65 or having conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Only about a quarter of U.S. adults have gotten the booster, so this group may make up the bulk of demand for Paxlovid.
It’s always possible that things won’t go as expected. Doctors thought they’d have to ration ventilators, but they learned that many patients did better with supplemental oxygen. This time around, nobody knows yet how big a hospital surge the omicron cases will cause.
Even when the supply ramps up, Lowe and other experts worry that if the drug is used too widely, it might conceivably increase the chance that the virus would develop resistance. So the medical community will have to exercise judgment in prescribing this drug for the foreseeable future.
Faye Flam is a syndicated columnist.
Ferriabough Bolling: Capitol riots a failure not worthy of commemoration
Editorial: Paying student loans for law enforcement a great idea
Ravens film study: Breaking down the decisive ‘small details’ of a brutal 20-19 loss to the Rams
Flam: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Surges 24% Amid Release of 20 Years Roadmap
Dear Abby: Parents wonder if son’s friendship may be something more
Gamer’s Zone: Polinate Games & Guilds to Support Ambitious Projects to Raise Funds
Bruins outlast Devils for third straight win
Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi dies after battle with cancer: ‘He brought so much to so many’
Michelle Wu likes Long Island for recovery campus — but when, how and for whom?
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week