Connect with us

News

First nor’easter of the year could dump ‘significant snowfall’ across Massachusetts

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Boston prepares for winter weather with new plows, plans for Mass and Cass population
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The first “bread, milk and eggs alert” of the winter could be blared across the Bay State later this week.

Forecasters are tracking a nor’easter that could dump several inches of snow across the state from Thursday night into Friday.

Boston’s initial forecast for snow totals is 4 to 6 inches, but that could definitely change over the next few days.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the exact track of the system,” said Bill Leatham, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.

The forecasters are trying to determine how far west the system will track, which will impact the specific snowfall amounts for the region.

“In New England, we’re no strangers to getting wintry weather, but folks will want to stay tuned to the forecast if they’re traveling,” Leatham said. “It could be a slick commute on Friday.

“We’ll get a better idea on how much snow we’ll get as we get closer to Thursday,” he added.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Howie Carr: Massachusetts residents on the move … out of here!

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Howie Carr: Massachusetts residents on the move … out of here!
google news

Massachusetts is only number seven?

Seventh among the 50 states people are fleeing? That’s the best – or worst – that we can do?

Over the past couple of years, the Commonwealth has usually ranked a lot higher than seventh when it comes to any kind of catastrophic statistics.

Number three in deaths per 100,000 during most of the Dem panic, I mean the pandemic.

Number one in unemployment in the nation for several months during 2020.

So this annual United Van Lines National Movers Study comes as a bit of a disappointment. Gov. Charlie Baker – Charlie Parker, as Dementia Joe Biden calls him – has certainly done his damnedest to make this state as unlivable as possible.

Parker has turned Massachusetts so unlivable that he became unelectable, which is why he’s now a lame duck. Still, under his dismal stewardship, Massachusetts should be the second or third most unlivable state in the union, as it is in so many other quality-of-life stats, like taxes for instance.

Granted, when it comes to out-migration the state is in a tough conference, as they sometimes say about the NFL. It’s the “high outbound” conference, as United Van Lines describes Massachusetts and its peer states.

Topping the flight list, as it has for the past four years, is New Jersey, whose governor is, like Charlie Parker, a graduate of Needham High School Class of ’75. So this’ll be a big brag for Phil Murphy at the next Rocket reunion.

The Garden State is not exactly the Garden of Eden.

Number two is Illinois, whose governor, trust-fund billionaire J. B. Pritzker, has a little getaway spot in Wellington, Fla., as well as a private jet to get there. Incidentally, the prior governor of Illinois took it on the lam and is now a legal resident of Florida.

Third in departures is New York, the state with no bail and even fewer prospects, followed by Connecticut, California and Michigan, bust outs one and all, in almost every way.

Massachusetts is the first state on the on-the-lam list with a Republican governor, even if he is a RINO. Conversely, among the states with the highest rate of inbound moving traffic, the top seven have … GOP chief executives.

Go figure.

Most of those checking out of the Bay State are between 35 and 65 years old, with incomes of between $50,000 and $150,000 — the middle classes, in other words.

The biggest reason given to United Van Lines for leaving Massachusetts is “jobs” (31 percent), followed by family at 25 percent and retirement 22 percent.

Most of Massachusetts’ net in-migration likewise involves jobs. The people moving here heard there weren’t any — jobs, that is — and that they wouldn’t be expected to actually work here.

The working classes are being supplanted by the non-working classes.

As fast as people are moving out of Massachusetts (and the other blue stateas), I suspect a lot more would be decamping if it wasn’t for different “family” reasons — people in their prime working years here don’t want to abandon their elderly parents in this hellhole, and sometimes can’t convince them to vote with their feet quite yet.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Massachusetts lawmakers 2021 payroll, raises rolled in

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Top 10 paid Massachusetts public employees and overtime high earners
google news

Here is the full legislative payroll for 2021, raises rolled in. It’s all part of the Herald’s “Your Tax Dollars at Work” rolling report. Look for all the latest payrolls beginning this week.

To search on this database, click the magnifying glass icon (at right) and enter names and more. Use the scroll bar at bottom to move the data over to the right to sort by highest to lowest. Send tips to joed@bostonherald.com. Follow the Watchdog newsletter for more.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Family of 4, including infant twins, found dead in Missouri home

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Family of 4, including infant twins, found dead in Missouri home
google news

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — A couple and their infant twins were found dead at a home in Iron County, Missouri, on Tuesday.

Deputies discovered the bodies of 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford, and their 9-month-old twins at the home in Lake Killarney around 10 a.m., according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The victims’ relatives have been notified.

Investigators believe an alternative heat source located in the living room may have contributed to their deaths. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause.

As of now, no foul play is suspected.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.