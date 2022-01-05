First woman to take command of U.S.S. Constitution

The U.S.S. Constitution’s first female captain leaves a guided-missile cruiser for Old Ironsides.

Cmdr. Billie Farrell will relieve the Constitution’s current and 76th commanding officer, Cmdr. John Benda, at a noon Friday ceremony in Charlestown. The ship will be closed during the ceremony but will reopen to the public from 2 to 4 p.m.

“I am honored to have the privilege to soon command this iconic warship that dates back to the roots of both our nation and our Navy and to have been afforded the amazing opportunity to serve as USS Constitution’s first female commanding officer in her 224 years,” Farrell said in a statement.

She added: “I hope to strengthen the legacy of USS Constitution through preservation, promotion, and protection by telling her story and connecting it to the rich heritage of the United States Navy and the warships serving in the fleet today.”

Farrell previously served as the executive officer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser U.S.S. Vicksburg. She is a native of Paducah, Ky., and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Arkansas.

As U.S.S. Constitution’s crew welcomes Farrell, they will say farewell to the ship’s current commanding officer.

“I know the crew is in great hands with Commander Farrell,” Benda said. “This historic barrier is long overdue to be broken. I cannot think of a better candidate to serve as USS Constitution’s first female commanding officer. I look forward to watching what she and the crew accomplish in the next few years.”

U.S.S. Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. The ship was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812, when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off its wooden hull.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard the ship now provide free tours as they support its mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.