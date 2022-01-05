News
Flam: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?
Scientists who’ve been reluctant to talk up any new COVID-19 treatment are suddenly using the expression “game changer” to describe the Pfizer antiviral pill Paxlovid. But the changed game will include rationing.
Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients are excited that Paxlovid won emergency use approval in December, but ramping up supplies amid the current massive pandemic wave could unleash a rancorous ethical conflict over who should be given priority. Among those whose lives might be saved include people who are vaccinated and boosted but immune compromised, as well as people who are willfully unvaccinated. If people were mad about unvaccinated patients burdening medical staffs and taking up beds in hospitals, wait for the clamor over who gets the new pill.
In clinical trials, Paxlovid reduced risk of hospitalization by 89% when people with several risk factors were given the drug within five days of the onset of symptoms.
“I think it’s a game changer,” said Roger Seheult, a critical care doctor and pulmonologist in California, who talked to me recently right after finishing a shift in the ICU. But he’s wondering how the several hundred doses promised by the U.S. government will stand up to the rising wave of disease. Noting that 200,000 people are getting the virus every day, he said, “We might see a million a day once this thing hits full bore.”
He brought up Colin Powell as someone who might have been saved by Paxlovid. Powell, who died from COVID-19 last fall, had suffered from multiple myeloma — a disease that interferes with the body’s ability to make antibodies in response to infection or vaccines.
Millions of people are either immune compromised or have skipped the vaccine. Seheult said that in his hospital’s ICU, he’s also seeing a number of people with multiple health risks who have skipped the strongly recommended booster shots.
Just as HIV drugs changed the way society viewed sex and relationships and made life for many single people less stressful, so the presence of an effective COVID drug could ease the emotional and social toll of the pandemic. The vaccines went a long way in that direction but left behind people who can’t get the full benefit because they have suppressed immune systems due to age, diseases or the need to take immune-suppressive drugs.
Should they have to compete with people who are also at risk through their choice to skip vaccines? About half of unvaccinated people say they would refuse Paxlovid, according to a recent Harris poll, but that leaves a lot of potential demand in the other half — and many others might change their minds if they thought their lives were in immediate danger.
Then there’s a whole gray zone of people who haven’t gotten around to getting boosted, despite being over 65 or having conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Only about a quarter of U.S. adults have gotten the booster, so this group may make up the bulk of demand for Paxlovid.
It’s always possible that things won’t go as expected. Doctors thought they’d have to ration ventilators, but they learned that many patients did better with supplemental oxygen. This time around, nobody knows yet how big a hospital surge the omicron cases will cause.
Even when the supply ramps up, Lowe and other experts worry that if the drug is used too widely, it might conceivably increase the chance that the virus would develop resistance. So the medical community will have to exercise judgment in prescribing this drug for the foreseeable future.
Faye Flam is a syndicated columnist.
Dear Abby: Parents wonder if son’s friendship may be something more
Dear Abby: My preteen son is friends with a boy I don’t quite approve of, but I understand that sometimes bad decisions lead to future wisdom. When I can, I allow the friend to come to our house to hang out with my son because this friend allegedly has a difficult home life.
During this last visit, I noticed them hanging out a little physically closer than usual. They shared the same recliner to play video games, talked to each other using gamer tags and the like, and had what I assume were numerous inside jokes.
My husband and I would never belittle, degrade or denounce our children for being gay. We know we’re from a bygone era, and we do not assume our particular values are held by our children. We have discussed it and know how to approach it from our perspective if our son announces his orientation. I’m not even certain my perception of his closeness with his friend is accurate.
My husband is more worldly than I am, and he says this kind of behavior is not unusual in the EU. Neither of us wants to address this ahead of anything occurring. We will love our son regardless and support him throughout our lives. I don’t want to make him feel singled out by what may be usual pubescent behavior. My husband and I are in our 30s/40s. We live in an extremely rural area, and this is my son’s only real friend. Any insight would be appreciated.
— Wondering on the Farm
Dear Wondering: You may be jumping to conclusions unnecessarily. Sitting close to play video games and sharing inside jokes with a best friend are not necessarily signs of being gay. It is what best friends that age do. Whatever your boy’s sexual orientation may be, you say you will love and support him regardless, so this shouldn’t be a problem. His sexual orientation will reveal itself in its own time.
Dear Abby: Please help me figure out whether I’ve made a major mistake. I’ve been dating this man, “Frank,” for six months. He has another woman in his life that he told me he’s only a caregiver for, but then I learned he has been taking her to the lake and out to dinner.
After that, I found out she used to be a prostitute and lived with him for a few weeks and that he has been offered sex by her. He went into a panic when she was in the hospital and he didn’t know where she was. He swears up and down that it’s me he loves, not her. Help, please.
— Competing in Georgia
Dear Competing: Do some digging. Who is the source of the information you are being given? Is that person a reliable source, or could there be an ulterior motive? For a caregiver to “go into a panic” if his patient disappears would not be unusual.
And, while it’s possible that he is driving to the lake and going out to dinner in his role as a caregiver, if the person paying the tab is him, then it’s a date, and he hasn’t been truthful with you. I would be interested in what you find out. Please write back and let me know.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Bruins outlast Devils for third straight win
David Pastrnak would not be stuck in the offensive doldrums forever. His resume is long enough now that we knew it was a matter of when and not if that happened.
And in the Bruins’ 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, Pastrnak did it in both dramatic and timely fashion.
Pastrnak, who had been fighting the puck all game and seemingly for the last month, scored his first goal in 10 games with 5:49 left in the third period to give the B’s a lead that, for once in this game, they would not relinquish.
And if that was the goal to unlock Pastrnak’s offensive gifts, he put the work in to get it. The sniper collected a puck along the left half board, beat Jersey’s Michael McLeod to the net, threw a fake at Ty Smith as if he was going behind the net and instead cut across the goal mouth. Devils’ goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made the initial stop but Pastrnak stuck with it, collecting the rebound and burying it for the 4-3 lead.
With the Devils trying to get Blackwood out of the net for the extra attacker, the B’s hemmed them in until Brandon Carlo’s seeing-eye shot (with a little help from Pastrnak’s net-front presence) beat Blackwood with 23 seconds left in the game to seal it. The victory was their third straight, matching their longest of the season.
While the much-needed renaissance of the Bruin bottom six continued (three more goals on Tuesday, two from the fourth line), getting Pastrnak going is every bit as important. It was his first goal in 10 games, dating back to Nov. 30. And while his new line with center Erik Haula and left wing Taylor Hall had yielded some tangible results for those two players, Pastrnak was still looking to find his groove. He’ll need to continue to build on it as he gets used to his new linemates, but Tuesday was a good start, especially with the grinding shift that produced the winner.
“There was a lot of good things for that line to be successful besides off the rush with just natural talent. It’s work ethic, second effort. And they’ve been doing a good job with it,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t think some of our top guys had their best tonight. It’s going to happen. Support people were excellent. Then one of your top guys comes through when you need him. That’s a good formula. You can’t always have your A game, but when you don’t, you damn well better have your B game to help the team win. I think Pasta recognized an opportunity and took the puck to the net. He’s been going to the net without it a lot lately, maybe not as much with it. He did with it and good for him. He got rewarded, hung in there and made a high end play.”
It was just Pastrnak’s ninth goal this season, the third season in which COVID has been a disruptive force. He said there’s nothing complicated to snap out of a slump.
“It’s just getting to the rink and putting the work in. Sometimes you’re going to work for every single bit of ice and then the other times it just bounces your way. It is what it. It’s just hockey,” said Pastrnak adding that chemistry on his new line still needs work. “For me, it’s just trying to enjoy it and have fun. As you guys know, that’s how I play my best hockey when I’m happy and enjoying it on the ice. Sometimes it’s harder to do that, especially with the things that are happening around, but it’s just the world we’re living in right now.”
The game looked like it was going to be a gimme for the Bruins. The Devils not only were without a handful of their top players because of injuries and COVID, but Blackwood allowed the type of soft goal he almost never gives up just 2:53 in.
Curtis Lazar had what looked like a promising 2-on-1 but appeared to take the puck too deep to make a good play. He wound up just throwing the puck on the net to produce a rebound. He got a goal instead, as Blackwood opened up his pads and let the puck just slide through for Lazar’s third of the year.
But their old bad habit of coughing up leads would rear its head over and over.
The Devils tied it up 57 seconds into the second period when Nathan Bastian picked off an ill-advised Carlo pass intended for Pastrnak along the Jersey blue line and took off on a clean breakaway, beating Linus Ullmark low to the glove side.
Oskar Steen reclaimed the lead for the B’s just 20 seconds later on his first NHL goal in a fashion the young Swede probably never envisioned. A Nick Foligno shot was deflected up over Blackwood and plopped down on top of the net. Steen, who has proven to be very much at home in the tough areas of the ice, was there in the crease and he smartly popped the puck off the mesh from inside the net with his stick blade. It dropped down on Blackwood, hitting him in the mask, then his back and it fell in behind the goal line.
The Devils kept coming, however. They tied it up again at 3:05 on some indifferent defensive zone coverage. Despite the B’s having five men in the defensive zone, Jack Hughes was able to toss a backhander on net that produced a rebound off Ullmark. Tomas Tatar was alone 10 feet in front of the net and his backhander found its way past Ullmark to make it 2-2.
That gave Jersey the momentum and Ullmark was called upon to make a couple of quality saves.
But the B’s were able to take their third lead of the game on yet another unconventional goal at 9.42. Lazar sent a soft shot that went wide and Trent Frederic fetched it. From behind the net, he quickly flipped a backhander that banked off Blackwood and inside the near post for Frederic’s second goal in as many games.
A third lead would be squandered in the third period, however, on a second Jersey breakaway. Just as an unsuccessful Bruins power play expired, the B’s lost control of the puck just as Damon Severson was leaving the box. Michael McLeod lifted a long pass that found Severson at center ice and the defenseman calmly beat Ullmark high to the glove side at 7:36.
But with the B’s grinders having done their work for the night, one of their brightest stars pulled this one out of the fire.
Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi dies after battle with cancer: ‘He brought so much to so many’
Jim Corsi, a native of Newton and former Red Sox pitcher who played parts of three seasons for his hometown team, died on Tuesday morning after a fight with liver and colon cancer. He was 60.
Corsi, who was born in Newton and graduated from Newton North High School in 1979, was drafted by the Yankees in 1982 before embarking on a 10-year big-league career that included becoming a World Series champion with the A’s in 1989 and eventually returning home in 1997 to play for the Red Sox. One of his best seasons came in 1998, when he compiled a 2.59 ERA over a career-high 59 outings out of the bullpen as he helped Boston reach the postseason.
Corsi, who died peacefully at his home in Bellingham, is survived by his four children, Julianne, Jenna, Mitch and Joey.
“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable. For me and so many others, he was the embodiment of that childhood dream to someday play for the hometown team. We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”
Corsi was remembered beyond his career as a major league pitcher. He was beloved by the Boston community and Red Sox family as one of their own.
“I could always count on Jim,” said Pam Kenn, the Red Sox’ senior vice president of community, alumni and player relations. “His love and passion for the Red Sox, as well as his easy manner, constant willingness to help, and gift of great storytelling made him such a perfect representative for our organization. He brought so much to so many, with an infectious love of baseball, humor, and boundless energy and heart. We lost a great player today, but more importantly, a great friend.”
Corsi’s death came two days after WBZ-TV aired an emotional interview — which was recorded in November — with the former pitcher in which he said he was “at peace” with his terminal cancer diagnosis. But he made it a point to tell viewers to get a colonoscopy before it’s too late.
“I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy,” Corsi said. “I should have done it. If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.
“That’s my message. Don’t wait. You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”
Corsi’s daughter Julianne was originally scheduled to get married in October 2022 but as shown in the WBZ interview, the family held a special ceremony a few months ago so that Corsi could watch his daughter walk down the aisle.
“It was the most important thing he could have done. It was just so meaningful and special. It was amazing,” Julianne said.
