Floki Inu (FLOKI) To Hit New ATH in 2022 – Here It Is Why?

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is expected to mark a new ATH soon.

FLOKI proudly enters 2022 with over 390,000 holders.

The dog-themed meme coin is newly branded as “a movement”.

Even though the regulations and challenges are emerging in some places, crypto investments and cryptocurrency services are booming around the world. Out of which, the altcoins are playing a major role contributing in large to the crypto market cap till date.

One of the popular dog- themed meme coin is Floki Inu (FLOKI). Floki is a powerful memecoin which uses the power of memes in making the world a better place. Interestingly, the birth of this new cryptocurrency is because of the fans and the Shiba Inu community.

Moreover, FLOKI is very lucky to start this new year with over 390,000 holders who became part of the Floki Inu team. Besides, the popular crypto project brands itself as “a movement,” for entering 2022 with a strong user base in the market.

Interesting Reasons Why? New ATH Soon

As new cryptocurrencies are rising in the marketplace, it will spike high due to many valuable reasons or even it can be a celebrity’s post in social media. Thus, in that order, we have some interesting reasons why FLOKI will reach its new ATH in 2022.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is inspired by the popular Doge Father, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s very own Shiba Inu. After which, Floki is now rocking major interesting areas such as Valhalla Play to Earn (P2E) NFT Gaming Metaverse. Becoming more popular in Floki marketplaces, Floki University – Crypto learning platforms, Global Marketing Campaigns.

On the other hand, Floki’s Viking’s community is rising up, grabbing the interest of many users. Thus, it is growing on an average of increasing its holders count around 10,000 on daily basis. More so, Floki Inu’s twitter followers are rising one side with almost 271.1K people following the account. Thus, this massive rise indicates the eagerness of many people in the FLOKI token.

However, Floki Inu is working on its growth to beat many meme coins in the competitive market. Besides, FLOKI’s market capitalization is just $1B at present. According to CoinMarketCap, Floki Inu is standing at $0.000102 which is down 6.03% in the last 24 hours. Thus, Floki is grooming its performance to overtake DOGE and SHIB market cap standards.