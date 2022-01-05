Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi dies after battle with cancer: ‘He brought so much to so many’

Jim Corsi, a native of Newton and former Red Sox pitcher who played parts of three seasons for his hometown team, died on Tuesday morning after a fight with liver and colon cancer. He was 60.

Corsi, who was born in Newton and graduated from Newton North High School in 1979, was drafted by the Yankees in 1982 before embarking on a 10-year big-league career that included becoming a World Series champion with the A’s in 1989 and eventually returning home in 1997 to play for the Red Sox. One of his best seasons came in 1998, when he compiled a 2.59 ERA over a career-high 59 outings out of the bullpen as he helped Boston reach the postseason.

Corsi, who died peacefully at his home in Bellingham, is survived by his four children, Julianne, Jenna, Mitch and Joey.

“We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable. For me and so many others, he was the embodiment of that childhood dream to someday play for the hometown team. We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”

Corsi was remembered beyond his career as a major league pitcher. He was beloved by the Boston community and Red Sox family as one of their own.

“I could always count on Jim,” said Pam Kenn, the Red Sox’ senior vice president of community, alumni and player relations. “His love and passion for the Red Sox, as well as his easy manner, constant willingness to help, and gift of great storytelling made him such a perfect representative for our organization. He brought so much to so many, with an infectious love of baseball, humor, and boundless energy and heart. We lost a great player today, but more importantly, a great friend.”

Corsi’s death came two days after WBZ-TV aired an emotional interview — which was recorded in November — with the former pitcher in which he said he was “at peace” with his terminal cancer diagnosis. But he made it a point to tell viewers to get a colonoscopy before it’s too late.

“I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy,” Corsi said. “I should have done it. If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.

“That’s my message. Don’t wait. You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”

Corsi’s daughter Julianne was originally scheduled to get married in October 2022 but as shown in the WBZ interview, the family held a special ceremony a few months ago so that Corsi could watch his daughter walk down the aisle.

“It was the most important thing he could have done. It was just so meaningful and special. It was amazing,” Julianne said.