Gains Network Unlocks First Part of $750K Grant To Grow Decentralized Leveraged Trading Platform gTrade

Gains Network , creator of the next-generation decentralized leveraged trading platform gTrade, has applied for $750,000 in financing from the Polygon DeFi in order to hit the next two major milestones on its roadmap.

Gains Network has unlocked an initial budget of $250,000 in MATIC tokens to help it hit four key targets within the next two months. Its first milestone, which was set 1 month ago and is almost already reached by organic growth only, includes sustaining $30 million+ in daily trading volume for at least 10 days, and $20,000 maximum per-trade collateral as enabled by its DAI vault. Additional targets include $4 million in GNS/DAI liquidity, and $2 million of total value locked in the DAI vault, which have already been reached.

Whilst ambitious when these targets were established, recent rapid growth puts gTrade already well on the way to hitting them, with a current average of $20 million in daily trading volume, and a $18,000 max per-trade collateral, rising from just $6,000 before its DAI vault update less than two weeks ago. It also has more than $7 million in TVL in GNS/DAI LPs and has managed to reach $1.8 million TVL in its DAI vault only 4 days after its opening.

Gains Network is building gTrade, a super fast and liquidity-efficient decentralized leveraged trading architecture that makes the very best use of the Polygon blockchain, a protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks and an ecosystem of DeFi apps with lower transaction costs and faster speeds than Ethereum.

gTrade offers big advantages for traders, including leverage on median spot prices, and the promise of 0% funding fees and 0% price impact thanks to its unique asset agnostic synthetic trading architecture powered by the minting and burning of its native GNS token.

The gTrade platform currently offers 43 cryptocurrencies with 5 to 150-times leverage, plus 10 major Forex pairs with up to 1000-times leverage, with a fully on-chain architecture. Trades are precisely executed through Gains Network’ on-demand Chainlink Decentralized Oracle Network at the median spot price sourced from multiple exchange sources to ensure traders receive the fairest possible prices. gTrade also has the advantage of not requiring liquidity for each pair, as 100% of liquidity for settlements on all trading pairs is backed by the GNS/DAI pool and the DAI vault.

Gains Network believes the gTrade platform is now ready to handle thousands of users and hundreds of millions in volume, so now is the time to grow. Its ambitious roadmap calls for an additional $500,000 in funding from the Polygon DeFi to achieve its second milestone, which calls for $100 million in daily trading volume for at least 10 days, $50,000 max. per trade collateral, $10 million in GNS/DAI LPs, and $5 million staked in the DAI vault.

Gains Network said its ultimate aim is to make gTrade and Polygon the primary destination for decentralized leveraged trading on the blockchain. “It is a great pleasure for us to work with Polygon for this trading incentives program. Gains Network’s mission with gTrade has always been to give an innovative, decentralized, and fair solution to leveraged trading. It is now time for the world to realize that Polygon is THE blockchain to trade with leverage!” told us Sébastien, their founder.

Gains Network is building an innovative DeFi ecosystem of products on Polygon. With its gTrade platform, it aims to bring liquidity-efficient decentralized leveraged trading architecture to the Polygon blockchain.

