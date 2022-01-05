Bitcoin
Gains Network Unlocks First Part of $750K Grant To Grow Decentralized Leveraged Trading Platform gTrade
Munich, Germany, 5th January, 2022,
Gains Network, creator of the next-generation decentralized leveraged trading platform gTrade, has applied for $750,000 in financing from the Polygon DeFi in order to hit the next two major milestones on its roadmap.
Gains Network has unlocked an initial budget of $250,000 in MATIC tokens to help it hit four key targets within the next two months. Its first milestone, which was set 1 month ago and is almost already reached by organic growth only, includes sustaining $30 million+ in daily trading volume for at least 10 days, and $20,000 maximum per-trade collateral as enabled by its DAI vault. Additional targets include $4 million in GNS/DAI liquidity, and $2 million of total value locked in the DAI vault, which have already been reached.
Whilst ambitious when these targets were established, recent rapid growth puts gTrade already well on the way to hitting them, with a current average of $20 million in daily trading volume, and a $18,000 max per-trade collateral, rising from just $6,000 before its DAI vault update less than two weeks ago. It also has more than $7 million in TVL in GNS/DAI LPs and has managed to reach $1.8 million TVL in its DAI vault only 4 days after its opening.
Gains Network is building gTrade, a super fast and liquidity-efficient decentralized leveraged trading architecture that makes the very best use of the Polygon blockchain, a protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks and an ecosystem of DeFi apps with lower transaction costs and faster speeds than Ethereum.
gTrade offers big advantages for traders, including leverage on median spot prices, and the promise of 0% funding fees and 0% price impact thanks to its unique asset agnostic synthetic trading architecture powered by the minting and burning of its native GNS token.
The gTrade platform currently offers 43 cryptocurrencies with 5 to 150-times leverage, plus 10 major Forex pairs with up to 1000-times leverage, with a fully on-chain architecture. Trades are precisely executed through Gains Network’ on-demand Chainlink Decentralized Oracle Network at the median spot price sourced from multiple exchange sources to ensure traders receive the fairest possible prices. gTrade also has the advantage of not requiring liquidity for each pair, as 100% of liquidity for settlements on all trading pairs is backed by the GNS/DAI pool and the DAI vault.
Gains Network believes the gTrade platform is now ready to handle thousands of users and hundreds of millions in volume, so now is the time to grow. Its ambitious roadmap calls for an additional $500,000 in funding from the Polygon DeFi to achieve its second milestone, which calls for $100 million in daily trading volume for at least 10 days, $50,000 max. per trade collateral, $10 million in GNS/DAI LPs, and $5 million staked in the DAI vault.
Gains Network said its ultimate aim is to make gTrade and Polygon the primary destination for decentralized leveraged trading on the blockchain. “It is a great pleasure for us to work with Polygon for this trading incentives program. Gains Network’s mission with gTrade has always been to give an innovative, decentralized, and fair solution to leveraged trading. It is now time for the world to realize that Polygon is THE blockchain to trade with leverage!” told us Sébastien, their founder.
About Gains Network
Gains Network is building an innovative DeFi ecosystem of products on Polygon. With its gTrade platform, it aims to bring liquidity-efficient decentralized leveraged trading architecture to the Polygon blockchain.
Contacts
Can Ethereum (ETH) Break the Shackles and Reach $5000 Mark?
- The $3,850 resistance level was breached once again by Ethereum.
- The $3,850 mark will act as an instant roadblock.
Against the US dollar, Ethereum is maintaining gains over the $3,800 mark. The price of ETH is now hovering around $3,880, but if the bulls are unable to hold around $3,680, the rally might pick up speed. The $3,850 resistance level was breached once again by Ethereum. However, there was no further rise in the price of ETH over $3,880. A peak was established at $3,891 before a lower correction occurred.
The price fell below $3,850 and $3,820. In addition, the price fell below the 50% Fib retracement line of the rise from the swing low of $3,681 to the high of $3,891. However, the bulls were aggressive, around $3,750 and the 100-hour SMA.
$3880- The Crucial Level
The $3,850 mark will act as an instant roadblock. The $3,880 mark will be the next significant hurdle to overcome. If the price rises beyond the $3,880 mark, we might see a spike to the $4,000 mark. The price might reach $4,120 if increases continue. The $4,250 threshold is the next major hurdle. Ethereum’s price might fall further if it fails to break above the $3.850 barrier. The $3,800 level serves as an early resistance level on the downside.
The $3,740 level has been the first significant level of support. The $3,740 level might serve as a crucial support level for the short future if the price breaks below it. The $3,600 level is the next significant support level. Despite this, ethereum’s price is expected to rise to $5,000 in the first quarter of 2022, as other indications seem to indicate a positive bias.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,818.94 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,881,445,379 USD. Ethereum is up 1.72% in the last 24 hours.
Chainlink (LINK) Price All Set For Yet Another Bullish Rally
- The year-on-year growth in TVS is one of the most remarkable results.
- Chainlink has been up 8.63% in the last 24 hours.
According to a recent study, Chainlink had a record-breaking year in many ways last year. With over a thousand integrations, $75 billion in TVS (total value secured), and safe off-chain computing using DON, the most widely used Oracle network has already shown its worth.
Many of the most prominent blockchain networks, such as Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon, utilize Chainlink protocols. In addition, several of the world’s most well-known corporations have chosen to establish their own nodes on the network to get access to trustworthy and validated data from a wide range of industries. AccuWeather, AccuWeather, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, or Swisscom are just a few examples.
Second Position in the DeFi Ecosystem
The year-on-year growth in TVS is one of the most remarkable results from Chainlink’s 2021 study. A year later, the network had secured $10 billion, ten times more than it had at the start of 2021. In today’s world, Chainlink oracles secure more than $75,000,000. As a result, the network is now in the second position in the DeFi ecosystem.
During the last 20 days, the price of Chainlink has risen by 47 percent, setting a new swing high of $25.47. Liquidity over the December 27 swing high of $24.50 was captured by LINK during this rise. In order to avoid a reversal to the 70.5 percent barrier at $20.95, market players are likely to take profits and could continue another leg.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Chainlink price today is $25.43 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,391,772,952 USD. LINK has been up 8.63% in the last 24 hours.
