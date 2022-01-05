Connect with us

Gamer’s Zone: Polinate Games & Guilds to Support Ambitious Projects to Raise Funds

Undoubtedly, Play-to-earn has dominated the industry of gaming in recent times. Several game enthusiasts, individual and institutional investors across the globe have adopted this novel approach that represents the future of gaming and decentralization. Through the widespread use of play-to-earn, vigorous and vibrant economies have led to raising billions of dollars in funding for growing projects. Aside from highly innovative projects and ever-growing communities, various factors contribute to the advancement of the P2E space with significant ones involving crowdfunding platforms.

Crowdfunding platforms for games and guilds are the most efficient approach for individuals to enter into gaming investments, and explore virtual economies where assets are enhanced to maximize utility. These platforms make the P2E industry more accessible.

Raising funds is less of a challenge in decentralized economies since leading investors are consistently backing innovative ideas. Blockchain startups and crypto projects seeking financial aid to launch their products utilize crowdfunding platforms as one of the popular methods of fundraising. It is estimated that over $34 billion in funds have been raised worldwide employing crowdfunding platforms. These platforms are built with easy-to-use tools that provide a smooth and robust experience for individuals, strategic investors and early backers.

Empowering the Decentralized Gaming Metaverse

Polinate is a future-proofed crowdfunding platform for emerging games and growing guilds on the blockchain ecosystem. Since the perfect fusion of gaming, metaverse and decentralized finance became run-of-the-mill, it has been the best approach for innovations. However, one of the challenging aspects that emerged from this sector is the ease to raise funds securely and in the most efficient manner possible.

Polinate is solving this problem by providing unmatched support for games and guilds. The platform is dedicated to creating a zone of opportunities where investors, game developers, and individuals from different parts of the world can raise funds to facilitate the growth and success of their projects. Polinate is driven by a passion to be a huge part of developing projects as they advance. As a platform, Polinate serves as a bridge between play-to-earn gaming projects and active crypto communities. The crowdfunding venture intends to become a highly inventive go-to platform for NFT creators, tech designers, and enthusiasts. The platform supports both Dutch Auction Mechanism and Standard Fixed Sale approach to encourage innovative teams.

From aiding and initiating projects to pitching powerful ideas to communities, the platform’s sole objective is to support ideas through successful and seamless funding rounds. Polinate unleashes the potential of gaming projects in various domains.

A Vibrant Community Of Gamers And Guilds

Polinate is building a community of spirited gamers and guilds. Members of the Polinate community participate actively in raising funds for premature projects. In the quest of driving its initiative, the crowdfunding platform has recently partnered with Nitro League. Nitro league is a leading-edge decentralized gaming metaverse where the Polinate community can explore the virtual world of amazing in-game activities by racing modern cars and earning tokens. Nitro League will be a part of Polinate’s funding mission, raising funds on the platform for a number of innovative projects while giving members the opportunity to access exclusive rewards.

The native community is redefining the conventions of crowdfunding. While most crowdfunding communities and platforms demand high commission fees based on the aggregate investments without an inclusive fundraising system, Polinate’s network is accessible to every individual part of games and guilds, including sponsors and fans to communicate in a permissionless manner.

 

17 seconds ago |