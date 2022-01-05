News
Get Cooking: Start the year with an Indian khichdi
One of the simpler of Indian dishes — so simple that its main use in India is to soothe both infants and the ill — has spread itself globally under a complex of different names.
We in the West tend to call it kitchari or katchari; in England, it inspired the rice and fish preparation called kedgeree. One Romanized spelling of its Urdu name is khichri. An Indian cookbook in my library calls it khichdi, which is how I call it here. (Whatever its spelling, this Hindi or Bengali term means “mixture,” usually of two grains.)
At its base, a khichdi recipe calls for a 50/50 blend of basmati rice and some sort of pulse (any lentil, split dried mung bean, chana, dried pigeon pea, or a combination). Along with some minimal spicing, that alone counts as khichdi, although many khichdi recipes do curlicues with a great deal of Indian spicing and, as our recipe here suggests, often include add-ins such as vegetables.
But khichdi’s basic simplicity lends itself to the natural systems of medicine practiced in India, especially that called Ayurvedic (from the Sanskrit, “ayur” and “veda,” respectively “life” and “science” or “knowledge”).
As such, khichdi begins every Ayurvedic diet regimen or cleanse and is a fitting beginning to the New Year in our kitchens of the West.
It is unfortunate that we think of “cleanse” as literally that, a sort of alimentary roto-rooter of our digestive tract, top to bottom. Khichdi isn’t that; it isn’t food as scrubbing bubbles.
The idea, taken from the Ayurvedic system, is that the simplicity and straightforwardness of khichdi resets our gut and body after a period of eating abandon. Khichdi is more mono-nutrient, focused as it were, and gives our digestive system a much-needed break after two months of holiday eating and drinking. As a food, it is easy to absorb (the rice and pulse are cooked just short of mush). The spicing, though liberal by Western meat-and-potato standards, is stimulating and aids in assimilation of the khichdi by the stomach and lower GI tract.
It’s also loaded with fiber, often bolstered, as in the recipe here, by additional roughage from several vegetables.
To make the simplest of khichdis, omit all the flavorings in the recipe except for the turmeric, ginger and salt. To make a spin-off of khichdi called khichra, add to the khichdi recipe cooked or raw (and, then, cook appropriately) ground or cubed meat such as lamb or beef.
After that, you may return to eating abandon. Happy New Year.
Khichdi
Adapted from recipes at feedmephoebe.com, veganricha.com and marthastewart.com and from Priya Krishna “Indian-ish” (2019). Serves 6-8 and is easily multiplied or reduced.
Ingredients
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 1 cup pulse (any lentil, split dried mung bean, chana, dried pigeon pea, or a combination)
- 2 tablespoons ghee or neutral oil
- 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 teaspoons coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 1/2 teaspoons turmeric powder
- 2 small cinnamon sticks
- 5 green cardamom pods
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh peeled ginger
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 6 (or more) cups vegetable stock or water
- 4 cups assorted vegetables (green bean, sweet potato, carrot, broccoli florets, bok choy, zucchini, or any combination, all cut into bite-sized pieces)
- 3 loose cups spinach leaves
- Cilantro for garnish
Directions
Combine the rice and pulse together and rinse them in several changes of cool water, 5-6 times, swishing with the fingers and rubbing the grains together, until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside.
Add the ghee or oil to a large heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or pot and, over medium high heat, toss in the mustard and cumin seeds, stirring. When the mustard seeds begin to pop (about 20-30 seconds in), add the coriander, cumin and turmeric powders and stir for another 20 seconds. Add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods and ginger, stirring once more. Do not let the spices or powders burn — just fry them enough to get them aromatic — or else the khichdi will become bitter.
To the pot, add the salt, rice and pulse as well as the liquid. Bring to a boil, stirring once or twice, then lower to a simmer and cook, with the pot’s lid barely ajar, for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the pulse and rice are soft. (If the khichdi begins to thicken too much or stick to the bottom of the pot, add small amounts of water or stock until it gets back to the consistency of a risotto.)
As you determine it, about 15 minutes before the khichdi is cooked through, add the bite-sized vegetables, stirring. And when it is finished cooking, turn off the heat, add the spinach, stirring once again and let the khichdi sit, covered, for 5-10 minutes. Serve, garnished with whole or chopped leaves of cilantro.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 18
Since opening the season with a red-hot 3-0 start, the Broncos have since sank to the bottom of the AFC West with a 4-9 record and a sixth consecutive season missing the playoffs.
What’s gone wrong? Plenty — the latest being the run game where Denver has fallen from ninth to 14th in the NFL in rushing yards per game in the last two weeks.
“We’ve got to be better, hands down,” a frustrated Melvin Gordon said Tuesday of the team’s slumping offense. “We’re too talented.”
What’s next? Hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in a rare Saturday game at 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Then it’s to the offseason with plenty of questions.
Here’s a look at how various national experts rated the Broncos in their power rankings entering Week 18:
Bleacher Report (No. 24) | Last week: No. 24
“Given that long playoff drought, it’s likely that some big changes are coming in the offseason. Vic Fangio’s future as head coach is anything but certain, and neither Teddy Bridgewater nor Drew Lock has inspired any confidence as a long-term solution at quarterback.” See the full rankings.
CBS Sports (No. 19) | Last week: No. 19
“They are out of the playoffs, which means it could be the end for coach Vic Fangio. Three seasons without the playoffs usually means that’s the case,” Pete Prisco writes. See the full rankings.
ESPN (No. 21) | Last week: No. 21
“The Broncos have started 10 different quarterbacks, as well as running back Phillip Lindsay, behind center since 2016. But this team’s troubles with the ball go far deeper than its quarterback. The Broncos have refused over much of the past four seasons to match their offensive scheme to the personnel they have drafted or signed. They have broken two basic tenets of offense — they routinely call what they can’t block, and if their own defense was asked ‘is your offense difficult to defend,’ the answer would be ‘no.’ Yes, try with every resource they have to become one of the league’s most fortunate teams with a long-term answer at quarterback, but even the best option at quarterback will struggle if they can’t match a playbook to the team that is actually in the huddle,” Jeff Legwold writes. See the full rankings.
NFL.com (No. 25) | Last week: No. 23
“The Broncos were not set up well to compete on Sunday against the Chargers. Vic Fangio’s team was missing five defensive starters, as well as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The predictable 34-13 loss clinched a fifth consecutive losing season for the Broncos, who have not returned to the playoffs since their victory in Super Bowl 50. The team will enter the offseason with uncertainty at the most vital sectors of an organization: at head coach, at quarterback, in ownership,” Dan Hanzus writes. See the full rankings.
Sporting News (No. 23) | Last week: No. 23
“The Broncos wasted a hot start that was based on their strong defense and running game because of incompetent quarterback play squandering the potential of a promising passing game. Vic Fangio’s old-school approach just hasn’t worked,” Vinnie Iyer writes. See the full rankings.
Sports Illustrated (No. 21) | Last week: No. 22
“The Broncos played well considering they opted to pass on a firm quarterback decision this past offseason. While the plan was to hope Vic Fangio’s defense could catch fire and overcome replacement level play, Denver could not ultimately stand up to a hellish division. They will be viewed as a potential head coaching destination this offseason if they opt to make a change and a top landing spot for prospective quarterbacks hoping to land with a good offensive line and star studded defense,” Conor Orr writes. See the full rankings (subscription).
USA Today (No. 22) | Last week: No. 22
“Time to look to the future … and wonder how much longer QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock will be part of it,” Nate Davis writes. See the full rankings.
Yahoo Sports (No. 22) | Last week: No. 22
“I don’t see why the Broncos would bring back Vic Fangio after this poor finish to another losing season, but I’m also not sure the Broncos are going to do much better. This has become a low-key unattractive potential job opening due to ownership and quarterback issues,” Frank Schwab writes. See the full rankings.
News
Newspaper delivery delayed up to three hours Wednesday due to weather
Due to the overnight snow and icy roads, Wednesday’s paper may be delivered up to three hours late.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
- For free access to an online version of today’s paper, click here: Enewspaper.twincities.com.
- To register a complaint, email us at customerservice@pioneerpress.com.
- To use our automated voice response unit, please call: 651-717-7377.
News
Maureen Dowd: It’s my brother Kevin’s turn again
I have gotten emails asking me not to run my brother Kevin’s annual column this past year. And I have gotten emails asking me to please run Kevin’s column. I prefer to let people know what Republicans like Kevin are thinking. So here he is:
I begin with a personal note, a quick apology for missing the Thanksgiving column.
I was recovering from a heavyweight bout with COVID. Despite two vaccinations last spring, I got very ill at the end of October, including the dreaded COVID fog, where you cannot formulate your thoughts — putting me on par with a lot of politicians in D.C.
It took a full month, including physical therapy, to recover. Now I’m back.
The Republicans are watching the political scene these days with a mixture of glee and trepidation.
President Joe Biden is underwater in the polls, but Donald Trump is a potential problem. No one is sure of Trump’s intentions at this point.
There is no doubt that the Trump presidency ended on a sour note. His claims of a stolen election and his badgering of state officials to overturn the results probably cost the Republicans the Senate.
David Perdue led the first round of the Georgia Senate election by about 88,000 votes but lost the runoff due in part to the confusion Trump was causing in the state. The rally on the Mall and the subsequent attack on the Capitol are also on Trump’s tab.
That day was awful to watch because protecting the Capitol was our family business. My father was in charge of security for the U.S. Senate. He got summer jobs for me and all my four siblings at the Capitol when we were teenagers.
I worked for four years in the Senate and House, folding lawmakers’ newsletters. One of the perks was access to the dining room, where I ate side by side with congressmen and senators.
I hope Trump does not run. He can do a lot more for the party as an advocate than a candidate. Like him or not, some of his policies were working: accords between Arab countries and Israel; Iran on its heels; China chastened; the border fence going up; low unemployment; a strong economy; and, best of all, low energy prices and higher wages.
Biden swept into the presidency on a wave of hope, a friendly press and a highly disliked opponent. He had run as a moderate, a creature of the Senate and a unifier, promising a return to normalcy.
Trump’s bungled effort to overturn the election and the ill-advised rally that ended with an attack on the Capitol further raised Biden’s standing.
Once he became president, everything changed. Like one of the residents of Santa Mira, the fictional town in Don Siegel’s 1956 masterpiece, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” Biden looked the same, but his actions revealed a startling transformation.
The moderate Joe Biden was gone. The sweeping changes he proposed in the first few months sounded more like Bernie Sanders. Many of them backfired, severely damaging his early support.
The White House strategy should have been simple. Leave the policies that are working alone and take credit for them as yours (an old trick of Bill Clinton’s). Instead, Biden (or his handlers) seemed intent on more drastic action.
In the first hours, he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and the many jobs it would bring. He quickly recommitted to the Paris climate agreement and looked overeager trying to restart the failed Iran nuclear deal.
Biden proposed trillions of dollars in spending on new social programs, promising to outdo the New Deal and the Great Society and move the country more fully into a big government-dependent state. (Congratulations to Sen. Joe Manchin for putting country over party, and shame on the Democrats for not knowing the difference.)
The president may have mistimed his alliance with the far-left. The American people are growing tired of the role of government in their lives. They are sick of lockdowns and masks for COVID. They are sick of the government at every level interfering in our schools and telling us what our children are taught. And they are sick of government programs that have hobbled our country and increased our massive debt.
The Democrats have messaging problems as well. Nancy Pelosi’s unfortunate position that members of Congress should be able to continue owning individual stocks jars with the image the party is trying to project and is at odds with the forces that drove the country to elect Trump. (And many Republicans have been no better on this issue.)
Saying that members of Congress should be able to trade or hold individual stocks because the United States is “a free-market economy” blissfully ignores that all sorts of lower-level employees in the federal bureaucracy give up their right to buy individual stocks in certain companies when they take various jobs because of the appearance of conflicts of interest.
The president says he’s running again. But he would be 86 at the end of a second term. Kamala Harris has had a horrible first year as vice president. And the Democrats have no bench, unless you count Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Stacey Abrams, Bill de Blasio and Gavin Newsom.
The day the Capitol was under attack, I felt nostalgic for the days when things were a lot more collegial and when the two parties mixed and laughed together. Now we’re even further apart.
Maybe if we try to find a middle ground, collegiality doesn’t have to be a relic of the past. It does not hurt to think of it as we ring in a new year.
Maureen Dowd writes a column for the New York Times. Once a year she turns her column over to her brother, Kevin, who wrote this one.
Get Cooking: Start the year with an Indian khichdi
Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 18
Newspaper delivery delayed up to three hours Wednesday due to weather
Maureen Dowd: It’s my brother Kevin’s turn again
Chicago Bears Q&A: What are the odds Ryan Pace sticks around? Which free agents will not be back next season? And will Devin Hester get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Trying Dry January? Here’s what you need to know
Five local spots for a great N/A cocktail
Can Ethereum (ETH) Break the Shackles and Reach $5000 Mark?
Can Ethereum (ETH) Break the Shackles and Reach $5000 Mark?
Faye Flam: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week